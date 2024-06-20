Ben Kamens Doubles Down on His Student Loan Forgiveness, Says He's HAPPY Government...
RIP: Actor Donald Sutherland, Star of 'M*A*S*H' and 'Hunger Games' Dead at 88

Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on June 20, 2024
Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Donald Sutherland, the original Benjamin 'Hawkeye' Pierce in the 1970 war comedy 'M*A*S*H' has died. He was 88 years old.

More from TMZ:

Donald Sutherland -- a legend in Hollywood -- has died ... this according to his talent agency and his family.

The actor -- who was best known for appearing in classics like "The Dirty Dozen," "Mash," "Animal House," "Hunger Games" and many, many other films -- passed away Thursday in Miami, Florida after a long illness ... something CAA announced.

Sutherland has more than 200 credits to his name, and a career that spanned five decades. In addition to 'M*A*S*H', he was in 'The Dirty Dozen' (1967), 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978), 'Ordinary People' (1980), and 'JFK' (1991), a remake of 'The Italian Job' (2003), and 'Pride and Prejudice' (2005). He was the tyrannical President Snow in 'The Hunger Games' trilogy, and also made guest appearances on shows like 'The Simpsons' and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'

Son Kiefer Sutherland remembered his father on X:

The entire post reads:

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.

A life well lived, for sure

Never easy to lose your dad.

We did.

Sometimes you do think they'll live forever.

His performances will.

A great scene.

The post continues:

But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his legendary filmography; a funny, laconic, but also intense and dramatic presence in so many memorable movies, starting with his break-through in ‘The Dirty Dozen’, and then on an incredible run in the 70’s, 80’s and beyond with ‘M*A*S*H’, ‘Kelly’s Heroes’, ‘Little Murders’, ‘Klute’, ‘Don’t Look Now’, ‘The Day Of The Locust’, ‘Ordinary People’ and ‘JFK’, among many others.

I even adore his very early appearances in ‘Dr Terror’s House Of Horrors’ and ‘The World Ten Times Over’, as well as his very silly cameo in ‘Kentucky Fried Movie’.

I know many of you following me will feel the same way about this great screen legend’s passing, so please list your favourite Donald Sutherland films.

So sorry to see you go Donald, but what a legacy you leave behind.

Indeed it is.

One of this writer's favorite portrayals of Mr. Bennett.

As only he could.

Also a fantastic performance.

He had a small role in 'Backdraft' but it made an impact.

As did his cameo in 'JFK'.

Sutherland is survived by his wife, Francine Racette, five children (including actor Kiefer), and four grandchildren. Our sympathies to his family, loved ones, friends, and fans.

