Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool (Guess How It's Going)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on July 25, 2024

Poor Brian Krassenstein. We get it, after the defenders of democracy royally screwed over their voters: Joe Biden stayed in the race until it was impossible to have a primary, then people in DC decided Kamala Harris -- who received no delegates in 2020 -- would be his replacement on the ballot.

So for the Left, democracy is a foreign concept.

The other day, Brian tried a poll for the 2024 election. This is how it went for him:

It doesn't bode well. Keeping in mind X is not necessarily reflective of real life, but it is revealing.

We couldn't find the original poll on his account, but 

As of the time of this writing, Trump is winning with 70.7% of the votes.

Oof.

The engagement farming is something, but we couldn't pass up a chance to mock the heck out of this.

A very clear choice.

Heh.

Brian did respond (this was five hours before this writer was publishing):

Care to revisit this, champ?

Exactly.

You'd think the 'rule of law' people would know this.

Please do.

Hahahahahahahahaha.

Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Very important.

What's the definition of insanity again?

No, you can't.

We know what to do.

