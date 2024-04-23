Biden Tries to Dunk on Trump and Infrastructure, Gets SCHOOLED on His Record Instead

Taylor Lorenz Shaming Man Praising His Jewish Wife for Not Masking at Yale...
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on April 23, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Oh, Grandpa Joe.

You'd think he -- or whatever unfortunate intern who runs his account -- would learn. Anything you post on Twitter/X, especially if it tries to dunk on Trump while excusing Biden's abysmal record, is going to get ratioed into orbit.

The typo (did you catch it?) is the chef's kiss here.

Ouch.

And yes.

Everyone in government, and their cronies.

But not us.

Not a chance.

Nothing has been built back better under this administration.

Yep. They're also making bank.

All that wasteful spending.

At least, under Trump, we could afford gas and food.

There's some infrastructure he can work on.

Yes. Let's do that.

Not one.

Heh.

Yes it should be.

We remember that.

Very embarrassing. 

The math doesn't check out, does it?


