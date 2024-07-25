Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool (Guess How It's Going)

Poor Brian Krassenstein. We get it, after the defenders of democracy royally screwed over their voters: Joe Biden stayed in the race until it was impossible to have a primary, then people in DC decided Kamala Harris -- who received no delegates in 2020 -- would be his replacement on the ballot.
So for the Left, democracy is a foreign concept.
The other day, Brian tried a poll for the 2024 election. This is how it went for him:
This is actually kind of a big deal.— VonAllen's America (@VonAllenAmerica) July 23, 2024
This dips**t Krassenstein is a massive Leftist paid operative of the DNC.
His base is mostly Left.
This is a 167k person poll.
Most polls are much smaller than this. So this is a massive sample size on a Leftwing account. pic.twitter.com/vI4oGxy1Ex
It doesn't bode well. Keeping in mind X is not necessarily reflective of real life, but it is revealing.
We couldn't find the original poll on his account, but
Let's Try this again. Please only vote for who you would really vote for:— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 25, 2024
Former Prosecutor Kamala Harris or Convicted Felon Donald Trump?
As of the time of this writing, Trump is winning with 70.7% of the votes.
Oof.
You’re welcome for the coming impressions.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 25, 2024
The engagement farming is something, but we couldn't pass up a chance to mock the heck out of this.
A time for choosing. pic.twitter.com/XttDB0sblV— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 25, 2024
A very clear choice.
Felon, everytime. Soy boy.— Pizza Pepe (@RealPizzaPepe) July 25, 2024
Heh.
You know this Poll isn’t going to go well for you right?— kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) July 25, 2024
Brian did respond (this was five hours before this writer was publishing):
It's starting off pretty darn solid.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 25, 2024
Care to revisit this, champ?
The border czar who never went to the border or the guy that had the strongest border in history— Maurice (@maurice_lippy) July 25, 2024
Exactly.
Trump is not a convicted felon— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 25, 2024
Technically, you are not convicted until the judge hands down the sentence.
Previously I didn’t harp on this distinction because I felt pretty certain that the judge would hand down a sentence of some kind as a matter of course.
Then the Supreme… https://t.co/iyij39VP8o
You'd think the 'rule of law' people would know this.
Please help Brian with his poll. 😂 https://t.co/oxrhkbAsH2— (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) July 25, 2024
Please do.
LMAO Brian didn’t get the results he wanted the first time, so he’s trying again 😂 https://t.co/7RxicrHUYP— Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) July 25, 2024
Hahahahahahahahaha.
Vote early vote often https://t.co/sSgsuvyAr8— Kaya (@sisterinferior) July 25, 2024
Hahahahahahahahahaha!
Make sure and vote in Brian's poll - it's very important to him to get it right. :) https://t.co/w1oDYt0cN9— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 25, 2024
Very important.
Oh Brian, you're doing this again? https://t.co/CX1UFrBuGm— Border Kaiser Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) July 25, 2024
What's the definition of insanity again?
https://t.co/NPSI6uIQJg pic.twitter.com/Acts6JgZlc— Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) July 25, 2024
No, you can't.
LOL, guess the Krassenstein's go by the old adage if you don't get the results you want the first time, try again— BreakTheMachine2024 (@BreakIt2024) July 25, 2024
you know what to do people.... https://t.co/hoAEenNn1g
We know what to do.
