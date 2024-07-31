That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER...
Escalation in the Middle East? Several Airlines Canceling Flights to Israel Amid 'Fear of Wider Conflict'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:15 PM on July 31, 2024
Sarah D.

This can't bode well.

This week, Israel has taken out two high ranking leaders in major terror organizations: the first was Fuad Shukr "Sayyid Muhsan", and here's a reminder of what that monster did:

He was also linked to the bombing of a soccer field in Northern Israel this week that killed 12 children and wounded dozens more.

and the second was Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran. Haniyeh was the mastermind of the October 7 terror attacks in Israel:

It was a major blow to both terror groups and one that certainly won't go unanswered.

The leader of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard was also killed in Syria, although it's unclear at this time if Israel was involved:

This is another hit to the Iranian regime. They can't be too happy.

Now major US and British airlines are canceling flights into Tel Aviv:

As of the time of this writing, it's just after 9 pm in Tel Aviv, so these cancellations will take effect in the next couple of hours.

This writer noticed the White House is speaking about Israel killing Haniyeh as she writes this. We wonder if they have intelligence the public doesn't know yet.

Sure does.

So far, El Al hasn't stopped flying yet.

This is a fluid situation and may just be out of an abundance of caution, but given how many high ranking terror officials have been sent to eternity by Israel in the last couple of days, something might very well happen.

We'll update you if and when we know more.

