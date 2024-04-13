WATCH: Multiple Barges Break Loose, Float Down Ohio River
BREAKING: Multiple Injured, Dead Following Attack at Sydney's Bondi Junction Shopping Center

Amy Curtis  |  5:37 AM on April 13, 2024
AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File

Around 3 pm Sydney time, a man went on a rampage at Bondi Junction, a very busy shopping center in Sydney, wounding several and leaving at least five dead, according to law enforcement.

The situation is still developing and police are continuing to investigate.

One of the victims is allegedly an infant:


Here's some information from local news:

Here's a long video that has media coverage and part of the police conference:

A police officer took out the attacker, per police. She confronted the attacker on her own, according to police.

The press conference indicates at least five people have been killed, and multiple others have been taken to the hospital in serious or critical condition, including -- according to police -- a small child, possibly an infant.

The police believe this attacker acted alone and there is no ongoing threat.

Here is a statement from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese:

Albanese also posted on Twitter/X:

Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns also shared his thoughts on Twitter/X:

This is an ongoing, developing story and as police continue to investigate, we will update you.


