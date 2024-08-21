Guess Why Kamala's Plane Circled O'Hare for FIFTEEN Minutes (Don't Let Them Lecture YOU on Going Green)

For those of you unfamiliar with the upper Midwest, the city of Milwaukee -- which hosted the RNC in July -- is about 90 minutes north of Chicago, presently hosting the DNC. The cities are easily accessible by the I-94 corridor as well as an Amtrak line that runs from Union Station to the southern edge of downtown Milwaukee.

But Kamala Harris flew into Milwaukee for her rally last night, and flew back to Chicago. Where the plane circled O'Hare for 15 minutes not because Air Traffic Control ordered them to. Oh no.

They did it because queen Kamala wanted to watch her husband's convention speech uninterrupted.

Air Force Two carrying Kamala Harris returning from a campaign rally in Milwaukee back to Chicago circled the skies longer than necessary -- about 15 minutes, I’m told -- so that the vice president could watch her husband's speech at the convention — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) August 21, 2024

She could've easily done that in a car or on the train.

Remember this when they lecture us this election cycle about giving up our cars, our air conditioning, and eating bugs to save the planet.

So much for being worried about climate change, huh? — Dylan T. Mitchell (@DylanTMitchell) August 21, 2024

No, no, no. Only the proles have to make sacrifices to save Gaia.

That 15 minutes was probably twice as long as the flight from Milwaukee to Chicago (roughly 90 miles)... 🙄 — Mark T 🇺🇸 (@tomsey2) August 21, 2024

Probably.

Couldn’t she just watch it after landing on the runway?



Think of all the extra carbon emissions — newsperson998 (@newsperson998) August 21, 2024

But Kamala's important you see.

How many tons of carbon is this? If this were a Republican on that plane, one of your crack data staffers would have that calculated and blasted all over the network already. — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) August 21, 2024

Based on a quick Google search, a standard airplane burns 11 gallons of fuel a minute. That's 165 gallons of fuel.

For giggles, this writer also went to myclimate.org to calculate the carbon output. Since she didn't know exactly how many people were on the plane, she calculated for 10 people flying first class from Milwaukee to O'Hare. The result?

9.1 tons, apparently.

What a rough life.



I’m sure she can relate to the people who can’t afford groceries under the Biden/Harris regime. — USA=Liberty (@LibertasWins) August 21, 2024

Can totally relate.

Meanwhile your car has to have that bulls**t stop start crap to she can circle the airport in our new green utopia. https://t.co/Ak42rfPZMP — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 21, 2024

Rules for thee, but not for me.

It's the Democrat way!

Can't wait to hear more lectures from her supporters about the selfish people in rural areas who have the nerve to own and drive cars. https://t.co/pvBNYSDx6r — Full Professor BT (@back_ttys) August 21, 2024

That's coming, for sure.

So much for that whole climate emergency thing https://t.co/MDZwcUWIEk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2024

Right? A real crisis.

Not.