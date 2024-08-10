The United Nations Gets Absolutely WRECKED for Telling Us to Stop Spreading Misinformation

There are few bigger spreaders of misinformation than the United Nations, so it's the height of hubris and hypocrisy for the UN to tell the rest of us to stop the spread and 'think' before we post:

We all have a role to play in stopping the spread of harmful misinformation online, which can result in people being left uninformed, unprotected & vulnerable.



Before you share content online, pause to verify facts by asking basic questions. pic.twitter.com/ZgDFOflOWl — United Nations (@UN) August 10, 2024

When they say 'misinformation' they mean -- as all Leftists do -- 'things we don't like' and 'facts that hurt us politically.'

No one is buying what they're selling.

We should ask those questions about the UN. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 10, 2024

We absolutely should.

Omg stay in your corrupt perverted lying lane. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) August 10, 2024

They can't help themselves.

You guys *would* know a lot about misinformation. Like #ClimateChange predictions that haven't materialized over two decades later.



Meanwhile, billionaires continue to buy beachfront property. pic.twitter.com/3Qf0qzYZPc — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) August 10, 2024

Bingo.

The UN is a cancer on humanity. pic.twitter.com/elCrmTyvdd — Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) August 10, 2024

Speaking of misinformation, WTF are 'trans lesbians'?

Kinda strange position for the organization that for years denied @UNRWA wasn’t helping Terrorist organizations…



Then suddenly fired staff for being terrorists.



Maybe focus on your own house THEN meet up with us later about liars lying. — Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) August 10, 2024

Kinda strange for an organization that not only participates in terrorism but believes -- and parrots -- the false information from the Gaza Ministry of Health (Hamas).

You. You’re the harmful misinformation. — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) August 10, 2024

Yes they are.

The people who have lied to you the most would like to warn you about misinformation… https://t.co/PvHcJNqwEe — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 10, 2024

Our irony meters broke.

This made us chuckle.

I'm sharing this post from the UN to remind everyone that UN soldiers forced girls to give them sex in exchange for material aid. Maybe they're the baddies. https://t.co/eqqNSjqevP — Cecilia Glennon (@CeciliaGlennon) August 10, 2024

They are the baddies.

The number 1 spreader of misinformation in the world warns you about spreading misinformation 🤡 https://t.co/4sL9sH2Ihj — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 10, 2024

They're the ringleaders of this circus.

Also the UN: 'Gaza Health Officials reported...' https://t.co/hPPLy53qAC — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 10, 2024

As we said.

I think that

As in the case of the legacy media

It is impossible to hate the @UN too muchhttps://t.co/vSNMP8VzXb — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 10, 2024

It really is impossible.

What kind of delusional loser from some fourth dimension of clown hell takes misinformation advice from the United Nations? 😂 https://t.co/k7qsriqazd — Dr. David Wood (@Acts17David) August 10, 2024

Excellent question.