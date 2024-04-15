MIT's VP for Equity and Inclusion Gets MAJOR HEAT for Implying Airplane Seat Mate Is Racist

The Left. Can't live with them, can't ship them off to Antarctica.

Meet Karl Reid. According to his LinkedIn profile, he's the Vice President for Equity and Inclusion' at MIT. He recently got on a flight and his seat mate made the unforgivable mistake of trying to engage in polite conversation with him:

Just boarded an early morning flight wearing my @MIT gear. A seat mate looked at me and asked, “Basketball?” I said, “No. Engineering!” What about me prompted him to think I was playing or coaching basketball? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IdXoN2cFSM — Karl Reid (@educator2us) April 14, 2024

The horror.

The implication here, of course, is that the seat mate is racist because he saw a black man and assumed basketball.

Instead of, you know, a guy on a plane trying to be friendly.

We will say that -- surprisingly -- Reid didn't put the guy's face all over social media. Which makes us question if it even happened at all.

That being said, Reid put this out there, so all the blowback he gets is richly deserved, whether or not it's true.

Also, note what Reid is wearing.

Sincere question: You are literally wearing some form of sports gear. Not “engineering” swag.



Is there any sport your seat mate could have guessed without you immediately jumping to accusations of racism?



Is it possible the problem might be in your head, and not in your seat… pic.twitter.com/UNX08j5OEo — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 14, 2024

Athletic gear.

The coaches' pullover you're wearing, man. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) April 14, 2024

Yep. That's all this was.

You're wearing an athletic quarter-zip.



What kind of engineering work do you do as Vice President for Equity and Inclusion? pic.twitter.com/KuFkb5eKSs — Max (@MaxNordau) April 14, 2024

Social engineering, apparently.

If you don't want to be asked about sports, don't wear sports gear for your school.



Ffs... you're not a victim... you're a fragile, rich clown. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 14, 2024

According to Salary.com, the going rate for the VP of Equity and Inclusion at MIT is $102k-148k. Nice gig if you can get it.

I was the one across the aisle who got everyone clapping after you put him in his place. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 14, 2024

He sure taught this guy a lesson

You must've sucked that bad at engineering to live half of your life in roles like:



"Senior Vice Provost and Chief Inclusion Officer"



As well as "Vice President of Equity and Inclusion"



Keep living your life acting the world is against you.



Racist. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 14, 2024

The DEI crowd are the worst racists.

Most engineers are nerds and would be happy to be mistaken for an athlete. Stop complaining 🙄 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) April 14, 2024

It's all they've got: complaints.

Maybe wearing athletic clothes makes people think you might be into athletics. I thought critical thinking was something engineers are good at. — Just Posting Ls (@MomsPostingLs) April 14, 2024

Apparently not.

But then he doesn't get to play the victim.

The other day I was asked by a lady if I could hand her something from the top shelf and I said, 'Excuse me ma'am, but I have a MA in Public Administration, what makes you think I work here?!'



She said it was because I'm tall and was nearby BUT I KNOW WHAT IT REALLY WAS https://t.co/TU5UAw1BVW — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 14, 2024

Same vibes.

Entertainingly - while this dude was a pretty good engineer at one point - his actual job is neither of these.



He is currently a "Chief Inclusion Officer." https://t.co/53jerzqqIn — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) April 14, 2024

More money and less work in that field.

I wish someone mistook me for a basketball player. Dude changed his bio to conceal he's the DEI head at MIT. Your job is to find "racism." It's gold for you. You're wearing an athletic pullover. You found fool's gold, buddy. https://t.co/itG5X8rdCn — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 14, 2024

We caught this, too. Hid his info from his bio.

In the future, nobody will ever speak to each other at any time for any reason. I look forward to it. https://t.co/1IPLlzv6rF — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) April 15, 2024

We don't. Some of the most interesting conversations have been with strangers on places like planes.

The Left wants to make us miserable and isolated, afraid to engage in polite small talk because some DEI loon might be offended.

And then the pilot announced “THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!” while a stewardess threw a subway sandwich at him https://t.co/BdQvEr8QE6 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) April 14, 2024

Laughed out loud.