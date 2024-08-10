The Memo-churian Candidates
Ackshually, Elites Are Much More Competent Than Randomly Selected People
It's Been a Month Since the Attempted Assassination of Trump and We Don't...
The United Nations Gets Absolutely WRECKED for Telling Us to Stop Spreading Misinformation
CNN: Harris Campaign Has a ‘Cool Factor’ Money Can’t Buy
Protect the Precious! AP Runs Interference for Kamala Harris' Lack of Sit-Down Interview
Molly Jong-Fast Calls Kamala Harris a ‘Really Gifted’ Orator
New Memo Went Out: Harris and Walz Campaigning on Message of JOY
A Chilling, Maddening Glimpse Into UK's Two-Tier Justice System
Renowned Biologist Richard Dawkins Gets Cancelled on Facebook for Declaring Imane Khelif a...
'Who's Actually Running This Joint?' We've Got a Beach Sighting of Placeholder President...
Elon Musk on Free Speech: Bedrock of Democracy
Kamala Harris Knows What It Takes to Fix the Border, and Everybody's Asking...
Aaaaaaand We're Dead! Lord of the Rings Fan Wins the Gold for Olympic...

Whoopsie Daisy: Left Wing Influencer Accidentally Dunks on Harris Rally Attendance, Thinking It's Trump's

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 10, 2024
Twitchy

There are real concerns the American people are facing, but the presidential campaigns seem to be more interested in fighting about crowd size at campaign rallies.

Advertisement

Social media influencers got in the game, but one of them made a big mistake in thinking he was attacking the Trump's campaign.

Turns out it was Kamala's.

Hahahahahahahahaha!

This writer is blocked by ol' Billy, which means she did something right at some point.

Really amazing stuff.

It was an epic fail.

It's Schrödinger's crowd size: it matters depending on the context.

Recommended

Ackshually, Elites Are Much More Competent Than Randomly Selected People
Gordon K
Advertisement

It is hilarious.

Welcome to the club!

It is hysterical.

Oof.

Wear it as a badge of honor.

The Left -- as a collective -- has one goal: beat Trump. By any means necessary.

Keep that in mind.

Tags: 2024 ARIZONA CAMPAIGN DEMOCRATIC PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ackshually, Elites Are Much More Competent Than Randomly Selected People
Gordon K
The United Nations Gets Absolutely WRECKED for Telling Us to Stop Spreading Misinformation
Amy Curtis
Aaaaaaand We're Dead! Lord of the Rings Fan Wins the Gold for Olympic Break Dancing Post
Amy Curtis
Renowned Biologist Richard Dawkins Gets Cancelled on Facebook for Declaring Imane Khelif a Man on Twitter
justmindy
CNN: Harris Campaign Has a ‘Cool Factor’ Money Can’t Buy
Brett T.
Molly Jong-Fast Calls Kamala Harris a ‘Really Gifted’ Orator
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ackshually, Elites Are Much More Competent Than Randomly Selected People Gordon K
Advertisement