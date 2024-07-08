'Trash Revolution': Rejoice As New Yorkers Discover Trash Cans (and X Users Bring All the Jokes)

This writer lives in Milwaukee, and has all her life, so trash cans were just a thing you had. You took them to the curb on a certain day of the week and the big green truck came and took your garbage away.

When she went to New York in 2015, one of the things that caught her attention were the piles of trash bags on the curb. It was not the norm.

But never fear! New York has finally joined the 21st century as Mayor Adams unveils trash cans for the city.

“Welcome to our trash revolution.” Mayor Adams introduces the new bin that buildings with 1-9 units will be required to use instead of loose bags of garbage pic.twitter.com/nMiAZiXMVz — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) July 8, 2024

'Revolution' -- they keep using that word. We do not think it means what they think it means.

What are these “trash cans” that you speak of? — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) July 8, 2024

Remember how the Left used trash can lids as 'shields' during the spring campus riots?

Good times.

Trash cans are a revolution?



🤣🤣🤣🤣 — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) July 8, 2024

Apparently.

Wow, we’ve hade these for half a decade of more in Norway. Truly impressive and it definitely doesn’t show what kind of a third world country with a Gucci belt the US is at all 😂 — Kit (@Kitpecs) July 8, 2024

Brutal.

I love how the carts look super small, hpoefully they get more than one, or the pickup is more than once a week — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 8, 2024

We wouldn't count on it.

Yall really had a whole ass ceremony with Alicia Keys playing to show off a garbage bin pic.twitter.com/4YfYOfLWsE — ✳️Ⓐ Armed Joy 🎨💣 (@ArmedJ0y) July 8, 2024

They sure did.

New York learning about trash cans in 2024 is an insane flex. https://t.co/SBaxvoylAH — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) July 8, 2024

But not wholly unsurprising.

Playing “Empire State of Mind” while you show off a technology the rest of America has had since the Calvin Coolidge administration is the funniest New York thing imaginable https://t.co/of4IIR9suQ — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) July 8, 2024

It really is.

New Yorkers seeing a trash can for the first time https://t.co/vl8FSGqf5i pic.twitter.com/qp4bsckY1K — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 8, 2024

We laughed out loud at this meme.

Wake up babe New York City has invented bins https://t.co/vTjzP8vVjD — Mary Harrington (@moveincircles) July 8, 2024

And now we're laughing even harder.

NYC is revolutionizing trash pickup by using something the rest of country has been using for over 100 years: a trash bin. https://t.co/W1UaVWsdLL — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) July 8, 2024

And they act like it's 'revolutionary', which is hilarious.

It’s like he’s demonstrating electricity to an uncontacted Amazonian tribe https://t.co/JRXm6R0bq0 — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) July 8, 2024

Now we're dead. Hahahahahahaha.

Having invented dumpsters, NYC set to start research on fire. https://t.co/bOZNBIA3p2 — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) July 8, 2024

These are gold. Absolute gold.

Eric Adams’ sanitation meetings: “Instead of putting the trash directly on the curb to feed the rats and stink up the city, put it in a big green thing on wheels.” https://t.co/2mO0VeT0Tp pic.twitter.com/xIel6WlbnT — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 8, 2024

Genius.

New York City WIN! From now on, NYC will put its trash IN TRASH BINS before it throws it in the ocean. https://t.co/p8xHe92hre — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 8, 2024

A crucial step that was missing until now.



