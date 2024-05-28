This Is FINE: Windy City Illegal Immigrant Arrested 10 TIMES in 10 Months

This is just insanity. The Left says we can't possibly look for all the immigrants in the U.S. illegally, but when they commit crimes and are put into the criminal justice system, it seems like a good way to find and deport these lawbreakers.

But we guess we don't do that anymore.

Carlos Mavarez Viloria was arrested ten times in Chicago for various crimes, and released nine times. It took until this tenth arrest -- for 'felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, Viloria was charged with resisting, reckless conduct, and shoplifting merchandise worth $450'.

More from CWB Chicago:

Carlos Mavarez Viloria, a resident of the Standard Club migrant shelter in downtown Chicago, has been arrested ten times since arriving in our fair city last summer, according to police and court records. Viloria was consistently released from custody after each arrest, but that ended with the tenth case, his first felony, and he is currently living in the Cook County jail. His first arrest came on July 12, when he was accused of stealing 10 Major League Baseball hats, watches, a backpack, and food, worth a total of $193, from Walmart in Evergreen Park. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to appear in court the next month. But he wasn’t on the lam for long. The following day, Chicago police arrested him after security at Macy’s, 111 South State, claimed he attempted to shoplift $158 worth of t-shirts. The following month, he was detained for allegedly possessing a crack pipe in the Loop. Prosecutors dropped the charge, but a judge ordered officials to destroy the crack pipe, records show. He received seven days for the Walmart case, but prosecutors dropped the other two matters.

And we can start with the ones who commit crimes and come into contact with the criminal justice system.

Their mayor is a socialist, so, you get what you vote for.

Courts, laws, and law enforcement are there to engage in lawfare against otherwise law-abiding citizens.

Not actual criminals.

At what point is he deported?

We all know why.

The people dropping the charges have a political agenda.

They really do.