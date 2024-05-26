BITTER: Hillary Clinton Refuses to Accept Responsibility for 2016 Loss, Now Blaming WOMEN

This is Fine: Watch U.S. Fleet Forces Commander Warn Non-Citizens Are Trying to...
Amy Curtis  |  1:10 PM on May 26, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Poor Hillary Clinton. She can never fail, or make mistakes. She can only be failed. Since blaming the Russians for her 2016 loss seems to be ineffective, she's moved on to blaming another group of people for her loss to Donald Trump:

Advertisement

Women.

Good luck with that.

More from The Hill:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reflected on her 2016 presidential campaign, saying in a recent interview that female voters deserted her in the last days of the campaign because she was “not perfect.”

“They left me because they just couldn’t take a risk on me, because as a woman, I’m supposed to be perfect,” Clinton said in an interview with The New Times, published Saturday. “They were willing to take a risk on [former President Trump] — who had a long list of, let’s call them flaws, to illustrate his imperfection — because he was a man, and they could envision a man as president and commander in chief.”

She's got a lot of nerve.

That's not why women didn't vote for her.

Same.

Advertisement

Yes, she is.

Or that she's just an awful, awful person.

Delusional is putting it mildly.

We're sure this'll help build rapport with women.

She never campaigned in Wisconsin.

And Trump won the state.

Bingo.

No, it wasn't it.

Our faces exactly.

Advertisement

This is also part of it.

It's all our fault.

She really think she's the queen.

No, she cannot.

And she'll continue to do that.

