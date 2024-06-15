Food Crimes: Alarming Number of Americans Put MAYO on Their Hot Dogs

We like food. Not gonna lie. But there are lines that just should not be crossed -- for example, we're not eating the bugs. Not deep fried, not covered in chocolate. Never.

This writer likes both mayo and a good hot dog, but together? Not so much. Nearly 1 in 5 of her fellow Americans disagree, however:

According to a survey by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council and The North American Meat Institute, 19% of Americans prefer topping their hot dogs with mayo pic.twitter.com/1y9esvriNt — The Wave (@_thewavetv) June 12, 2024

We've also never heard of the North American Meat Institute, but that's a thing, apparently.

A shocking number of Americans are slathering their hot dogs with mayo: ‘It hits different’ https://t.co/hFHuubnsB1 pic.twitter.com/Y3g5H4byH4 — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2024

More from The New York Post:

How to dress a hot dog can be a polarizing topic — and there’s no more divisive condiment than mayo. And yet, according to a 2021 survey commissioned by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) and The North American Meat Institute, 19% of Americans prefer topping their hot dogs with mayo, while a 2022 poll conducted by Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread showed the same findings. However, some hot dog and mayo enthusiasts have recently complained about the lack of representation for their preferences, prompting one food brand — Hellman’s — to squeeze into the conversation by promising their fans a new “small, but mighty” invention to satiate their cravings for the creamy condiment. If you’re not part of the one-fifth of Americans who love mayonnaise on their hot dogs, you might be wondering what you’re missing out on.

So the 2021 survey was backed up by a 2022 poll. Interesting.

Who in the hell is doing this? — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) June 12, 2024

20% of our neighbors, apparently.

Have never seen anyone do this. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 13, 2024

Neither have we, but here we are.

Heh.

I saw Shocking Number of Americans open for Slathering Hot Dogs With Mayo at Outside Lands last summer. Epic concert. — Chris (@chriswithans) June 12, 2024

Well played.

A French place in my NYC neighborhood used to slather them in bechamel. 🤔 — Lisa (@politeracy) June 12, 2024

A very similar concept.

My entire life…. Now we’re recognized!! pic.twitter.com/EttaD8bOfY — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) June 12, 2024

Finally!

The OG Mexican street vendors been doing this in LA since the beginning of time 😑

And it only tastes good on their hot dogs.



Everyone knows spicy brown mustard is the only condiment for hot dogs. pic.twitter.com/qyVWHMga0O — John Smith 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) June 12, 2024

It's been our experience food X is more contentious than political X.

First Joey Chestnut banned from the hot dog eating contest and now this? What happened to this country? — Bronx Voice (@Bronxvoice1) June 12, 2024

Wait, they banned Joey Chestnut from the hot dog eating contest?

They sure did.

These photos are propaganda seeking to discredit mayo (likely at the behest of Big Mustard). Nobody puts that much mayo on a hotdog. This is how it’s done: https://t.co/AP9li1GZhi — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) June 13, 2024

Doesn't look that bad.

We'd try it.

You all remember that Food Network show back when we all had cable called Chopped where they’d give people two normal ingredients, something kinda weird, and a dirty sock and say “make an appetizer.” This is people doing that to themselves. https://t.co/2nbsPl887U — Gary Winslett 🌐🇺🇸 (@GaryWinslett) June 13, 2024

We laughed out loud.

I'm a mayo defender, and even I think this is a hate crime. Almost as bad as ketchup on a hot dog. You people are sick. SICK. https://t.co/ZZQDuzT83Y — Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) June 13, 2024

Like we said? Food X is brutal.

You there, eating the world's blandest form of sausage: Have you considered adding the world's blandest condiment? https://t.co/Hd3EGeFDAK — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) June 13, 2024

The beige paint of food, apparently.

Mass deportation is the only solution https://t.co/liPssrLVXU — Kaya (@sisterinferior) June 13, 2024

Mayo is a French creation, so Paris? We'll go.

Never considered trying this.. but I ate a lot of baloney & mayo sandwiches as a kid. Hot baloney tube sandwich. https://t.co/uF3ADwdZUy pic.twitter.com/QAOh6ZAZhA — Lafe Long (@LafeLong) June 13, 2024

You're making us hungry. Kinda.



