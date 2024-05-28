WHAT?! DOJ Says North Koreans Stole American's Identities to Get Remote Jobs at Fortune 500 Companies

Seems like this should be much, much bigger news.

Thousands of North Koreans stole Americans’ identities and took remote-work tech jobs at Fortune 500 companies, DOJ has said. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 28, 2024

Wow.

And yeah, it's real.

A new @Axios story reports that North Korean IT workers are posing as Americans to score coveted remote jobs and use the salaries to pay for their country's missile program.



Industry experts including Greg Lesnewich of @Proofpoint shared their thoughts. https://t.co/KBgBpaJ1lA — antonio ierano (@antonioierano) May 28, 2024

More from Axios:



North Korean IT workers are posing as Americans to score coveted remote jobs and use the salaries to pay for their country's missile program. Why it matters: Remote hiring practices have made it dangerously easy for North Korean IT workers to dupe hiring managers who historically had relied on in-person interviews to detect imposters.

These issues could be exacerbated as AI technologies get better at creating more realistic deepfake video and audio. Driving the news: Federal prosecutors charged an Arizona woman and four other people last week with facilitating an elaborate North Korea-linked scheme to help their IT workers pose as U.S. citizens and secure remote tech jobs. Workers landed jobs at more than 300 U.S. companies — including an aerospace manufacturer, U.S. automaker, a Silicon Valley tech company and other Fortune 500 companies — as part of this specific scam.

North Koreans used the identities of more than 60 U.S. people in their job applications and relied on VPNs to disguise their computers' actual location. The workers are linked to the regime's Munitions Industry Department, which oversees its ballistic missiles and weapons production programs, according to the State Department.

In total, this specific scheme generated at least $6.8 million in revenue.

This is fine. Totally fine.

So our digital borders are as bad as our physical ones. — Kyan (@Kyantweets) May 28, 2024

Yep.

This is what happens when the CIA, FBI, and NSA are spying on their own citizens and indicting and imprisoning grandmothers for reading from the Bible outside of abortion clinics. — Brad Johnson (@wildnorthman) May 28, 2024

They have their priorities.

Lmao the absolute state of American national security that North Koreans can steal American identities and jobs — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) May 28, 2024

It's embarrassing.

Great Job HR departments, give yourselves a pat on the back. — Technophile (@Technop54777070) May 28, 2024

Well done, y'all.

How does the U.S. allow this to Happen ?



Where's the DHS security checks/ verifications ? https://t.co/LUXq5ZnUe2 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) May 28, 2024

Excellent questions.

GM — Most of the world is at war with America and we go to incredible lengths to ignore or explain it away https://t.co/5BQghI2abT — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) May 28, 2024

And we leave the border open to let them come here unfettered.

Pretty sure I recently interviewed one of these people.



Said he was from Philadelphia and had lived there his whole life, but his accent was SUPER strong.



Accidentally turned his camera on and you could see he was in a factory of people with computers.



There was a slight… https://t.co/2cojPlmvYT — Jaeden Schafer (@jaeden_ai) May 28, 2024

If true, it's insane.

I wonder if all the jobs that Biden created are actually going to foreigners https://t.co/jmHvgxtNJi pic.twitter.com/IVBuOYc3tO — raconteur (@oBryan) May 28, 2024

Oh, wouldn't that be ironic.