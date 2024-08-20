WISHFUL THINKING: Newsweek Says Kamala's Poll Numbers Are Growing, and Will Only Get Better

Foreign Policy Genius Joe Biden Ordered U.S. Troops to Prep for Nuclear Confrontation...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 20, 2024
The media are certainly trying really, really hard to make momentum a thing for Kamala Harris. 

She's neck and neck with Trump in polls -- polls that heavily sample Ds -- and doesn't bode well.

But here's Newsweek, insisting it's all looking up for Kamala:

They write:

Vice President Kamala Harris' lead in the polls has crept up to 1.8 points, and could increase further, according to poll aggregator VoteHub. 

VoteHub's poll tracker shows Harris' position in the polls has increased from around 45 percent to 48.1 percent since the beginning of August, meaning she is now leading former President Donald Trump by 1.8 points.

According to VoteHub, Trump's share of the vote stands at 46.3 percent.

1.8 percentage points is well within the margin of error.

All of this.

Let them think it.

Really is an existence, isn't it?

Or speaks off teleprompter.

WIthout ever having to do any real work.

Yep.

She's so popular!

But that's what tehy're running with.

No, you can't.

But they're serious.

