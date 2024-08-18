MORE Trump Ad Material? Gretchen Whitmer Firmly Ties Kamala Harris to Biden's Policy...
Thanks to Kamunism, a Whole Bunch of Women Are About to Vote Themselves Out of the Job Market (VIDEO)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on August 18, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The march toward Kamunism continues apace, and in exchange for unfettered abortion, a whole bunch of women are about to vote themselves right out of the job market if Kamala Harris gets her way.

Watch:

The post continues after the cut off (emphasis added):

Even MORE #Kamunism“For every 1% differential between what they are paying men and women for equal work, there will be a fine of 1% of their previous year's profits.”

Yet of course, her Senate office as recent as 2020 had a MASSIVE pay gap

She’s a communist AND a hypocrite 

The absolute chef's kiss of this is the fact her office has a pay gap.

But -- as always -- it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

The pay gap has been debunked, repeatedly.

Women take jobs with more flexibility and shorter hours because they prioritize being home with their families.

If a company faces a fine for this debunked Democrat talking point, they're going to not hire women and eliminate positions women often take rather than be penalized.

As if the Democratic Party cares about the Constitution.

It is. And we have to stop it.

As if they care about this mathematical reality or the facts.

Bingo. And a whole bunch of women are joyfully going to vote to impoverish themselves.

What incentive does Kamala's proposal give employers to hire or promote women?

None.

But at least they'll be able to abort their kids.

Priorities here, people.

But the Internet is forever and there are tons of videos exposing who she really is.

She is a tyrant.

And proud to be one.

Like all communists. They have no clue how the real world works.

And to recap:

Kamunism is going to be so great.

