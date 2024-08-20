WISHFUL THINKING: Newsweek Says Kamala's Poll Numbers Are Growing, and Will Only Get Better

The media are certainly trying really, really hard to make momentum a thing for Kamala Harris.

She's neck and neck with Trump in polls -- polls that heavily sample Ds -- and doesn't bode well.

Advertisement

But here's Newsweek, insisting it's all looking up for Kamala:

Kamala Harris' polling lead is growing. It will likely get better https://t.co/LxkXCRZgzu pic.twitter.com/tgk0TAUdA6 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 20, 2024

They write:

Vice President Kamala Harris' lead in the polls has crept up to 1.8 points, and could increase further, according to poll aggregator VoteHub. VoteHub's poll tracker shows Harris' position in the polls has increased from around 45 percent to 48.1 percent since the beginning of August, meaning she is now leading former President Donald Trump by 1.8 points. According to VoteHub, Trump's share of the vote stands at 46.3 percent.

1.8 percentage points is well within the margin of error.

You do know that a national lead of only 1.8 for a D means she will be losing the Presidential election by a wide margin. She needs at least a bigger lead to win the numbers she needs in the electoral college. But I'm glad your lemmings think this article is a good thing. — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) August 20, 2024

All of this.

Let them think it.

Imagine writing these lies. What an existence. — KindofaDick ☆Man of Leisure (@DicksTrash) August 20, 2024

Really is an existence, isn't it?

Until she answers a tough question. — Conservative News Feed (@C_N_F__on__X) August 20, 2024

Or speaks off teleprompter.

I wish I owned a spineless media outlet, I'd be filthy rich off of Dem money like this. — jesusbltmyhtrd (@JesusBltMyHtRd_) August 20, 2024

WIthout ever having to do any real work.

Keep it up. The more you inflate her the harder she’ll fall. — Gman2am (@gman_2am) August 20, 2024

Yep.

Bet it gets to 99%. https://t.co/qpjj5K1lCT — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 20, 2024

She's so popular!

That's what you want, that's what you're going to try to make the people believe, BUT THAT'S NOT WHAT YOU NEED TO HEAL AMERICA! https://t.co/pQUOt8qTf6 — Mohammed MADJOUR dit (Arezki MADJOUR) (@MadjourMohammed) August 20, 2024

But that's what tehy're running with.

Lol. Cant make it up. MSM is total BS!!! https://t.co/CmbVF73Oir — lovemyfreedom (@Freedom4ever58) August 20, 2024

No, you can't.

But they're serious.