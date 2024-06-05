Tolerance Is NEVER Enough: Trans Runner Complains Girls He Beat Didn't Congratulate Him...
Follow the Science, or Something: UK Ovarian Cancer Org Says Men Can Get Ovarian Cancer, Too

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on June 05, 2024
Meme

The people who keep screaming 'follow the science' sure have a hard time following the science these days, which is why they say things like this:

The graphic reads:

Anyone with ovaries, regardless of gender identity, can be at risk of ovarian cancer. Additionally, all genders can carry a BRCA gene fault or Lynch syndrome -- which would potentially mean their children would be at higher risk of ovarian cancer.

Only women have ovaries. Only women can get ovarian cancer. There are not 'all genders', there are two: male and female. 

Exactly.

Shameful doesn't begin to cover it.

Nailed it.

They do not, apparently.

Yes it is.

We cannot forget.

Only women.

Nowhere near public health.

Men do not have ovaries.

They cannot. Pretending they can is dangerous, insulting, and anti-science.

It is bleeding obvious, but apparently we need to say this.


Tags: CANCER MEN SCIENCE TRANS TRANSGENDER UK

