Party of Science: LGBTQ Activist Gets Community Note Treatment for Post on 'Biologically Trans' Animals

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on April 08, 2024
Meme

This writer remembers how the Left insisted if we just got rid of religion, and replaced it with science, we'd have a bright, clean, happy, logical world free of superstition and silly beliefs.

Now, religious membership and participation is down, and instead of that enlightened future we have a world where there are 57 genders, men can have babies, and science is a religion with a god that can never be appeased.

But, even in the midst of all that insanity, sometimes it's still very, very funny the lengths the Left will go to in order to make a point, even when they look far more ridiculous than any religious person ever would.

Meet Peter Tatchell, an 'LGBTI+ activist' who thinks there are 'biologically trans' animals, and that this somehow proves trans people are real.

We didn't know they were 'biologically trans' because that's not a thing.

He did such a bang up job that his post has not one, not two, but three visible Community Notes:

Self ID, a key tenet of trans rights activism, dictates that being trans isn't conditional upon any particular medical diagnosis.

Peter is wrong to suggest that being trans is a biological condition.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gender_self-identification

Heh. Dude tried to argue a biological basis for trans identity and still got dragged for it.


Nothing in the linked article is applicable to human beings or the concept of "trans" in humans.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36543601/

Some animals eat their young or their own excrement. Just because it's 'biological' doesn't mean it applies to humans.

Tatchell and the article conflate "biological sex" and "gender identity." None of the examples presented in the article demonstrate that sex is not binary.

Humans cannot change sex, and it is misleading and potentially harmful to use non-human animal to suggest otherwise.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-biologist-explains-why-sex-is-binary-gender-male-female-intersex-medical-supreme-court-ketanji-brown-jackson-lia-thomas-3d22237e

What a thing of beauty.

It is embarrassing.

It is pseudoscience, the Left's new religious doctrine.

Exactly. It is not proof of transgenderism.

No, no he cannot.

That's his argument. And he's serious, folks.

The clownfish is Peter.

Makes as much sense.

That's his 'evidence.'

Egads.

But it's the Party of Science.

Follow the science.

Or something.

And you'd think after getting Community Noted thrice, he'd stop. But no, he did not.

So women who go through menopause are now men?

Yes, he is.

What's the definition of insanity, again?

***

