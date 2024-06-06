Union Goof Says at Least John McCain Wasn't a Nazi, X Reminds Him What the Left Said About McCain

The Left does the same darned thing every time: each Republican is the next reincarnation of LITERAL HITLER, until the next Republican comes along. George W. Bush was evil incarnate and Dick Cheney was the devil, until Donald Trump was a thing and now the Left misses W and Cheney.
They did the same thing with the late John McCain. The Left's memory may not extended past last week, but this writer remembers, and remembers well, what the Left said about McCain when he ran for president in 2008.
So when someone says stuff like this:
I never cared for John McCain’s policies but I wasn’t afraid that he’d turn the US into a Nazi Fourth Reich when he ran for president.— Randy Bryce (@IronStache) June 4, 2024
It gets our attention because WE REMEMBER.
So does X, which also wasted no time calling him OUT:
Cool story bro. You know Trump's already been president, right? Great economy, peace and prosperity, very low illegal immigration. Listened to people, left office peacefully.— Chris (@chriswithans) June 4, 2024
Biden: weaponized justice system, profits off office, all about Hunter and James, wars everywhere.
Yep.
Trumps son in law is Jewish. He himself pushed for the Abraham accords. There’s a lot of stuff to dislike about Trump but being Hitleresque is not one of them.— Phil (@RealPhillyP) June 4, 2024
No, it's not one of them. At all.
Only Hitler was like Hitler. Any other comparison is an insult to the people Hitler killed.
To Dems, the only good GOP candidates are past failures, though at the time they were also literally Hitler.— Horrors Greeley’s Airtight Garage (@HorrorsGreeley) June 4, 2024
Nailed it.
Strange New Respect for a guy who was at the time depicted as a dangerous warmonger bent on using the US military for mass slaughter. pic.twitter.com/kqbjaAkljM— HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) June 4, 2024
The Left always find a strange new 'respect' for Republicans they once hated.
Because that’s exactly what happened during Trump’s first term, right?— NOLA Nobody (@nola_nobody) June 4, 2024
Exactly. Affordable gas, affordable groceries, and no new wars.
JUST like Hitler's Germany.
Or something.
Nazi allusions during political discourse are the hallmarks of a weak and already defeated mind.— H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) June 4, 2024
Yes it is.
That's ridiculous.— And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) June 4, 2024
No U.S. President would ever try to turn- pic.twitter.com/bdKhBgM9jT
Oh, wait.
If your political memory doesn’t extend beyond yesterday this might be a convincing argument. https://t.co/JleWt8neyg pic.twitter.com/CWzVkBwgDx— memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) June 4, 2024
For a lot of the Left, their memory doesn't extend too far.
They literally tried to smear Sarah Palin as being a Nazi sympathizer because she wore a Buchanan button once in 1996 https://t.co/LaaJcAzSlE pic.twitter.com/gCClMEoJO0— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 4, 2024
See?
I'm old enough to remember when the Very Smart People rightly mocked McCain as a warmonger. 1/2 https://t.co/4ZCjpKyx0S pic.twitter.com/XaU2EfhiGk— Brandan P. Buck (@brandan_buck) June 4, 2024
We remember, too.
Biden said Romney was going to bring back slavery...— Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) June 4, 2024
And so on. And so forth. Journos cheered. https://t.co/iLBziwQ6pw pic.twitter.com/MA1h5RAad7
And the next Republican will be JUST LIKE HITLER and Trump will be the moderate they miss.
Bank on it.
Rs ran the single most milquetoast candidate to ever grace a ballot, and y'all said he gave a lady cancer, tortured dogs, and would reinstitute slavery. https://t.co/nGl6TB98dS— Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) June 4, 2024
And it'll never end.
Every single one of you thought he was an evil, racist warmonger. https://t.co/AW4jGgZxpH pic.twitter.com/hDUDnUH0f8— Sólion ♨︎ (@Anorionn) June 5, 2024
BOOM.
And we'll leave you on that note, 'cause there's always a tweet.
