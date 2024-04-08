Party of Science: LGBTQ Activist Gets Community Note Treatment for Post on 'Biologically Trans' Animals

This writer remembers how the Left insisted if we just got rid of religion, and replaced it with science, we'd have a bright, clean, happy, logical world free of superstition and silly beliefs.

Now, religious membership and participation is down, and instead of that enlightened future we have a world where there are 57 genders, men can have babies, and science is a religion with a god that can never be appeased.

But, even in the midst of all that insanity, sometimes it's still very, very funny the lengths the Left will go to in order to make a point, even when they look far more ridiculous than any religious person ever would.

Meet Peter Tatchell, an 'LGBTI+ activist' who thinks there are 'biologically trans' animals, and that this somehow proves trans people are real.

18 animals you didn’t know were biologically trans



Gender diversity in the (tr)animal kingdom blurs the lines of “biological sex”



These animals show that gender is not a simplistic binary, male & female



Trans & intersex are real. Get used to it!https://t.co/QqhacYgi4u — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) April 7, 2024

We didn't know they were 'biologically trans' because that's not a thing.

He did such a bang up job that his post has not one, not two, but three visible Community Notes:

Self ID, a key tenet of trans rights activism, dictates that being trans isn't conditional upon any particular medical diagnosis. Peter is wrong to suggest that being trans is a biological condition. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gender_self-identification

Heh. Dude tried to argue a biological basis for trans identity and still got dragged for it.



Nothing in the linked article is applicable to human beings or the concept of "trans" in humans. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36543601/

Some animals eat their young or their own excrement. Just because it's 'biological' doesn't mean it applies to humans.

Tatchell and the article conflate "biological sex" and "gender identity." None of the examples presented in the article demonstrate that sex is not binary. Humans cannot change sex, and it is misleading and potentially harmful to use non-human animal to suggest otherwise. https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-biologist-explains-why-sex-is-binary-gender-male-female-intersex-medical-supreme-court-ketanji-brown-jackson-lia-thomas-3d22237e

What a thing of beauty.

I'm embarrassed for you 🤦‍♀️ pray tell, where are the animal gender clinics? How often to they inject cross-sex hormones? When does the female hyena get a double mastectomy? When do seahorses start pumping their young with puberty blockers? — Watson (@ImWatson91) April 7, 2024

It is embarrassing.

This is absolute pseudoscience, Peter. None of these animals challenge the binary nature of sex. Stop spreading scientific misinformation. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) April 7, 2024

It is pseudoscience, the Left's new religious doctrine.

in case you needed a reminder, the animal kingdom is not proof of transgenderism. https://t.co/GhLO3w9UJ0 — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) April 7, 2024

Exactly. It is not proof of transgenderism.

Can you tell me how the female spotted hyena is “trans”? — Emma Hilton (@FondOfBeetles) April 7, 2024

No, no he cannot.

Just to be clear here: you’re claiming that human males who claim to be women actually are women because banana slugs are hermaphrodites? — The Honorable Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 7, 2024

That's his argument. And he's serious, folks.

I love Community Notes.



None of these animals need medical intervention to change their sex. Humans are not among any of these species and even with medical intervention, will always be the sex they’re born.



I definitely see a clownfish here… 🤡 https://t.co/ZDPrGlFcdG pic.twitter.com/j421hR9WIu — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) April 8, 2024

The clownfish is Peter.

18 birds that prove humans can fly https://t.co/50967UEosu — The Honorable Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 7, 2024

Makes as much sense.

The best part is that his single example of a mammal is biologically female with “untraditional” looking genitals. https://t.co/Y5u7zYhzlv pic.twitter.com/jLIAsXgY9U — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) April 7, 2024

That's his 'evidence.'

Egads.

Trans Logic



Posting a list of animals that can change sex, that excludes humans, as proof that humans can change sex. https://t.co/ijFmoIwzLT — Progressive Misogyny (@JustMisogyny) April 7, 2024

But it's the Party of Science.

Follow the science.

Or something.

And you'd think after getting Community Noted thrice, he'd stop. But no, he did not.

Female pheasants can change sex characteristics & become 'drag kings', says museum



When female pheasants stop laying eggs, their brown feathers turn into the brightly coloured feathering typical of males. They don't change sex but change gender attributeshttps://t.co/9kqu8zVsh6 — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) April 8, 2024

So women who go through menopause are now men?

Oh wow. He's still going https://t.co/LB6LKKDyxT — Simon Edge (@simonjedge) April 8, 2024

Yes, he is.

What's the definition of insanity, again?

***

