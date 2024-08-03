'Trump or Our Lives': Former GOP Comms Director Tells MSNBC Election a 'Life or Death' Choice for Women

Just three weeks after Trump was nearly assassinated, and after years of Leftist rhetoric comparing him to Hitler, Mussolini, and a threat to civilization, we're glad to see they've toned down the insane rhetoric.

Oh, wait, no. They haven't.

Former GOP communications director Tara Setmayer went on MSNBC and said if Trump is elected, women will basically die. WATCH:

Tara Setmayer says on MSNBC "women voters are looking at this election as a life or death choice. The binary choice is democracy or trump and for women, it's our lives or Trump." How subtle pic.twitter.com/o8H5lEw3K2 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) August 2, 2024

Absolutely insane.

dems open border allows hundreds of thousands single young men into the country.

less prosecutions.

less charges.

less police.

males in prisons, military barracks, school locker rooms and sports.

these things endanger women.

i'll vote accordingly. — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) August 3, 2024

Laken Riley and many other women lost their lives thanks to the Biden-Harris open border policies.

"Vote Democrat or DIE"



Doesn't sound authoritarian at all. Yeah, roll with that. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) August 3, 2024

Not at all.

What’s with the over the top hyperbole?? It’s the equivalent of saying “I’m literally dying” from laughing so hard. Do you know the meaning of the word ‘literally’? Trump wins and he’s going to start killing off women, huh? So much for bringing down the temperature. 🙄 — Ann Flan Kirwin 🇺🇸 (@annflanVA) August 2, 2024

They can't run on Harris' record, so fear mongering is all they've got.

Democrats push fear porn and terrorize voters into voting for them . The media is happy to assist pushing fear porn to their addicts .

Y’all are all no better than drug dealers . — Branwyn (@BranwynGreymane) August 3, 2024

Drug dealers are offended being compared to MSNBC.

Bro…I thought we just talked about lowering the rhetorical temperature.



Guess not — My Name is Jed (@dadwritesstuff) August 3, 2024

It lasted about five minutes.

Actually it's a choice of slowly going bankrupt due to Harris/Biden's policies or leaving abortion up to the states. — [email protected] (@djclearycomcas1) August 3, 2024

Yep.

If you’re in a relationship with or friends with a woman that thinks this is a “life or death” election, RUN.



Run FAR AWAY as fast as you can.



I don’t know a SINGLE WOMAN that thinks this. Not one. https://t.co/kzxjd0ypzj — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) August 3, 2024

This is solid advice.

Three weeks after an assassination attempt on Trump, MSNBC ramps up more assassination prep. https://t.co/bPk5gkEXp7 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 3, 2024

Hard not to interpret it this way.

The women who have CNN and The View on while they work from home legitimately believe this. They know the only way things calm down on their favorite shows is to elect a Democrat. They want peace. They blame Trump for what the media has done to them. https://t.co/joaPsWVRwo — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) August 3, 2024

Exactly all of this.

Where are the @comcast executives?



The radicals on the Left are back to calling for another assassination.



Do something Comcast! https://t.co/rv248k7nFf — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 3, 2024

Nothing will be done.

I can’t think of any woman who perished as a direct result of a Trump policy, but I can think of several women who lost their lives at the hands of Harris’s migrants.



By the way, has Harris spoken to any of those family members? https://t.co/tRCUfims0s — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) August 3, 2024

She has not.

“Every election is about SAVING our SACRED DEMOCRACY. THE LIVES OF DISABLED INDIGENOUS QUEER WOMEN ARE ON THE LINE” https://t.co/GDVyKDzbOH — Sulla (@ichthys30) August 3, 2024

Always. Except Trump was already president, so we know this is a lie.