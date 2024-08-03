Kamala HQ: J.D. Vance Wants to Take Away Birthright Citizenship … And?
'Trump or Our Lives': Former GOP Comms Director Tells MSNBC Election a 'Life or Death' Choice for Women

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 03, 2024
Twitter

Just three weeks after Trump was nearly assassinated, and after years of Leftist rhetoric comparing him to Hitler, Mussolini, and a threat to civilization, we're glad to see they've toned down the insane rhetoric.

Oh, wait, no. They haven't.

Former GOP communications director Tara Setmayer went on MSNBC and said if Trump is elected, women will basically die. WATCH:

Absolutely insane. 

Laken Riley and many other women lost their lives thanks to the Biden-Harris open border policies.

Not at all.

They can't run on Harris' record, so fear mongering is all they've got.

Drug dealers are offended being compared to MSNBC.

It lasted about five minutes.

Yep.

This is solid advice.

Hard not to interpret it this way.

Exactly all of this.

Nothing will be done.

She has not.

Always. Except Trump was already president, so we know this is a lie.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP GOP MSNBC PRESIDENT TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

