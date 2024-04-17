'New Level of Sleazeball': Fetterman, Others DRAG Menendez Plan to Blame Wife at...
Stephen King Gets MAJOR Ratio for Idiotically Noticing What 'Right-Wingers' Do and Don't Want to Ban

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 17, 2024

There are a lot of insufferable celebrities on Twitter. They must have a schedule to coordinate which one gets to be the most insufferable on any given day, and today it's Stephen King's turn.

He 'notices' something about 'right-wingers' that has him concerned.

It's all so exhausting.

First, it's a lie. No one wants to ban books. Not letting kindergarteners have access to pornographic materials in schools is not a book ban.

As to abortion? Yeah, it's not a right, but even Trump is on record as supporting exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

Guns, however, are protected by the Second Amendment. 

While decriminalizing pretty much everything.

Yes, they do.

And they want people to be able to defend themselves and their loved ones against the criminals the Left seems to love, too.

We see no problem here.

But we're the 'extremists', or something.

It's more that we see the Left lets violent, repeat criminals out of prison without bail, while keeping the borders wide open, but yes.

They don't want you to defend yourself.

The government isn't interested in protecting us.

'Smut' is a grossly underutilized word.

It's the easiest guess ever.

'That would exclude you.' 

Hahahahahahahaha.

And Steve thinks he's the good guy here.

Nailed it.

Heh.

And the book bans is a straight up lie.

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

Well said.

