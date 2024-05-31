Citing 'Partisan Extremism', Joe Manchin Leaves Democratic Party, Registers As Independent

This was an unexpected bit of news today. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has announced he registered as an Independent, citing 'partisan extremism' and 'broken' national politics.
JUST IN: @Sen_JoeManchin registers as an independent. pic.twitter.com/Fvmty9OBhu— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) May 31, 2024
And here's the post from Manchin himself:
My commitment to do everything I can to bring our country together has led me to register as an independent with no party affiliation. pic.twitter.com/tvMB2N87AW— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) May 31, 2024
Some people are very not-happy with this decision:
Nobody buys your crap anymore.— Tiffany (@TuffTiffResists) May 31, 2024
So not happy.
Bye Felicia…and I suppose you will be voting for the felon.— Margo Lyons❤️🇺🇸Vote🤍🇺🇸Vote💙🇺🇸Vote!!!! (@LyonsMargo) May 31, 2024
Really, really, unhappy.
top 10 greatest bozo moments— Socialists For Pritzker (@PritzkerForPrez) May 31, 2024
Bozo? Why?
Dumbass.— Jersey Craig (@Jersey_Craig) May 31, 2024
Great argument.
RESIGN— Benjamin Gilbert-Lif (@benjmakesmovies) May 31, 2024
You mad, bro?
Others praised the decision:
Congratulations on making the right decision to leave the Democrat party. It may be too soon to ask but please vote for Donald Trump in the election.— Sharemymind (@Hope_for_USA) May 31, 2024
Too soon.
Good for you. Welcome to my world— Crina (@IanasCrina) May 31, 2024
Recommended
Lots of independents out there, really.
Walking away from Democrats is the best thing you can ever do for yourself.— Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) May 31, 2024
Truth.
Welcome to the club, sir! @Sen_JoeManchin https://t.co/9U3ur0gq62— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 31, 2024
Welcome!
The US Senate now has 4 independent senators — Manchin, Sinema, Sanders, King. All caucus with Democrats.— bryan metzger (@metzgov) May 31, 2024
That’s the highest number of non-major party senators since 1941.
In January, that number will drop to 2 again. https://t.co/EDcG696NOU pic.twitter.com/BPQ4se86Ig
The highest in 73 years.
NEW @scrippsnews: A spokesperson for Sen. Manchin confirms to me that "nothing will change with caucusing with the Democrats," meaning Sen. Manchin will join the ranks of Sen. Bernie Sanders & Sen. Angus King (registered Independents who caucus with Democrats) https://t.co/XjCCeYWwb2— Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) May 31, 2024
So have things changed? Not really, alas.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member