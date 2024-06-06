Pass the Aloe: AP Gets MAJOR SUNBURN Over Contradictory Climate Change Story

You really, really, don't despise the media enough. They don't deserve your respect or your patronage, because all they do is lie and spout propaganda for the Democratic Party and its political allies.

Take this for example:

New study finds Earth warming at record rate, but no evidence of climate change accelerating https://t.co/jcw70gG2gR — The Associated Press (@AP) June 5, 2024

This writer read this post a half dozen times and it's a contradiction in terms.

The AP tries to explain:

The rate Earth is warming hit an all-time high in 2023 with 92% of last year’s surprising record-shattering heat caused by humans, top scientists calculated. The group of 57 scientists from around the world used United Nations-approved methods to examine what’s behind last year’s deadly burst of heat. They said even with a faster warming rate they don’t see evidence of significant acceleration in human-caused climate change beyond increased fossil fuel burning. Last year’s record temperatures were so unusual that scientists have been debating what’s behind the big jump and whether climate change is accelerating or if other factors are in play.

Ah. There's the rub: UN-approved methods.

So, lies.

You're telling me Greta Thunberg has always been an idiot? I'm shocked. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) June 5, 2024

Totally (not) shocked.

*study* — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 5, 2024

A 'study' where the conclusions are pre-determined, and the solutions always communist.

So much for objective journalism.

Perfect meme for this.

"hey guys there's a new climate model and it's shaping up to be wrong just like the previous climate models" — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) June 5, 2024

Amazing, isn't it?

This writer remembers how -- when she was in grade school -- they said New York would be underwater by the year 2000.

Huh.

And the notion if we eat bugs and ride bikes the sun won't influence climate is ultimate hubris and folly.

Some of the environmentalists are not happy with AP, either.

If you ever wanted to see cognitive dissonance, motivated reasoning, and wilful ignorance, just look at the climate deniers celebrating this story. https://t.co/fdD5hAJwmS — Yossi Preminger (@ExoThinker) June 5, 2024

Yeah, we're not the ones engaged in cognitive dissonance here.

"The planet's heating up faster than ever but that's not affecting the climate" has got to be one of the dumbest, most dishonest takes I've ever seen in a headline.



WHAT THE F**K DO YOU THINK 'CLIMATE' IS? https://t.co/Ior6YiE2BB — Chris (@worsethanzero) June 5, 2024

The AP can't win.

Which is fine by us.

BREAKING: The earth changes. Regardless of what we do. https://t.co/biD8td75SM pic.twitter.com/2yICDfPun7 — Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) June 5, 2024

And it will keep changing.

Environmentalism is all about control.

I wonder how many temperature cycles the earth has been through in its 4.543 billion years of existence? I’ll bet it’s more than a few! https://t.co/NIxHD9WHhf — Texas Oil Man (@KentGra88631041) June 5, 2024

We've been recording temperatures for a fraction of a percentage of earth's history. We have no idea what 'normal' or 'average' is.

Are NYC and Miami underwater yet. Check with Al Gore. It’s 14 years late already https://t.co/qDUguAFXBL — sjphillysportsfan (@wanderer7453) June 5, 2024

They keep moving the goalposts hoping they'll be right one day.

Spoiler alert: they will not be.

Ladies and gentlemen we have stopped the sun. Warming isn’t accelerating. All this without zero emissions too. Great job everyone! 🙄 https://t.co/eXNoP1CIKf — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) June 5, 2024

Heh.

Someone should check on Greta and Al and make sure they're okay. This news has to be devastating for them.