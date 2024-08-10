Whoopsie Daisy: Left Wing Influencer Accidentally Dunks on Harris Rally Attendance, Thinking It's Trump's

There are real concerns the American people are facing, but the presidential campaigns seem to be more interested in fighting about crowd size at campaign rallies.

Social media influencers got in the game, but one of them made a big mistake in thinking he was attacking the Trump's campaign.

Turns out it was Kamala's.

Hahahahahahahahaha!

NEW: Left-wing influencer @williamlegate accidentally roasts Kamala Harris' crowd size after he thought it was Trump's rally.



Remarkable.



In a now-deleted post, LeGate trashed Trump for "ordering" his team to cover up thousands of empty seats.



One problem: The rally was… pic.twitter.com/Wjc32Bv7BU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 10, 2024

This writer is blocked by ol' Billy, which means she did something right at some point.

The guy didn’t look at the crowd or venue location.



Just wanted people to see the black curtain.



Amazing to watch — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) August 10, 2024

Really amazing stuff.

Epic fail.



Nice work finding that before he deleted it!🙌🏻🤣 — Bradley Productions (@productions86) August 10, 2024

It was an epic fail.

I thought crowd size didn’t matter to the left… — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) August 10, 2024

It's Schrödinger's crowd size: it matters depending on the context.

This is hilarious. They covered all the empty seats to give the illusion of a sold out stadium. Kamala’s entire campaign is fake. pic.twitter.com/BGeqZWNPS3 — Doug 🇺🇸 (@ProudPatriot247) August 10, 2024

It is hilarious.

They’re not the smartest bunch. They’re also not the most tolerant of constructive criticism. pic.twitter.com/O2THPw0WKE — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 10, 2024

Welcome to the club!

This cracks me up.

Warning - it you point it out to Legate, he blocks, so just enjoy it instead. https://t.co/4LIOBD22M4 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 10, 2024

It is hysterical.

This guy is calls himself an "influence manager" & he cannot proof read before posting. https://t.co/4H8YKIjS5l pic.twitter.com/Uq8038Ltqa — DavidCampbell (@BongoClik) August 10, 2024

Oof.

I am proud to say I am blocked by this idiot. He saved me the time I would use to block him. https://t.co/0WxOJ9qSDs — Larry Williams (@BoobalooLarry) August 10, 2024

Wear it as a badge of honor.

The willingness to lie — and be lied to — is stunning. https://t.co/Ct80gRbxzc — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) August 10, 2024

The Left -- as a collective -- has one goal: beat Trump. By any means necessary.

Keep that in mind.