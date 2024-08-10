The United Nations Gets Absolutely WRECKED for Telling Us to Stop Spreading Misinformation

There are few bigger spreaders of misinformation than the United Nations, so it's the height of hubris and hypocrisy for the UN to tell the rest of us to stop the spread and 'think' before we post:
We all have a role to play in stopping the spread of harmful misinformation online, which can result in people being left uninformed, unprotected & vulnerable.— United Nations (@UN) August 10, 2024
Before you share content online, pause to verify facts by asking basic questions. pic.twitter.com/ZgDFOflOWl
When they say 'misinformation' they mean -- as all Leftists do -- 'things we don't like' and 'facts that hurt us politically.'
No one is buying what they're selling.
We should ask those questions about the UN.— MAZE (@mazemoore) August 10, 2024
We absolutely should.
Omg stay in your corrupt perverted lying lane.— AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) August 10, 2024
They can't help themselves.
You guys *would* know a lot about misinformation. Like #ClimateChange predictions that haven't materialized over two decades later.— Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) August 10, 2024
Meanwhile, billionaires continue to buy beachfront property. pic.twitter.com/3Qf0qzYZPc
Bingo.
The UN is a cancer on humanity. pic.twitter.com/elCrmTyvdd— Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) August 10, 2024
Speaking of misinformation, WTF are 'trans lesbians'?
Kinda strange position for the organization that for years denied @UNRWA wasn’t helping Terrorist organizations…— Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) August 10, 2024
Then suddenly fired staff for being terrorists.
Maybe focus on your own house THEN meet up with us later about liars lying.
Kinda strange for an organization that not only participates in terrorism but believes -- and parrots -- the false information from the Gaza Ministry of Health (Hamas).
You. You’re the harmful misinformation.— Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) August 10, 2024
Yes they are.
The people who have lied to you the most would like to warn you about misinformation… https://t.co/PvHcJNqwEe— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 10, 2024
Our irony meters broke.
Hey, UN https://t.co/srOUqyGMBF pic.twitter.com/SlejAeFcSn— BusinessPartyPodcast (@BizPartyPodcast) August 10, 2024
This made us chuckle.
I'm sharing this post from the UN to remind everyone that UN soldiers forced girls to give them sex in exchange for material aid. Maybe they're the baddies. https://t.co/eqqNSjqevP— Cecilia Glennon (@CeciliaGlennon) August 10, 2024
They are the baddies.
The number 1 spreader of misinformation in the world warns you about spreading misinformation 🤡 https://t.co/4sL9sH2Ihj— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 10, 2024
They're the ringleaders of this circus.
Also the UN: 'Gaza Health Officials reported...' https://t.co/hPPLy53qAC— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 10, 2024
As we said.
I think that— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 10, 2024
As in the case of the legacy media
It is impossible to hate the @UN too muchhttps://t.co/vSNMP8VzXb
It really is impossible.
What kind of delusional loser from some fourth dimension of clown hell takes misinformation advice from the United Nations? 😂 https://t.co/k7qsriqazd— Dr. David Wood (@Acts17David) August 10, 2024
Excellent question.
