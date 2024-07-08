Tricky Dick: Watch Chicago's Mayor Blame Richard Nixon for Crime in Chicago (No,...
Angry First Lady Jill Biden Rebukes a Reporter for Asking a Simple Question
Karine Jean Pierre Dodges and Weaves as Reporters Dig in about Frequent Parkinson's...
Senator Mark Warner Changes His Tune on Biden, Says It's Time for a...
John Kirby Insists President Joe Biden Is Sharp as a Tack in Closed-Door...
Biden's Last-Ditch Effort to Save Campaign, Joe Roasted by Black Pastor!
Harry Sisson, Other Biden Supporters Want to Know Why Trump Is Hiding
#Bidementia: We Had Strong Evidence that Biden Was Unfit For the Presidency …...
They've ALWAYS Known: Even Democrat Canvasser Can't Help Telling the Truth About Biden...
Embarrassing! Joe Biden's Handlers Refer to His Upcoming Appearance as a 'Big Boy'...
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Biden Plans to Address Drop Out Drama...
Ugh, Just PAINFUL: Brooklyn Dad's Attempt at Making Dark Brandon COOL Again Fails...
Cue the World's TINIEST VIOLIN: Law Schools Left 'Reeling' After Recent SCOTUS Rulings
Sounds Pretty Dictator-y: DAMNING Thread Shows Biden's DOJ Doing Everything It Can to...

'Trash Revolution': Rejoice As New Yorkers Discover Trash Cans (and X Users Bring All the Jokes)

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on July 08, 2024
imgflip

This writer lives in Milwaukee, and has all her life, so trash cans were just a thing you had. You took them to the curb on a certain day of the week and the big green truck came and took your garbage away.

Advertisement

When she went to New York in 2015, one of the things that caught her attention were the piles of trash bags on the curb. It was not the norm.

But never fear! New York has finally joined the 21st century as Mayor Adams unveils trash cans for the city.

'Revolution' -- they keep using that word. We do not think it means what they think it means.

Remember how the Left used trash can lids as 'shields' during the spring campus riots?

Good times.

Apparently.

Brutal.

Recommended

#Bidementia: We Had Strong Evidence that Biden Was Unfit For the Presidency … in 2020
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We wouldn't count on it.

They sure did.

But not wholly unsurprising.

It really is.

We laughed out loud at this meme.

And now we're laughing even harder.

And they act like it's 'revolutionary', which is hilarious.

Advertisement

Now we're dead. Hahahahahahaha.

These are gold. Absolute gold.

Genius.

A crucial step that was missing until now.


Tags: FUNNY MAYOR NEW YORK TRASH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

#Bidementia: We Had Strong Evidence that Biden Was Unfit For the Presidency … in 2020
Aaron Walker
Angry First Lady Jill Biden Rebukes a Reporter for Asking a Simple Question
justmindy
Harry Sisson, Other Biden Supporters Want to Know Why Trump Is Hiding
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Karine Jean Pierre Dodges and Weaves as Reporters Dig in about Frequent Parkinson's Specialist Visits
justmindy
Ugh, Just PAINFUL: Brooklyn Dad's Attempt at Making Dark Brandon COOL Again Fails SPECTACULARLY (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
#Bidementia: We Had Strong Evidence that Biden Was Unfit For the Presidency … in 2020 Aaron Walker
Advertisement