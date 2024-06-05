Follow the Science, or Something: UK Ovarian Cancer Org Says Men Can Get Ovarian Cancer, Too

The people who keep screaming 'follow the science' sure have a hard time following the science these days, which is why they say things like this:

Did you know that anyone with ovaries, regardless of gender identity, can be at risk for ovarian cancer?



Let's raise awareness by asking: can men get ovarian cancer? 🏳️‍🌈#PrideMonth #OvarianCancerAwareness pic.twitter.com/RsoXcjhAAw — Ovarian Cancer Action (@OvarianCancerUK) June 4, 2024

The graphic reads:

Anyone with ovaries, regardless of gender identity, can be at risk of ovarian cancer. Additionally, all genders can carry a BRCA gene fault or Lynch syndrome -- which would potentially mean their children would be at higher risk of ovarian cancer.

Only women have ovaries. Only women can get ovarian cancer. There are not 'all genders', there are two: male and female.

No, men cannot get ovarian cancer.

Gender identity doesn’t get ovarian cancer, women’s bodies do.

Did you know anyone with funding can lose their funding? That erasing women will bite you in the ovary?

You damage revenue with this. I’d never give you a penny. — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) June 5, 2024

Exactly.

You won't make ovarian cancer a survivable disease waffling obfuscating bulls**t like this. Women get ovarian cancer, and you are prioritising signalling your adherence to a ridiculous belief system over saving their lives. Beyond shameful. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) June 5, 2024

Shameful doesn't begin to cover it.

No, men can't get ovarian cancer. What with not having ovaries.



This is stupid and insulting. Stick to clear language about SEX please and stop pretending cancer has anything to do with "identity".



Oh, and you will damage trust. What cancer survivor will trust you now to speak… — For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) June 5, 2024

Nailed it.

Did you know that only females have ovaries? And that the word for adult human females is "woman"? — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) June 5, 2024

They do not, apparently.

Expunging the word "woman" from public health discourse is regressive and misogynist. — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) June 5, 2024

Yes it is.

Your job is to be clear and unequivocal about women being at risk from Ovarian Cancer - and how to help them. This post is shamefully ideological and political. It is dangerously confusing. People will not forget this betrayal. — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) June 5, 2024

We cannot forget.

Men don’t have ovaries.



Women do.



Therefore, only women get ovarian cancer. — Hear Me Roar (@FreyaIsBack) June 5, 2024

Only women.

What the hell are you talking about? Only WOMEN have ovaries, and if you think men do too then you should be nowhere near public health. https://t.co/rpHgklS89y — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 5, 2024

Nowhere near public health.

Let’s raise awareness of the fact that men don’t have ovaries. https://t.co/XH8q8GvnH2 — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) June 5, 2024

Men do not have ovaries.

Women, women is the word you’re looking for. Only women have ovaries.



The answer is no, men cannot get ovarian cancer. 🤡 https://t.co/sCjWxQUFWw — Joe (@JoeC1776) June 5, 2024

They cannot. Pretending they can is dangerous, insulting, and anti-science.

I hate to state the bleeding obvious and all that but;



If you have ovaries - you are not a man.



You’re welcome. https://t.co/BDPAfvrMsx — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) June 5, 2024

It is bleeding obvious, but apparently we need to say this.



