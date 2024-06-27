BIAS: AG Hamilton Notices How Often Media Uses 'Far-Left' and 'Far-Right' (Results Won't Surprise You)

Controlling language gives people tremendous power. The Democratic Party knows this, which is why they use language the way they do -- speech is 'violence', riots are 'mostly peaceful protests', and men are women if they 'identify' as such.

AG Hamilton took a look at how the media manipulates language in order to push agendas and narratives.

I've been thinking about how consistently language is being manipulated and words redefined/abused lately to push agendas.



As an experiment: I checked the accounts of various news orgs to see their usage of "far-right" and "far-left" since Jan 2023.



The results are telling. pic.twitter.com/ZV7RgBDlPG — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 26, 2024

Yes. There is "far right" and "progressive." Also there is only "MAGA extremist" versus "the squad." #wordsmatter — Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) June 27, 2024

So again, Fox News is the most fair and balanced... — Daniel Rodríguez Herrera (@esmultivac) June 27, 2024

The funny thing is that I'm probably considered far right by normie standards but on here I'm like center right. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) June 26, 2024

As the Left has gone farther left, the center-Left, center, and center-Right appear more 'extreme' and 'far-right.'

In 2024, "far-right" just means you don't want to cut off your kid's balls because he plays with Barbies. https://t.co/1fqLSWJFBk — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 27, 2024

One of the things I find utterly insane about the NYT is that they’re are openly bias to a very strong extent, yet academia and online reporters still pretend they’re a neutral source. Even Wikipedia regularly uses NYT as references, a site which is meant to be neutral. https://t.co/34jDdwSHte — D.H. (@DH_1997_) June 27, 2024

Because -- like the staff at the NYT -- academia and online reporters live in Leftist enclaves, so they think the NYT is neutral reporting.

It's not your imagination. Legacy media will not print the words "far left". After all, nothing looks far left when Karl Marx is on your right... https://t.co/4tQJIns6qz — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) June 27, 2024

This is a fascinating data point. https://t.co/9zAPPwdLpH — Daniel Burton (@PubliusDB) June 27, 2024

Interesting. I’ve been writing about this for over two decades, noting how the legitimization and institutionalization we’ve granted — cultural, legally, academically — certain linguistically incoherent ideas, will lead us inevitably and inexorably, well, *here.*



Sadly,… https://t.co/1YKaHdh2Bq — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) June 27, 2024

The entire post reads:

Sadly, discussions about how we were ceding language to the left was once relegated to the “fundamentally unserious” region of conservative thought — with the more important and serious work of “winning over the independents” by pandering to them (“compassionate conservatism!”) elevated as paramount. But hey. Any port in the storm!

This will be in a textbook. https://t.co/nubTeQhC9L — Gaius Calpurnius Piso (@PisoConspiracy) June 27, 2024

Not surprising at all https://t.co/GWyO8h95Gw — Eric Novack (@eric_novack) June 27, 2024

