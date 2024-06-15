Jussie Smollett Part Deux: Texas Political Candidate Arrested for Faking Hate Crimes to Smear Opponent

Politics is blood sport, and -- these days -- it seems to draw out the absolute worst people, who are willing to say and do some pretty awful things to win elected office (which then gives them control over your life).

Like Taral Patel, in Texas. The Democrat Fort Bend County Commissioner was recently arrested and charged with two counts of Felony Online Impersonation and one Class A misdemeanor charge of Misrepresentation of Identity, a violation of Texas election laws.

Why? Because he created a fake Facebook account, posed as a supporter of his Republican opponent, and posted racist things online to make himself the victim of racism and smear his opponent.

BREAKING: Democrat County Commissioner Taral Patel in Fort Bend, Texas was just arrested and charged for creating a fake Facebook account & posting racist comments on himself to make it appear like his Republican challenger was a racist



Is this guy the next Jussie Smollett?… pic.twitter.com/z6x0edG8Po — George (@BehizyTweets) June 14, 2024

The entire post reads:

Patel got charged with two counts of Felony Online Impersonation and one Class A misdemeanor charge of Misrepresentation of Identity, a Texas Election Code violation. According to the investigation, Patel started his plot in October 2022 when he created the account with the identity of a real person in Needville, Texas including photos of the person with his family as the profile picture. He crafted the account to make it look like a Trump supporter and posted support for his Republican challenger in a racist way (more details in the thread).

More from coveringkaty.com:

The warrant reveals the case against Patel, who is charged with two counts of Felony Online Impersonation and one Class A misdemeanor charge of Misrepresentation of Identity, a Texas Election Code violation. The warrant reveals that Patel targeted his Democratic primary opponent, Abrahim Javed, and his general election opponent, Republican Andy Meyers, the 28-year incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner. According to the warrant, Patel's deceptions began in October 2022 when investigators say he used a Needville man's identity to create a Facebook page on which he regularly sent and received messages under the name Antonio Scalywag. Investigators from the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office say Patel copied a photo of a man and his family and used it as the profile photo on the Scalywag Facebook page.

Despicable.

Patel's Republican opponent was a guy named Andy Meyers, so he used the fake account to post the most racist thing he could think of to (1) make it seem like Meyers supporters were all racist and (2) make Meyers seem racist



"I am against false gods and their worshippers (sic)… pic.twitter.com/2wnjEmSMOy — George (@BehizyTweets) June 14, 2024

Wild.

the American demand for racism has outpaced supply for several decades now — Mike is anti-communist (@mikecarroll1974) June 14, 2024

Yep.

Lame, but vile.

Racism so bad you have to create fake Facebook accounts and post racist comments on yourself. — UnBaffle.me (@unbaffle_me) June 15, 2024

Right?

Democrats have always thrive on hate speech. Taral Patel is simply going by the playbook.



I hope he goes to jail for a long time — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) June 14, 2024

It's amazing to see someone face consequences of any kind for doing this stuff.

Let's add Democrat County Commissioner Taral Patel to this year's list of Juicy Smollet Award Nominees. — Jeffery Myers: UNLEASHED (@jefferymyers) June 14, 2024

Hahahaha.

Democrats stop at nothing. Liars and cheaters, all of them. https://t.co/Mm7ZmWVBZ5 — Kathleen Kennedy (@kennkat) June 15, 2024

They have such good ideas, though, we should totally let them govern us.

Your daily proof that Democrats will do anything to gain or retain power.



Whose actions have actually proven they're a threat to democracy? The party accusing the other of being a threat to democracy, that's who. https://t.co/EYbqU9hTRI — Sandman MD (@SandmanMD2) June 15, 2024

Say it with us, kids: projection.

Everything the Left says the Right does is all projection.

Once again, the Democrats' demand for racism far exceeds the supply. https://t.co/Z1wTKiNrUg — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) June 15, 2024

Always.

There is so little actual racism in the US that the criminal Democrats are forced to stage it so they can play the victim.#falseflag https://t.co/DqYB3B2qnI — Flyover country (@mtkamama) June 15, 2024

Lots of people are noticing this.

Without gaslighting and hoaxes the left has nothing https://t.co/8SChFoPPrC — Activist News (@activistnews) June 14, 2024

Absolutely nothing.

Why do democrats have to keep faking race hoaxes if “white supremacy is our biggest threat” like Biden keeps saying? https://t.co/Ik0Kr8E1Aj — 🇺🇸 Carson Krow 🇺🇸 (@carsonkrow) June 15, 2024

Excellent question.