Stephen King Gets MAJOR Ratio for Idiotically Noticing What 'Right-Wingers' Do and Don't Want to Ban

There are a lot of insufferable celebrities on Twitter. They must have a schedule to coordinate which one gets to be the most insufferable on any given day, and today it's Stephen King's turn.

Advertisement

He 'notices' something about 'right-wingers' that has him concerned.

Notice the right-wingers want to ban abortions and books but not semi-autos. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 17, 2024

It's all so exhausting.

First, it's a lie. No one wants to ban books. Not letting kindergarteners have access to pornographic materials in schools is not a book ban.

As to abortion? Yeah, it's not a right, but even Trump is on record as supporting exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

Guns, however, are protected by the Second Amendment.

Notice the left-wingers want to legalize child killing and sex grooming but not the right to self defense. — Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) April 17, 2024

While decriminalizing pretty much everything.

It's not a surprise that we want to ban murdering kids and gay porn in schools. All good people want to ban those things. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 17, 2024

Yes, they do.

And they want people to be able to defend themselves and their loved ones against the criminals the Left seems to love, too.

And the problem is..? — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) April 17, 2024

We see no problem here.

Notice radical leftwingers want live birth abortions and pornography for kindergarten children, while banning the Second Amendment. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 17, 2024

But we're the 'extremists', or something.

Notice the left wants to kill babies and the ones they don't kill to have porn in school, and the right sees this and arms themselves to protect their families. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) April 17, 2024

It's more that we see the Left lets violent, repeat criminals out of prison without bail, while keeping the borders wide open, but yes.

It's pretty difficult to defend your land and property with a single-shot rifle, but ok.



Please remember that most people can not afford security or live in high-end gated communities with security. — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) April 17, 2024

They don't want you to defend yourself.

How else would Americans protect themselves from the radical Left, Steve? — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) April 17, 2024

The government isn't interested in protecting us.

Notice Stephen King wants to kill the unborn and put smut in children’s libraries. https://t.co/UOgiNRwwWA — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 17, 2024

'Smut' is a grossly underutilized word.

When your political philosophy is nothing but a hoax (book ban) plus a bad analogy (guns and abortions), I can guess your news sources. https://t.co/Bb7jVPE2Nr — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 17, 2024

It's the easiest guess ever.

Yes, I want to ban abortions because I don’t think one should kill babies, and I want pornography out of schools. As a guy who wrote a scene where kids have group sex in one of his crappy books, you probably disagree. And I think semi automatic weapons are to be mandatory for… https://t.co/GBaMSCaNxt — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 17, 2024

'That would exclude you.'

Hahahahahahahaha.

“Notice the right wingers want to protect babies from murder and children from gay porn guides but they’re not willing to give up their second amendment rights”



Fixed it https://t.co/IuWUo1pJnw — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 17, 2024

Advertisement

And Steve thinks he's the good guy here.

Killing innocent children is what abortion is designed to do. The same can't be said of guns.



And those "books" you love so much contain porn. They're designed for grooming. https://t.co/ri7IH4g3qG — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 17, 2024

Nailed it.

Notice the right-wingers want to herp derps and blerps but not semi-glerps. https://t.co/IXzlcv88pd — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) April 17, 2024

Heh.

One of those things are a constitutional right, dumbass. https://t.co/suxOvXxNcR — MetalMushin Reborn (@MetalRisesAgain) April 17, 2024

And the book bans is a straight up lie.

Is he stupid or does he think his followers are stupid? https://t.co/ylq2QDZdV0 — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) April 17, 2024

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

Well said.