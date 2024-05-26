BITTER: Hillary Clinton Refuses to Accept Responsibility for 2016 Loss, Now Blaming WOMEN

Poor Hillary Clinton. She can never fail, or make mistakes. She can only be failed. Since blaming the Russians for her 2016 loss seems to be ineffective, she's moved on to blaming another group of people for her loss to Donald Trump:
Women.
Good luck with that.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reflected on her 2016 presidential campaign, saying that female voters deserted her in the campaign's last days because she was "not perfect." https://t.co/mOCZgcwryI— The Hill (@thehill) May 25, 2024
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reflected on her 2016 presidential campaign, saying in a recent interview that female voters deserted her in the last days of the campaign because she was “not perfect.”
“They left me because they just couldn’t take a risk on me, because as a woman, I’m supposed to be perfect,” Clinton said in an interview with The New Times, published Saturday. “They were willing to take a risk on [former President Trump] — who had a long list of, let’s call them flaws, to illustrate his imperfection — because he was a man, and they could envision a man as president and commander in chief.”
She's got a lot of nerve.
That's not why women didn't vote for her.
Pretty certain I, a woman, voted against her because she's a murderous hag.— Cassandra Was Right Slug (@VekaFitzfrancis) May 26, 2024
Same.
Not perfect? She’s a criminal. https://t.co/NVqFSMbtoo— Conservative News Feed (@C_N_F__on__X) May 25, 2024
Recommended
Yes, she is.
Maybe they didn’t respect her standing by her rapist husband. I dunno. Is that just me?— Jason Scalese (@jason_scalese) May 26, 2024
Or that she's just an awful, awful person.
Delulu— The Suede Denim Secret Police (@SDSPOLICE) May 26, 2024
Delusional is putting it mildly.
Or it’s because female voters didn’t like her.🥱— Enlightening Matters (@EnlightenMatter) May 26, 2024
We're sure this'll help build rapport with women.
She was not just "not perfect", she was categorically a horrible campaigner. Continuing to pass the buck is ironically one of the qualities that lost her the presidency, a role that was hers to lose....and she sure as hell succeeded at failing, and learned nothing from it.— joseph arruda (@joseph_arruda) May 25, 2024
She never campaigned in Wisconsin.
And Trump won the state.
That’s not it. She wasn’t liked from the get-go.— buffalo JMS (@buffalo_JMS) May 25, 2024
Bingo.
No, that wasn’t it. https://t.co/ZbbBs6ups1— IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) May 26, 2024
No, it wasn't it.
https://t.co/kUHSmlaDSb pic.twitter.com/3VcipfJDuL— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 26, 2024
Our faces exactly.
They abandoned you because you have an awful voting record that serves only the special interests and you’re a war criminal @HillaryClinton https://t.co/yrPqdWdNGz— Ponyboy Curtis 🦇🔊 (@FredDur20342895) May 26, 2024
This is also part of it.
She’s blaming women for her not campaigning in Wisconsin. https://t.co/Sq6WxKS7Tw— Blaise (@boehmerB) May 26, 2024
It's all our fault.
Hillary move of completely being unable to conceptualize a world where people didn't like her https://t.co/NytqxA1GJ4— Sekiron (@Sekiron_) May 25, 2024
She really think she's the queen.
Can Hillary ever take responsibility for her multiple failures? https://t.co/TEpYt7p6HE— Brian Kirwin (@BrianKirwin) May 25, 2024
No, she cannot.
This wretched hag is still blaming everyone else but herself for losing. https://t.co/2xtVF2Qv8V— ᴛʜᴇᴏ ᴡɪʟʟɪᴀᴍꜱ (@22Lamb22) May 26, 2024
And she'll continue to do that.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member