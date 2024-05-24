Missionary Daughter, Son-in-Law of Missouri Representative Ben Baker Killed by Gangs in Haiti

'YOU SHALL NOT PASS!' Robot Food Delivery to Pro-Hamas Protestors on UCLA Campus...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 24, 2024
AP Photo/Emilio Espejel

This is so heartbreaking. The daughter and son-in-law of Missouri Representative Ben Baker were killed in Haiti this week, while on missionary work in the island nation.

Advertisement

More from The New York Post:

Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker’s daughter and son-in-law were among three people shot and killed in a gang attack while serving as missionaries in Haiti, the politician said Friday.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain,” the Republican lawmaker wrote on Facebook.

Baker’s 21-year-old daughter, Natalie, and her husband, Davy Lloyd, 23, died alongside their mission group’s director when they were “attacked by gangs” on Thursday evening, Baker said.

“They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now,” the grieving father added.

Our deepest sympathies to Baker and his family.

This is such an indictment of the media and our politicians.

We can't imagine how painful and sad this is for the Baker family.

Ours are broken, too.

It really is.

Totally fine. What could possibly go wrong?

Amen.

Also solid advice.

Missouri's governor offered his condolences.

Advertisement

Well said.

They tried to make the world a better place.

All we can do is pray and support the Baker family.

