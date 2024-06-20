RIP: Actor Donald Sutherland, Star of 'M*A*S*H' and 'Hunger Games' Dead at 88

Donald Sutherland, the original Benjamin 'Hawkeye' Pierce in the 1970 war comedy 'M*A*S*H' has died. He was 88 years old.

'Hunger Games,' 'MASH' Star Donald Sutherland Dead at 88 | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/PQMQNQ9HIE — TMZ (@TMZ) June 20, 2024

Sutherland has more than 200 credits to his name, and a career that spanned five decades. In addition to 'M*A*S*H', he was in 'The Dirty Dozen' (1967), 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978), 'Ordinary People' (1980), and 'JFK' (1991), a remake of 'The Italian Job' (2003), and 'Pride and Prejudice' (2005). He was the tyrannical President Snow in 'The Hunger Games' trilogy, and also made guest appearances on shows like 'The Simpsons' and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'

Son Kiefer Sutherland remembered his father on X:

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

The entire post reads:

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.

Oh, Kiefer, I'm so sorry to hear this. Your dad was one of the best, a legend in his own right. All my prayers for your family. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 20, 2024

We all benefitted from the talent and love he put into his work. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 20, 2024

Damn, the guy's been around so long it seemed he would live forever. Sad that he's gone but grateful for all the incredible performances he gave us. RIP Donald Sutherland. https://t.co/9R2Kufg5lA — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) June 20, 2024

RIP Donald Sutherland (1935-2024)



Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Director: Philip Kaufman pic.twitter.com/UNpVTmiQhx — DepressedBergman (@DannyDrinksWine) June 20, 2024

RIP the great Donald Sutherland, a favourite actor and always fascinating screen presence. He starred in two of my very favourite and most influential films - ‘Don’t Look Now’ and the 1978 ‘Invasion Of The Bodysnatchers’. But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his… pic.twitter.com/HzRHIGd2ov — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 20, 2024

The post continues:

But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his legendary filmography; a funny, laconic, but also intense and dramatic presence in so many memorable movies, starting with his break-through in ‘The Dirty Dozen’, and then on an incredible run in the 70’s, 80’s and beyond with ‘M*A*S*H’, ‘Kelly’s Heroes’, ‘Little Murders’, ‘Klute’, ‘Don’t Look Now’, ‘The Day Of The Locust’, ‘Ordinary People’ and ‘JFK’, among many others. I even adore his very early appearances in ‘Dr Terror’s House Of Horrors’ and ‘The World Ten Times Over’, as well as his very silly cameo in ‘Kentucky Fried Movie’. I know many of you following me will feel the same way about this great screen legend’s passing, so please list your favourite Donald Sutherland films. So sorry to see you go Donald, but what a legacy you leave behind.

Rest in peace Donald Sutherland, my favorite role of his was the big hearted girl dad Mr Bennett. So much grace and tenderness in this performance, this scene makes me emotional every time. pic.twitter.com/n1CHGFq1Jf — joe bro (@jbromovies) June 20, 2024

"Hey, what if we put Donald Sutherland in our World War 2 movie..."

"Sounds great!"

"But he's playing kind of a beatnik-hippie tank commander."

"..."

But the thing is, he made it work, and work gloriously, the beautiful bastard. pic.twitter.com/KmWLhzJela — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) June 20, 2024

Donald Sutherland has given so many great performances in his career. But his role as a caring & understanding Father to a depressed son in Robert Redford's "Ordinary People" (1980) will forever be my favourite.



Thank you & Rest in Peace, sir! pic.twitter.com/SD8wq81uO8 — DepressedBergman (@DannyDrinksWine) June 20, 2024

#RIPDonaldSutherland. I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft. One of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time. Incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence. https://t.co/kw601XQ6uh — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 20, 2024

Donald Sutherland was just a king of cameos. Lot of people running down his filmography but his short scenes in films like Backdraft and JFK are what jump out the most to me. Just left you breathless and exhausted after those. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 20, 2024

Sutherland is survived by his wife, Francine Racette, five children (including actor Kiefer), and four grandchildren. Our sympathies to his family, loved ones, friends, and fans.