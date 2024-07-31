Escalation in the Middle East? Several Airlines Canceling Flights to Israel Amid 'Fear of Wider Conflict'

This can't bode well.

This week, Israel has taken out two high ranking leaders in major terror organizations: the first was Fuad Shukr "Sayyid Muhsan", and here's a reminder of what that monster did:

Earlier today, the @IDF killed a Hezbollah leader and planner of the 1983 U.S. Marine Corps Barracks bombing that killed 241 and wounded 128 U.S. military personnel.



We commend Israel for bringing these terrorists to justice. #StandWithIsrael https://t.co/SE3YdFbVUg — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) July 30, 2024

He was also linked to the bombing of a soccer field in Northern Israel this week that killed 12 children and wounded dozens more.

and the second was Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran. Haniyeh was the mastermind of the October 7 terror attacks in Israel:

This was Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh celebrating Oct 7 terror attacks in Southern Israel which killed over 1500. He was the mastermind of the biggest massacre of Jews ever since Holocaust.



Today Israel assassinated Haniyeh in Tehran leaving Hamas and Iran shocked. pic.twitter.com/wAmsWLpwBl — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 31, 2024

It was a major blow to both terror groups and one that certainly won't go unanswered.

The leader of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard was also killed in Syria, although it's unclear at this time if Israel was involved:

🚨 BREAKING: Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), Hajj Habib Zadeh, has been assassinated in Syria — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) July 31, 2024

This is another hit to the Iranian regime. They can't be too happy.

Now major US and British airlines are canceling flights into Tel Aviv:

Beginning Thursday, both United Airlines and Delta have Canceled all further Flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 31, 2024

As of the time of this writing, it's just after 9 pm in Tel Aviv, so these cancellations will take effect in the next couple of hours.

This is getting serious. Makes me wonder what they know that we don’t yet. — Jon (@Jonynobrakes) July 31, 2024

This writer noticed the White House is speaking about Israel killing Haniyeh as she writes this. We wonder if they have intelligence the public doesn't know yet.

Feels an awful lot like we are on the brink of all out war of Israel vs. Iran https://t.co/7jWBCLQUkR — Jonny Moe (@JonnyMoeTrades) July 31, 2024

Sure does.

I’ll give credit where it’s due, El Al is the Waffle House of Airlines. If they aren’t flying, it’s a safe bet that s**t has hit the fan. https://t.co/2Hiu8b03CA — Khalifa Haftar 🅉 (@HardRCafe) July 31, 2024

So far, El Al hasn't stopped flying yet.

This is a fluid situation and may just be out of an abundance of caution, but given how many high ranking terror officials have been sent to eternity by Israel in the last couple of days, something might very well happen.

We'll update you if and when we know more.