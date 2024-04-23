Biden Tries to Dunk on Trump and Infrastructure, Gets SCHOOLED on His Record Instead

Oh, Grandpa Joe.

You'd think he -- or whatever unfortunate intern who runs his account -- would learn. Anything you post on Twitter/X, especially if it tries to dunk on Trump while excusing Biden's abysmal record, is going to get ratioed into orbit.

My predecessor promised infrastructure week every week for four years, but never built a damn thing.



My bipartisan infrastructure law has now launched over 51,000 projects across every state and territory in America. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 23, 2024

The typo (did you catch it?) is the chef's kiss here.

Busy building bridges in Dearborn, Michigan, eh? — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) April 23, 2024

Ouch.

And yes.

Well if they're anything like the scrappy work we're seeing done in our region, my question is where's the money going bc it sure isn't going in to the work. Whose pockets are getting richer? — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) April 23, 2024

Everyone in government, and their cronies.

But not us.

Have you considered boosting the electrical grid since you want to be exclusively "green" energy? — I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) April 23, 2024

Not a chance.

They are do-nothing projects that have made nothing better.



Seriously… does anyone notice improvement anywhere?



Biden simply just lined the pockets of his cronies with taxpayer money and loans from future generations. — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) April 23, 2024

Nothing has been built back better under this administration.

Yep. They're also making bank.

How many EV charging stations did you build with the BILLIONS again? 6 was it? Your record is worse than the Clintons in Haiti!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) April 23, 2024

All that wasteful spending.

America was literally 100 times better under your predecessor. You destroy everything you touch. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) April 23, 2024

At least, under Trump, we could afford gas and food.

Close our border.



Stop with the migrant flights. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) April 23, 2024

There's some infrastructure he can work on.

Let's compare the number of toxic train derailments, plane crashes and bridge collapses between the two of you. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) April 23, 2024

Yes. Let's do that.

GP For the trillion or so dollars spent, what actual infrastructure projects have been completed? https://t.co/17XQzvbCbi — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 23, 2024

Not one.

Your entire administration can be summarized as Brokeback Smokecrack. https://t.co/bAw9D6rmfu — Xappeal (@_Tweetiez) April 23, 2024

Heh.

A wall between the United States and Mexico should be considered infrastructure https://t.co/8IdaTwii7K — realstephaniegaddis🦋🌺 (@stephanegaddis) April 23, 2024

Yes it should be.

The dude was in charge of Oabama’s Stimulus. https://t.co/WrgObDPQZ4 — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) April 23, 2024

We remember that.

Stop lying.



It’s embarrassing for our country. https://t.co/RpoaRB9r33 — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 23, 2024

Very embarrassing.

51,000 new infrastructure projects. That’s 1,000 projects for every state + DC. https://t.co/MEqT3C0x2u — Adrienne (@Not_Adrienne_) April 23, 2024

The math doesn't check out, does it?



