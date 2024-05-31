Citing 'Partisan Extremism', Joe Manchin Leaves Democratic Party, Registers As Independent

Michael Cohen's Reaction to Trump's Guilty Verdict Proves He's the Suckiest Guy Who...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on May 31, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This was an unexpected bit of news today. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has announced he registered as an Independent, citing 'partisan extremism' and 'broken' national politics.

And here's the post from Manchin himself:

Some people are very not-happy with this decision:

So not happy.

Really, really, unhappy.

Bozo? Why?

Great argument.

You mad, bro?

Others praised the decision:

Too soon.

Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!)
Sam J.
Lots of independents out there, really.

Truth.

Welcome!

The highest in 73 years.

So have things changed? Not really, alas.

Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!)
Sam J.
'Do NOT Lose Faith': Lifelong Defense Attorney's Straight-FIRE Thread on Trump Verdict RATTLES the Left
Sam J.
Powerful: Black New Yorker Who 'Doesn't Even Like Trump' Explains Why He HAS to Vote For Him Now (Watch)
Sam J.
WINNING! --> Trump Already Seeing YUGE Bump in Approval After Clown Show Court Finds Him Guilty
Sam J.
EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict and WOOF
Sam J.
Canadian Health Minister Throws Unhinged Tantrum Over ... Families Vacationing in Their Cars
Grateful Calvin

