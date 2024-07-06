Miserable Cranks on Social Media Dump on Miss Universe Olivia Culpo's GORGEOUS Wedding Dress

You can bet your money that -- no matter what you post on social media -- there will be a bunch of miserable cranks who show up to rain on your parade.

Olivia Culpo -- former Miss Universe -- recently married Christian McCaffrey, and her wedding dress was the cause of criticism and controversy on social media.

Why?

Because it was modest.

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is facing backlash for wearing a modest wedding gown at her marriage ceremony with American football star Christian McCaffrey, who is an outspoken Christian, stating in a later interview with Vogue that she “didn’t want it to exude sex in any… pic.twitter.com/ZjyRyuHmbc — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) July 5, 2024

Some people need hobbies.

Here are some of the comments:

'Amish bride' -- she was literally Miss Universe.

These people are also so jealous.

She looks perfect. Who could honestly say anything bad about this?! — Pray The Rosary (@PrayTheRosary12) July 6, 2024

It's social media. There's always someone who'll complain.

everyone mad at a choice she freely made lol — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) July 6, 2024

But it's a choice they don't like, so it's the wrong choice.

To the women who are upset with this dress: I’m sorry you’re so ugly you have to be half naked or cover yourself in jewels just to get any attention



Yeah I’m done being nice about this. You have NO RIGHT TO TELL OTHER WOMEN WHAT TO WEAR.



And now nasty Audra is coming out. — Audra Worlow 🇺🇸 (@audrawrongspeak) July 5, 2024

Nasty Audra is correct though.

Why is anyone on earth concerned with the way someone else's wife dresses up on her wedding day? — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) July 5, 2024

Because they need to touch grass.

Backlash? For what??



She's looks beautiful. Stunning even.



Besides, it's her wedding. It's no one's call but hers. — Teacloc (@Teacloc) July 6, 2024

No one's but hers.

I have ZERO regrets abt my “modest” wedding dress! Olivia’s haters are so transparently insecure and jealous bc that girl looked absolutely stunning. https://t.co/H6LkTj0x7S pic.twitter.com/yPgFxzV0x2 — Evita Duffy-Alfonso (@evitaduffy_1) July 6, 2024

This is beautiful.

Stunning gown. Stunning bride. Anyone barking it this is likely doing so out of jealousy. https://t.co/SNqe28QzI9 — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) July 6, 2024

MAJOR jealousy.

I think this is simple and elegant.

I personally think wedding dresses should be modest. You’re marrying before God and in a church. https://t.co/D5N1ztnyCc — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) July 6, 2024

It is simple and elegant.

That is gorgeous. The only people upset are Twitter trolls. https://t.co/tvaM4q6Hux — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 6, 2024

It's always the Twitter trolls.

It's an amazing thing, though not unsurprising, that a traditional wedding dress can cause controversy



but a pop star dressed as a whore or satanist is applauded



Kinda gives the game away about who is ruling this sick, perverted society https://t.co/ppL9zonGtv — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) July 6, 2024

Really does give the game away.

Internet confused that bride doesn’t want to look like a whore. Sad! https://t.co/U5aUKwIOxs — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 6, 2024

Very sad.

Bride on wedding day faces backlash for,,,, checks notes... modesty https://t.co/t3jR6DDvb3 — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) July 5, 2024

Make it make sense.