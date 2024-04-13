BREAKING: Multiple Injured, Dead Following Attack at Sydney's Bondi Junction Shopping Center

Around 3 pm Sydney time, a man went on a rampage at Bondi Junction, a very busy shopping center in Sydney, wounding several and leaving at least five dead, according to law enforcement.

Advertisement

The situation is still developing and police are continuing to investigate.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people reportedly killed in stabbing attack at Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre



Massive police and ambulance presence on the scene



pic.twitter.com/U3rNbyXCwR — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 13, 2024

🚨UPDATE: At least one man shot by police following stabbing attack in Bondi Junction Westfield, Sydney



More to follow pic.twitter.com/8viTnEriW0 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 13, 2024

One of the victims is allegedly an infant:

🚨 Nine month old baby fighting for life with multiple stab wounds following the Bondi Junction attack, mother reportedly killed — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 13, 2024





Here's some information from local news:

BREAKING



There has been an attack in Australia at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction.



The scale of the attack is unclear but multiple people have been stabbed and/or shot. pic.twitter.com/zORZRqy7ol — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 13, 2024

Here's a long video that has media coverage and part of the police conference:

20240413 AUSTRALIA

Sydney - Terrorist Shot Dead By Police After Stabbing Shoppers at the Bondi Junction Shopping Center.

- On Scene Reporting

- St. Vincent's Hospital

- Eye Witness Accounts

- Police News Conference pic.twitter.com/8p3WbRIjfn — Robert Waloven (@comlabman) April 13, 2024

A police officer took out the attacker, per police. She confronted the attacker on her own, according to police.

The press conference indicates at least five people have been killed, and multiple others have been taken to the hospital in serious or critical condition, including -- according to police -- a small child, possibly an infant.

The police believe this attacker acted alone and there is no ongoing threat.

Here is a statement from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese:

"Tonight, the first thoughts of all Australians are with the victims of these terrible acts and their loved ones".



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has spoken about the Bondi Junction stabbing attack. #9News pic.twitter.com/K0zok9HrBz — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) April 13, 2024

Albanese also posted on Twitter/X:

I have been briefed by the AFP on the devastating events at Bondi Junction.



Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 13, 2024

Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 13, 2024

Advertisement

Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns also shared his thoughts on Twitter/X:

I am horrified to hear about the events at Bondi Junction this afternoon.



I am making immediate arrangements to return to Sydney.



I want to thank NSW Police, emergency services and first responders and the community for their bravery in the face of this shocking incident. — Chris Minns (@ChrisMinnsMP) April 13, 2024

This is an ongoing, developing story and as police continue to investigate, we will update you.



