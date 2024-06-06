WaPo: It's Rare That Prosecutors Charge in Cases Like Hunter Biden's
Union Goof Says at Least John McCain Wasn't a Nazi, X Reminds Him What the Left Said About McCain

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on June 06, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

The Left does the same darned thing every time: each Republican is the next reincarnation of LITERAL HITLER, until the next Republican comes along. George W. Bush was evil incarnate and Dick Cheney was the devil, until Donald Trump was a thing and now the Left misses W and Cheney.

They did the same thing with the late John McCain. The Left's memory may not extended past last week, but this writer remembers, and remembers well, what the Left said about McCain when he ran for president in 2008.

So when someone says stuff like this:

It gets our attention because WE REMEMBER.

So does X, which also wasted no time calling him OUT:

Yep.

No, it's not one of them. At all.

Only Hitler was like Hitler. Any other comparison is an insult to the people Hitler killed.

FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow Comments
Grateful Calvin
Nailed it.

The Left always find a strange new 'respect' for Republicans they once hated.

Exactly. Affordable gas, affordable groceries, and no new wars.

JUST like Hitler's Germany.

Or something.

Yes it is.

Oh, wait.

For a lot of the Left, their memory doesn't extend too far.

See?

We remember, too.

And the next Republican will be JUST LIKE HITLER and Trump will be the moderate they miss.

Bank on it.

And it'll never end.

BOOM.

And we'll leave you on that note, 'cause there's always a tweet.

FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow Comments
Grateful Calvin
Pass the Aloe: AP Gets MAJOR SUNBURN Over Contradictory Climate Change Story
Amy Curtis
Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Keep Original Hunter Biden Laptop Narrative Alive Goes Down in Flames
Doug P.
Judge Orders Steve Bannon to Jail by July 1 for Contempt of Congress
Brett T.
Calm Your VAG***S! --> Leftist Men Rant, Screech, Cry and RAGE on 'Hands Off My Birth Control' Tag
Sam J.
Biden Stomps on a Few Self-Awareness Rakes During Lecture About Dictators and Bullies
Doug P.

