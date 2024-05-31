Citing 'Partisan Extremism', Joe Manchin Leaves Democratic Party, Registers As Independent

This was an unexpected bit of news today. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has announced he registered as an Independent, citing 'partisan extremism' and 'broken' national politics.

And here's the post from Manchin himself:

My commitment to do everything I can to bring our country together has led me to register as an independent with no party affiliation. pic.twitter.com/tvMB2N87AW — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) May 31, 2024

Nobody buys your crap anymore. — Tiffany (@TuffTiffResists) May 31, 2024

Bye Felicia…and I suppose you will be voting for the felon. — Margo Lyons❤️🇺🇸Vote🤍🇺🇸Vote💙🇺🇸Vote!!!! (@LyonsMargo) May 31, 2024

top 10 greatest bozo moments — Socialists For Pritzker (@PritzkerForPrez) May 31, 2024

Dumbass. — Jersey Craig (@Jersey_Craig) May 31, 2024

RESIGN — Benjamin Gilbert-Lif (@benjmakesmovies) May 31, 2024

Congratulations on making the right decision to leave the Democrat party. It may be too soon to ask but please vote for Donald Trump in the election. — Sharemymind (@Hope_for_USA) May 31, 2024

Good for you. Welcome to my world — Crina (@IanasCrina) May 31, 2024

Walking away from Democrats is the best thing you can ever do for yourself. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) May 31, 2024

The US Senate now has 4 independent senators — Manchin, Sinema, Sanders, King. All caucus with Democrats.



That’s the highest number of non-major party senators since 1941.



In January, that number will drop to 2 again. https://t.co/EDcG696NOU pic.twitter.com/BPQ4se86Ig — bryan metzger (@metzgov) May 31, 2024

NEW @scrippsnews: A spokesperson for Sen. Manchin confirms to me that "nothing will change with caucusing with the Democrats," meaning Sen. Manchin will join the ranks of Sen. Bernie Sanders & Sen. Angus King (registered Independents who caucus with Democrats) https://t.co/XjCCeYWwb2 — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) May 31, 2024

So have things changed? Not really, alas.