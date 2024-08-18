Thanks to Kamunism, a Whole Bunch of Women Are About to Vote Themselves Out of the Job Market (VIDEO)

The march toward Kamunism continues apace, and in exchange for unfettered abortion, a whole bunch of women are about to vote themselves right out of the job market if Kamala Harris gets her way.

Watch:

🚨 WTF?! Kamala Harris says she’s going to “end the gender pay gap” by FINING employers the difference between what they paid men and women



Even MORE #Kamunism



“For every 1% differential between what they are paying men and women for equal work, there will be a fine of 1% of… pic.twitter.com/C9cg5vwbBZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 17, 2024

The post continues after the cut off (emphasis added):

The absolute chef's kiss of this is the fact her office has a pay gap.

But -- as always -- it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Gender Pay gap has been debunked. If companies could legally pay women less they would and only hire women. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) August 17, 2024

The pay gap has been debunked, repeatedly.

Women take jobs with more flexibility and shorter hours because they prioritize being home with their families.

If a company faces a fine for this debunked Democrat talking point, they're going to not hire women and eliminate positions women often take rather than be penalized.

Unconstitutional but thanks for the rage bait Kamala 😂 — Stephen the Martyr (@StM_1979) August 17, 2024

As if the Democratic Party cares about the Constitution.

Communism is at our doorstep! — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) August 17, 2024

It is. And we have to stop it.

It is an 'hourly' thing. The Left has been pushing this fraud for a decade. Men, on average, work more hours per year than women, on average. They call this a disparity. When you divide the number of hours worked by the pay - there is no gap. — 17GEN4 (@RazeAxiom) August 17, 2024

As if they care about this mathematical reality or the facts.

this is called SOCIALISM, and it always backfires. They will not raise the wages for women, they just won't hire them for top jobs, they will get the lower paying ones with LESS chance of moving up. — Private Citizen (@Syl_Stormrider) August 17, 2024

Bingo. And a whole bunch of women are joyfully going to vote to impoverish themselves.

When we see women in SS abandoning their post to breastfeed, any so-called ‘gap’ makes more sense.



Women are more likely to prioritize their children. Men are more likely to prioritize their earnings.



As an employer, I know who I would rather hire. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) August 17, 2024

What incentive does Kamala's proposal give employers to hire or promote women?

None.

A whole lot of women are about to vote to have their pay reduced. https://t.co/d0WvkcRODA — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 17, 2024

But at least they'll be able to abort their kids.

Priorities here, people.

By keeping her out of a primary and on-script, they're hoping we forget that Kamala revealed her insane radicalism.



Some say "woke is over", but she's the ultimate woketopia candidate, with all of the destructive policy that implies.



All of USA can be university campuses + SF! https://t.co/7lTenUn0Wi — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) August 18, 2024

But the Internet is forever and there are tons of videos exposing who she really is.

This is how tyrants speak.



Anyone who is “on the fence” in this election isn’t paying attention. #CommieKamala #txlege https://t.co/GBJ05yIcB9 — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) August 18, 2024

She is a tyrant.

And proud to be one.

This is the type of proposal said at a bar at 1am between drunk lefty Democrat staffers.



She repeated as a campaign policy plan because she has no idea how the real world works. https://t.co/biOsc2AINU — Hal Lambert (@MAGAindex) August 18, 2024

Like all communists. They have no clue how the real world works.

And to recap:

So, in the last week, Harris has vowed to make inflation much, much worse, and now she's promising to force employers to give people massive pay cuts.



Buckle up, kids. If she wins, we're going to be reminiscing about how good the Biden years were by 2028. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 17, 2024

Kamunism is going to be so great.