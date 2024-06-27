BIAS: AG Hamilton Notices How Often Media Uses 'Far-Left' and 'Far-Right' (Results Won't Surprise You)

These 3 Polls Released in the Last 24 Hours Mean Biden Will Be...
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on June 27, 2024
Journalism meme

Controlling language gives people tremendous power. The Democratic Party knows this, which is why they use language the way they do -- speech is 'violence', riots are 'mostly peaceful protests', and men are women if they 'identify' as such.

AG Hamilton took a look at how the media manipulates language in order to push agendas and narratives.

The results won't shock you.

Very telling.

He's right on target.

Words absolutely matter.

Leftists hardest hit.

As the Left has gone farther left, the center-Left, center, and center-Right appear more 'extreme' and 'far-right.'

Pretty much.

Absolutely is amazing.

Because -- like the staff at the NYT -- academia and online reporters live in Leftist enclaves, so they think the NYT is neutral reporting.

Very true.

Absolutely fascinating.

The entire post reads:

Sadly, discussions about how we were ceding language to the left was once relegated to the “fundamentally unserious” region of conservative thought — with the more important and serious work of “winning over the independents” by pandering to them (“compassionate conservatism!”) elevated as paramount. But hey. Any port in the storm!

All of this is correct.

It should be.

Not surprising at all.


