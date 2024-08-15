Montana Supreme Court -- Yes, MONTANA -- Rules Minors Don't Need Parental Consent for Abortion

Leftist insanity isn't confined to blue states; it rears its ugly head in red states too. Like Montana. Where the state supreme court just ruled a minor doesn't need parental consent to obtain an abortion.

Advertisement

Montana Supreme Court rules minors don't need parental permission for abortion https://t.co/8kjd2gBVEC — The Associated Press (@AP) August 14, 2024

More from the AP:

Montana’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that minors don’t need their parents’ permission to get an abortion in the state – agreeing with a lower court ruling that found the parental consent law violates the privacy clause in the state constitution. “We conclude that minors, like adults, have a fundamental right to privacy, which includes procreative autonomy and making medical decisions affecting his or her bodily integrity and health in partnership with a chosen health care provider free from governmental interest,” Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote in the unanimous opinion. The ruling comes as an initiative to ask voters if they want to protect the right to a pre-viability abortion in the state constitution is expected to be on the Montana ballot in November. County officials have verified enough signatures to qualify the issue for the ballot, supporters have said. The Secretary of State’s Office has to certify the general election ballots by Aug. 22.

Parents have a right to know if their child is undergoing a major medical procedure that will kill their unborn grandchild.

I remember when they needed parents permission to give aspirin in schools. — Gary Doan (@GaryMichaelDoan) August 14, 2024

Times sure have changed.

You need to get consent from parents to save a child's life (do CPR on a minor) if they're present, but somehow, that's apparently not as important as a minor having an abortion. pic.twitter.com/WezzpgCuWj — T. Ford 🇺🇸🌴 🐊 (@ChimayBlue) August 15, 2024

Good gravy.

Guess drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes while getting a tattoo won’t be off limits either. — John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) August 15, 2024

If the argument is kids' have a 'right' to make these decisions, you can't argue a 14-year-old can't get a tattoo without parental consent, but not an abortion.

What could possibly go wrong? — Joan M Cullen (@JoanMCullen72) August 15, 2024

Girls are going to be hurt by this, and parents will be clueless.

Judicial reform is needed so badly. https://t.co/kvYTjUzrIX — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) August 15, 2024

Very badly.