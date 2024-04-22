Brisbane Schoolgirls Afraid to Use Restroom After Their Spaces Were Converted to 'Unisex' Toilets

Weird how we never hear about men's toilets or locker rooms becoming gender-neutral or 'unisex', isn't it? Only women's locker rooms and bathrooms must be converted to accommodate men who think they're women.

In Brisbane, girls are afraid to use the bathroom -- a basic and necessary biological function -- because the now unisex spaces are populated with boys loitering outside and urinating in waste bins.

But suck it up, young ladies. Can't make a man feel unsafe or unwelcome.

Why were the girls facilities converted to “gender neutral”?



Why is it the girls who lose out?



Who thought it was a good idea to have mixed sex facilities for teenagers?



Did anyone do a safeguarding assessment? https://t.co/OnUxUcoEG3 pic.twitter.com/ky5Zu6bB4i — Katherine Deves Morgan 🇦🇺🚺 (@deves_katherine) April 21, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

A partially-selective school's decision to convert a girls' bathroom into a unisex toilet block has left parents concerned after a reported 'behavioural incident'. Prestigious co-ed Brisbane State High School recently converted its P Block of female-only toilets to accommodate for either sex. Since then, male students have been accused of intimidating female classmates outside the unisex block and urinating over toilet seats and sanitary bins, the Courier Mail reported. The decision to change the bathroom's gender restrictions is required by the state's Department of Education and Queensland Human Rights Commission. The commission has ordered schools to have a specific proportion of both gender specific and unisex toilets.

Just disgusting.

I predict that the answers to these questions are “we don’t care” and “no.” — Sall Grover (@salltweets) April 21, 2024

You're correct.

They don't care, and they didn't do a safety assessment because they don't care.

Why not make the boys room the gender neutral one? — Guy Randy _ Gay Erotica For Kindle (@GuyRandy_Author) April 22, 2024

We'd bet you money it's because 'trans individuals don't feel safe around men' or some similar argument.

But girls should feel safe around men who think they're women, or boys who are urinating in waste baskets.

Because reasons.

Ahh, if only we had an Act that specifically protected women and girls from direct and indirect forms of sex discrimination. Probably something the @AusHumanRights commission might want to look into? Or is it only interested in protecting men from hurt feelings these days? — Mellie (@MellieAdamson) April 22, 2024

The patriarchy wins.

The adults who think that it’s a good idea to force young girls to share toilet facilities with teenage boys should be sacked. They are a huge safeguarding risk to children. — Tim Ball (@TimBall16) April 22, 2024

Girls' safety takes a back seat to the feelings of men and boys who think they're women/girls.

Most shopping centers now, the few I go to have boys girls and now they use the mums changing room as mixed, build another toilet how hard is that — Savage (@Savage_roo) April 22, 2024

It's not about having spaces to make accommodations, it's about forcing an ideology on women.

These girls are being denied their right to education by creating an unsafe, discriminatory environment. — John Binary {witch please} 💚🤍💜 (@a_noble_grape) April 22, 2024

Their rights don't matter.

And why is this happening, at the same time, in western cultures across the world? — RachelKnewBest (@RachelBowljiffy) April 22, 2024

Because 'trans' issues are the cause du jour and we will all be forced to go along with it.

Presumably because it’s easier to convert the girls toilets.



And because they don’t care about girls. — DoomSquirrel (@bobo222111) April 22, 2024

Bingo. Especially that last point. Girls don't matter.

why is it always women who take the loss???? Is this not blatant misogyny? https://t.co/TjkXzHUlhq — Sophie (@greeysilly) April 22, 2024

It is always women, because the misogynists are making the policies.

And a lot of women are going along with it in the name of 'tolerance.'

They could’ve just made a separate unisex toilet but we all know why they did this.. https://t.co/5a3XJMbOLY — Silverstarvixen (@silverstarvixen) April 22, 2024

Yes we do.

Devastating for the girls to have this forced upon them. Bad for the boys too. They’re immature and trying to learn how to be men. Children behave badly when they’re confused and confronted by things they’re not ready for. Boys need male-only spaces too. https://t.co/VxqsVrr15v — Jane Munro (@JaneTopaz11) April 22, 2024

Excellent points, all.

Psychotic behaviour by public serpents? https://t.co/MxxApRtCg1 — Piers Warner (@PennDragonAU) April 21, 2024

We see what you did there.

And yes.

The government has no interest in protecting you, just whatever group is most politically advantageous to them in this moment. And these days, it's the girls who lose, every single time.