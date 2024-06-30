The Left loves to scream about privilege, but you'll not find a more privileged, spoiled class than Leftists. Especially highly 'educated' Leftists with advanced degrees.

Case in point, this paper.

This writer has multiple degrees -- including a Masters in English -- and cannot for the life of her discern what this is supposed to mean.

Okay, this new peer-reviewed paper is a contender for the most jargony woke word salad ever. Take a deep breath, and try to make it all the way through.



The author uses "cripqueering" in order to "diffract the disidentificatory queering of identity through the postidentitarian… pic.twitter.com/rmgJze127r — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) June 29, 2024

The post reads:

The author uses "cripqueering" in order to "diffract the disidentificatory queering of identity through the postidentitarian urge of neurodiversity" and "argues for an attunement to the relational errantry of neuroqueer becomings-with, autistic perception and autistic voicing as means of provoking generative methodological perspectives that might challenge the compulsory able-bodymindedness embedded in traditional representationalist humanist modes of education and research." Got that?

No we don't.

What is 'cripqueering'?

Google tells me that it's a verb that means: methodological 'doings' grounded in diffractive readings of crip and queer theory.

What is 'crip' theory? Well, it's 'concerned with the ways in which neoliberal capitalism has imagined and composed sexual and embodied identities'.

So it's an intersectionality of disability ('crippled') and queer theory.

We think.

Yeah, no. Still don't get it.

Link to paper ⬇️https://t.co/vk4rwwiDwA — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) June 29, 2024

Good luck with that.

that is not a word salad, it's an entire produce section. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) June 29, 2024

A whole grocery store, frankly.

Why do they write like this? Although the concept is stupid they could’ve just written “how autistic people and people who identify as being autistic as an identity experience queerness differently than normies.” — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 29, 2024

Because writing like that doesn't make them morally superior.

Is there an English translation? — Ron DeSwanson 🇺🇸🇮🇱🍌 (@SwansonNation) June 30, 2024

Heh.

Alas, no,

The code breakers who beat the Axis couldn’t decipher that. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) June 29, 2024

Not a chance.

Yet another paper that says "I have a different perspective because I'm x, therefore this means my ideas about x are better than everyone else's who aren't x" — John Madziarczyk (@MadziJ) June 29, 2024

Nailed it.

This pseudo-intellectual jargon is hilarious. Do they think they're fooling anybody? Something like 80-90% of papers published in the humanities and social sciences have zero citations by other researchers which means they are of zero importance and add nothing to our base of… — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) June 29, 2024

Adding to our knowledge base isn't the point.

Advancing a political agenda is.

The Left wants everyone to be classified by "identity labels" which are assessed for systemic "oppression" before individuals are assessed according to notions of individualized merit(ocracy). On the other hand, "normies" reject the idea that they need identity labels at all. — JBoushka (@JBoushka) June 29, 2024

Correct.

Here's a brave soul who turned to Grok to translate this:

No i had to seek the help of Grok!



Oh boy, this quote is quite a mouthful, isn't it? It's like trying to read a novel written by a dictionary on steroids.



Let's break it down into more digestible pieces, shall we?



The first part, "diffract the disidentificatory queering of… — OmegaFive (@OmegaFiveOG) June 29, 2024

The entire thing is a doozy:

Oh boy, this quote is quite a mouthful, isn't it? It's like trying to read a novel written by a dictionary on steroids. Let's break it down into more digestible pieces, shall we? The first part, "diffract the disidentificatory queering of identity through the postidentitarian urge of neurodiversity," is basically saying that we should look at identity in a new way, considering neurodiversity (differences in brain function and behavior) and moving beyond traditional labels and categories. It's like saying, "Hey, let's mix things up and see identity in a whole new light!" The second part, "argues for an attunement to the relational errantry of neuroqueer becomings-with, autistic perception and autistic voicing as means of provoking generative methodological perspectives," is a fancy way of saying that we should pay attention to how people with different brains (neuroqueer) interact with others and express themselves. It suggests that by doing so, we can come up with new and creative ways of thinking about things, challenging the old, stuffy ways of doing things in education and research.In other words, this quote is all about shaking up the status quo and embracing diversity in brain function and behavior as a way to spark new ideas and approaches. It's like saying, "Let's put on our thinking caps and see the world through a kaleidoscope of perspectives!" So, to sum it up, this quote is a call to action to break free from traditional ways of thinking about identity and education, and to embrace the neurodiversity that makes us all unique and wonderful. It's like saying, "Let's party like it's 2024 and celebrate our differences!"

So it's really saying nothing of importance. Hence the jargon.

This is why I fell out with academia. For non-STEM subjects it requires you to take relatively straightforward ideas & express them in language so complex and dense it’s meaningless, the exact opposite of what I’ve found to be a critical skill in business. https://t.co/9dYu2ruzpE — Stuart Kinsey (@skinsalive) June 30, 2024

It is certainly exhausting. Imagine working with these people.

The term "word salad" is often misused, but here it's totally valid. All that critical theory/poststructurialist jargon like this does is reveal how incoherent the writer's ideas are. https://t.co/ExvKvUvIzA — James Gillespie 𝕏 (@JamesGillespieX) June 29, 2024

Coherent ideas are anathema to most academics these days.

But, by all means, let's keep paying the student loans of people who produce papers like this. It'll be fine, we're sure.