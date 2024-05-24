Missionary Daughter, Son-in-Law of Missouri Representative Ben Baker Killed by Gangs in Haiti

This is so heartbreaking. The daughter and son-in-law of Missouri Representative Ben Baker were killed in Haiti this week, while on missionary work in the island nation.

Missouri Rep. Ben Baker’s daughter, son-in-law killed in Haiti after attack by ‘gangs’ while serving as missionaries https://t.co/8BMSihLRnu pic.twitter.com/wiYjChnkDd — New York Post (@nypost) May 24, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker’s daughter and son-in-law were among three people shot and killed in a gang attack while serving as missionaries in Haiti, the politician said Friday. “My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain,” the Republican lawmaker wrote on Facebook. Baker’s 21-year-old daughter, Natalie, and her husband, Davy Lloyd, 23, died alongside their mission group’s director when they were “attacked by gangs” on Thursday evening, Baker said. “They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now,” the grieving father added.

Our deepest sympathies to Baker and his family.

But I was told Haiti is awesome-sauce & everyone should visit. pic.twitter.com/3UhkJI6RuO — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 24, 2024

This is such an indictment of the media and our politicians.

Horrifying, prayers to Rep. Baker. — Publius (@MisterPublius) May 24, 2024

We can't imagine how painful and sad this is for the Baker family.

My heart breaks just reading this. — Startups Are My Passions (@MayorOfYapville) May 24, 2024

Life is so f*cking unfair. ☹️ — AC Nixon (@nixonapun) May 24, 2024

Very cool that the Biden admin is flying as many Haitian “refugees” into the country as possible. It’ll be fine. https://t.co/W25sjmEcZr — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 24, 2024

Totally fine. What could possibly go wrong?

This made me weep. My heart breaks for the families of these young saints. Pray for them and the people of Haiti who are living in hell. https://t.co/cS96NLx8rr — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 24, 2024

GP This is horrible. Also, don't go to failed countries engaged in civil war. https://t.co/KzjOsL1L3e — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 24, 2024

Missouri's governor offered his condolences.

Absolutely heartbreaking news. Teresa and I extend our deepest condolences to Rep. @BenBakerMO and Naomi and their family. We pray for Natalie and Davy’s loved ones and that God bring them strength during this most difficult time. https://t.co/GCqg5ejDzE — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 24, 2024

Natalie and Davy were two young people sharing peace, comfort, and God's word. In light of this unimaginable, senseless tragedy, we remember the good they offered the world. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 24, 2024

They tried to make the world a better place.

Our hearts are saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Rep. Ben Baker's daughter and son-in-law. Please pray for him and his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/Vw4liRq1B7 — Missouri Young Republicans (@missouriyrs) May 24, 2024

All we can do is pray and support the Baker family.