Laughable: Thespian and Podcaster BLASTED for Saying Parents Are Unqualified to Homeschool

If there was one silver lining from the disaster that was COVID lockdowns and virtual learning, it's the growth of homeschooling and the diversity of people who have decided to homeschool.

Advertisement

But homeschooling makes certain Leftists very, very mad. They are livid that the state doesn't have its claws in some children, who might not be learning about 57 genders or that 2+2 = 4 is 'white supremacy.'

Meet Matthew Taylor who, according to his Twitter/X bio, is a thespian and podcaster.

He has opinions on homeschooling.

Stay at home mom with no additional qualifications thinks she's better at teaching than those with educational degrees. Religion really is a poison to our society. https://t.co/N2lrGSIcpb — Matthew Taylor (Still Unbelievable! podcast) (@vteclimey) April 20, 2024

His opinions are garbage, but he has them.

Don't worry, though, he's getting a lesson in what happens when you come for homeschooling moms.

Very laughable.

How is he qualified to determine who is and isn't qualified to teach?

I homeschooled without the religion because public school wasn’t meeting my son’s academic needs. They saddled him with an IEP (he learned differently when he was younger) and lowered their expectations for him. After one month at home, he’d caught up to his peers. By the time… — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 20, 2024

A lot of homeschoolers aren't religious; they just want better educational options for their children.

We've seen the results of "educational degrees" and we're not impressed.



It's our kids and our money. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) April 21, 2024

Exactly.

Their one-size-fits-all education model is the way to go.

I have a masters in curriculum and instruction. @harmonizedgrace QT is correct. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Thy Geekdom Come🇻🇦 (@ThyGeekdomCome) April 21, 2024

She is correct.

That's a poisonous ratio. — Andy (@Andy9375) April 20, 2024

Yes it is.

I’m a teacher. My husband is a teacher. Most of my friends? Teachers. Let me tell you, buddy, it’s a motley mix. I know geniuses, and I know morons. I know teachers who are masters of their subject, and I know teachers who know less than I do about their area of expertise. pic.twitter.com/Vl958eOHlF — OwlixB 🇻🇦🦉 (@OwlixB) April 20, 2024

'Stop acting like a disgruntled pelican.'

We are SO stealing that line.

All 3 of my homeschooled kids were Duke TIPS scholars. My oldest began tutoring college seniors in remedial English starting her freshman year. She graduated magna cum lauda with honors in English and international business.



I don’t even have a college degree. — Mark Petereit 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mark_petereit) April 20, 2024

Advertisement

But he's told us this is impossible.

I guess my stay-at-home mother wasn’t exactly the stereotype he’s referencing, since she had taught on a collegiate level. But here’s the thing: my parents didn’t “teach” us from their own knowledge. They had curriculum they taught us. And as we grew older they became more and… https://t.co/C27GR5AbOm — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) April 21, 2024

Self-taught? The horror! The horror!

Well aren’t you just a hateful little thing? https://t.co/PvPogQNtFC — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) April 20, 2024

Very much so.

Stay at home mom with no additional qualifications is probably better at teaching than those with educational degrees. "higher" education really is a poison to our society. https://t.co/tFkbb4AtQZ — Meerkat Yix (@MeerkatYitz) April 21, 2024

In many ways, yes.

Random dude with no firsthand knowledge of how any of this works thinks he knows better than the women who birthed these children



Arrogance really is a poison to our society https://t.co/HQoz3AqGbG — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) April 21, 2024

Arrogance is really a poison, too.

Low key indictment of educational degrees, sport. https://t.co/Z9z2AnvzRs — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) April 20, 2024

Advertisement

And he totally won't understand why or how it is.

Tell me you know absolutely nothing about the average homeschool mom without telling me… https://t.co/pDWtrbaFgQ — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) April 20, 2024

He's got a stereotype in his head, and he's going to cling to it til the bitter end.

Do you need state qualifications as a parent to teach your child how to hold a spoon, ride a bike, regulate their emotions, and be a good person too or is it just the area of their life that’s most easily manipulated for politics and future voting citizens? https://t.co/ci4uE0JH7U — Melanie (@PapistMelli) April 20, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.

So why do homeschooled kids keep doing better than state-schooled kids regardless of their parents' education level? https://t.co/aKxOBJmUPG pic.twitter.com/ytWU5RQ6zM — Selenite ✝️👣🇮🇱 (@crochet_mom314) April 21, 2024

Gee, we wonder why.