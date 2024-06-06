Union Goof Says at Least John McCain Wasn't a Nazi, X Reminds Him What the Left Said About McCain

The Left does the same darned thing every time: each Republican is the next reincarnation of LITERAL HITLER, until the next Republican comes along. George W. Bush was evil incarnate and Dick Cheney was the devil, until Donald Trump was a thing and now the Left misses W and Cheney.

Advertisement

They did the same thing with the late John McCain. The Left's memory may not extended past last week, but this writer remembers, and remembers well, what the Left said about McCain when he ran for president in 2008.

So when someone says stuff like this:

I never cared for John McCain’s policies but I wasn’t afraid that he’d turn the US into a Nazi Fourth Reich when he ran for president. — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) June 4, 2024

It gets our attention because WE REMEMBER.

So does X, which also wasted no time calling him OUT:

Cool story bro. You know Trump's already been president, right? Great economy, peace and prosperity, very low illegal immigration. Listened to people, left office peacefully.



Biden: weaponized justice system, profits off office, all about Hunter and James, wars everywhere. — Chris (@chriswithans) June 4, 2024

Yep.

Trumps son in law is Jewish. He himself pushed for the Abraham accords. There’s a lot of stuff to dislike about Trump but being Hitleresque is not one of them. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) June 4, 2024

No, it's not one of them. At all.

Only Hitler was like Hitler. Any other comparison is an insult to the people Hitler killed.

To Dems, the only good GOP candidates are past failures, though at the time they were also literally Hitler. — Horrors Greeley’s Airtight Garage (@HorrorsGreeley) June 4, 2024

Nailed it.

Strange New Respect for a guy who was at the time depicted as a dangerous warmonger bent on using the US military for mass slaughter. pic.twitter.com/kqbjaAkljM — HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) June 4, 2024

The Left always find a strange new 'respect' for Republicans they once hated.

Because that’s exactly what happened during Trump’s first term, right? — NOLA Nobody (@nola_nobody) June 4, 2024

Exactly. Affordable gas, affordable groceries, and no new wars.

JUST like Hitler's Germany.

Or something.

Nazi allusions during political discourse are the hallmarks of a weak and already defeated mind. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) June 4, 2024

Yes it is.

That's ridiculous.



No U.S. President would ever try to turn- pic.twitter.com/bdKhBgM9jT — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) June 4, 2024

Oh, wait.

If your political memory doesn’t extend beyond yesterday this might be a convincing argument. https://t.co/JleWt8neyg pic.twitter.com/CWzVkBwgDx — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) June 4, 2024

For a lot of the Left, their memory doesn't extend too far.

They literally tried to smear Sarah Palin as being a Nazi sympathizer because she wore a Buchanan button once in 1996 https://t.co/LaaJcAzSlE pic.twitter.com/gCClMEoJO0 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 4, 2024

Advertisement

See?

I'm old enough to remember when the Very Smart People rightly mocked McCain as a warmonger. 1/2 https://t.co/4ZCjpKyx0S pic.twitter.com/XaU2EfhiGk — Brandan P. Buck (@brandan_buck) June 4, 2024

We remember, too.

Biden said Romney was going to bring back slavery...

And so on. And so forth. Journos cheered. https://t.co/iLBziwQ6pw pic.twitter.com/MA1h5RAad7 — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) June 4, 2024

And the next Republican will be JUST LIKE HITLER and Trump will be the moderate they miss.

Bank on it.

Rs ran the single most milquetoast candidate to ever grace a ballot, and y'all said he gave a lady cancer, tortured dogs, and would reinstitute slavery. https://t.co/nGl6TB98dS — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) June 4, 2024

And it'll never end.

Every single one of you thought he was an evil, racist warmonger. https://t.co/AW4jGgZxpH pic.twitter.com/hDUDnUH0f8 — Sólion ♨︎ (@Anorionn) June 5, 2024

BOOM.

And we'll leave you on that note, 'cause there's always a tweet.