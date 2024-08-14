Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing...
Breaking: Hackers Claim to Have Stolen EVERY American's Social Security Number

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:45 PM on August 14, 2024
Sarah D.

This is fine. Totally fine.

It is breaking news, so things are fluid and may change, but it seems really, really bad.

What could possibly go wrong?

Here's more from The LA Times:

About four months after a notorious hacking group claimed to have stolen an extraordinary amount of sensitive personal information from a major data broker, a member of the group has reportedly released most of it for free on an online marketplace for stolen personal data.

The breach, which includes Social Security numbers and other sensitive data, could power a raft of identity theft, fraud and other crimes, said Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog director for the U.S. Public Information Research Group.

“If this in fact is pretty much the whole dossier on all of us, it certainly is much more concerning” than prior breaches, Murray said in an interview. “And if people weren’t taking precautions in the past, which they should have been doing, this should be a five-alarm wake-up call for them.”

Yikes.

Someone should be held accountable, but no one will be.

Yes it is.

Just a little.

We all got doxxed.

This is bad news, and bad for the Biden administration. It happened on their watch.

As always with breaking news, things may change and we'll keep you posted if and when they do.

Tags: HACKERS SOCIAL SECURITY THEFT

