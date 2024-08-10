The United Nations Gets Absolutely WRECKED for Telling Us to Stop Spreading Misinformation

It's Been a Month Since the Attempted Assassination of Trump and We Don't...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 10, 2024
Meme

There are few bigger spreaders of misinformation than the United Nations, so it's the height of hubris and hypocrisy for the UN to tell the rest of us to stop the spread and 'think' before we post:

When they say 'misinformation' they mean -- as all Leftists do -- 'things we don't like' and 'facts that hurt us politically.'

No one is buying what they're selling.

We absolutely should.

They can't help themselves.

Bingo.

Speaking of misinformation, WTF are 'trans lesbians'? 

Kinda strange for an organization that not only participates in terrorism but believes -- and parrots -- the false information from the Gaza Ministry of Health (Hamas).

Yes they are.

Our irony meters broke.

This made us chuckle.

They are the baddies.

They're the ringleaders of this circus.

As we said.

It really is impossible.

Excellent question.

