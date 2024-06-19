Dear God, No: Colbert Asks Guest Anthony Fauci If He'd Consider Running for President

Anthony Fauci did unimaginable damage to a lot of people and our economy with his COVID policies. He'll face zero consequences for it, and remains a hero

Colbert’s first question to Fauci:



“You are a spry 83 years old. Have you … thought about running for president?” pic.twitter.com/bBYzc9s3Vk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 18, 2024

There's no such thing as a 'spry' 83 year old. Sorry, not sorry.

And we don't need another octogenarian running for president.

And they accuse Trump supporters of being in a cult. 🙄 https://t.co/RaPqQAfdb4 — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) June 18, 2024

Right?

They worship this guy. 😂 — Charting Wealth 🇺🇸 🟥 (@ChartingFor) June 18, 2024

They really do.

If he ran, he’d probably get elected. — Ancap Boomer (@burtwalker) June 18, 2024

Heaven help us.

Hasn't Fauci killed enough people already? — philospeak | mostly peaceful (@philospeak) June 18, 2024

Apparently not.

Genuinely funny.

But why would he take the pay cut?

Also, he's more powerful than POTUS. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) June 18, 2024

All good points.

I cringed so hard from this slobbering regime propaganda, I may have slipped a disc. — 𝑫𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒉𝑺𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆 (@deathsurge) June 18, 2024

Same.

The cringe is so bad it hurts.

Funniest and most absurd question ever by Colbert.



Even if he was serious — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) June 18, 2024

Exactly. And he was serious.

Colbert must love him some shoe polish, judging by the way he was frantically licking Fauci’s boots. — DC (@skepticalseoul) June 19, 2024

Really licking those boots.

Didn't he have numerous "I Don't Recall" responses to several questions during the hearings in the Senate and House? — Galactic Emperor Elect - Randy (@KiltedRef) June 18, 2024

Yes, he did.

Is there a single late night host left who isn't a giant partisan hack? https://t.co/tFmEoXYTLu — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) June 18, 2024

Nope.

And this is why this writer keeps hammering that the Right should be more involved in culture. Politics is downstream of culture: you can't make political gains if you surrender culture to the Left.

This little gnome just can’t help himself. What a disgrace to mankind. @GerryCallahan https://t.co/90YzvgSc6l — ChrisHuhtala🇺🇸 (@Huhtala9) June 18, 2024

His ego is massive.

99% of the love of Fauci is rooted in their hatred of Trump.

@StephenAtHome do you really want this evil man as president? WTF is wrong with you?



PS notice the difference between Biden and this evil little troll. Biden is a demented puppet. https://t.co/CpC9x2C2in — Ginny (@ginkates) June 18, 2024

Fauci's policies didn't hurt Colbert or any of the other people who worship him, so they don't care if he's president.

Imagine turning over domestic policy to this guy and blaming it on the governors. lol https://t.co/ni2Lgp15xT — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) June 18, 2024

Right?

I was sick of Fauci and his propagandistic sycophants 4 years ago. I can't believe this is still going on. https://t.co/TnWlGK4aPG — Sean (@BrownianBrotion) June 18, 2024

If he's still alive in 2028, this'll happen again.

The continued worship of this guy is perplexing considering:

1.) He was wrong about 6 feet social distancing.

2.) He was wrong when he said the vaccine makes someone a “dead end” for the virus.

3.) He knew the virus was aerosolized, but continued to be a cloth mask zealot.

4.)… https://t.co/t0IPpSR4jD — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) June 18, 2024

But the people who like Fauci are okay with this. They don't care -- whether it's because they wanted government to govern them harder, or they believed standing six feet apart and following the arrows on the grocery store floor would prevent COVID -- they think his mistakes are acceptable.