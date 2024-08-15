Montana Supreme Court -- Yes, MONTANA -- Rules Minors Don't Need Parental Consent for Abortion

Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Leftist insanity isn't confined to blue states; it rears its ugly head in red states too. Like Montana. Where the state supreme court just ruled a minor doesn't need parental consent to obtain an abortion.

More from the AP:

Montana’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that minors don’t need their parents’ permission to get an abortion in the state – agreeing with a lower court ruling that found the parental consent law violates the privacy clause in the state constitution.

“We conclude that minors, like adults, have a fundamental right to privacy, which includes procreative autonomy and making medical decisions affecting his or her bodily integrity and health in partnership with a chosen health care provider free from governmental interest,” Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote in the unanimous opinion.

The ruling comes as an initiative to ask voters if they want to protect the right to a pre-viability abortion in the state constitution is expected to be on the Montana ballot in November. County officials have verified enough signatures to qualify the issue for the ballot, supporters have said. The Secretary of State’s Office has to certify the general election ballots by Aug. 22.

Parents have a right to know if their child is undergoing a major medical procedure that will kill their unborn grandchild.

Times sure have changed.

Good gravy.

If the argument is kids' have a 'right' to make these decisions, you can't argue a 14-year-old can't get a tattoo without parental consent, but not an abortion.

Girls are going to be hurt by this, and parents will be clueless.

Very badly.

Tags: ABORTION MONTANA PARENTS SUPREME COURT MINORS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

