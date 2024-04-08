What Happened That Day? AP Glosses Over Hamas's Responsibility, Laments Babies Born 10/7 Know Only War

We certainly hope the media don't hurt their backs carrying all this water for Hamas.

There is not an angle they won't take if they think it means shaming Israel into caving before the terrorist organization.

This time -- it's babies born on or after October 7.

These Palestinian mothers in Gaza gave birth Oct. 7. Their babies have known only war https://t.co/yl487Hpk8Q — The Associated Press (@AP) April 7, 2024

They write:

Rockets streaked through the morning sky in Gaza on Oct. 7 as Amal Al-Taweel hurried to the hospital in the nearby Nuseirat refugee camp, already in labor. After a difficult birth, she and her husband, Mustafa, finally got to hold Ali, the child they spent three years trying to have. Rola Saqer’s water broke that day as she sheltered from Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahia, a Gaza town near where Hamas militants streamed across the border hours earlier in the attack that kicked off the war. She and her husband, Mohammed Zaqout, had been trying to have a child for five years, and not even the terrifying explosions all around would stop them from going to the hospital to have their baby that night. Saqer gave birth to Masa, a name that means diamond in Arabic.

While we sympathize with how scary it is to raise a child in a war zone, let's remember how this all started.

Twitter/X users were quick to remind the AP about it:

What happened on October 7? — Max (@MaxNordau) April 7, 2024

Anything significant, AP?

Anything significant happen on October 7? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 7, 2024

Anything at all?

Who started this war you speak of? — Jon D. Conqueroo (@jon_d_conqueroo) April 7, 2024

Hamas.

Hamas did.

Then quit starting wars 😒 — Dr. Doom (@FMcmasterson) April 7, 2024

Really is that simple.

Don't start nothing, won't be nothing.

Poor things. Where are your tears for the Jewish children murdered by the Arab terrorists? Where is your outrage over the women and girls raped by the Arab terrorists? I don’t remember your posts decrying the beheading and burning of Jewish children.



Hypocrite. — Ram ben Ze'ev (@rambenzeev) April 7, 2024

Hypocrite is putting it mildly.

Its unfortunate that Hamas didn't weigh the consequences of their actions when they started the war. — Southern Poverty Meme Center (@realSPMC) April 8, 2024

Very unfortunate.

.@AP Why is the date October 7th significant, What happened besides the births of these precious children ???? https://t.co/J7jN9GAu9B — Krystal In FL 🐊 🇺🇸 (@MsBradsher) April 7, 2024

The AP frames it in such a way that it seems Israel randomly started bombing Gaza.

It's despicable.

What happened to Israeli babies on Oct. 7th?

They were murdered by the "palestinians", who so innocently are 90% for Hamas.



What's about the Israeli children who are displaced and hiding from rockets, do they matter to you?



Don't come after Jews and you won't experience war. https://t.co/Pl7pnUSbvr — Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) April 7, 2024

We'll never get a human interest piece on the Israeli children, including those who are still being held hostage six months later.

Can you people stop trying to blame Israel for starting the conflict.



Hamas literally attacked first with the intent on killing as many people as possible. They've admitted multiple times they want to kill all jews in Israel.



Israel is within its right to fight hamas https://t.co/jw7sIjC0ly — _F_L_Y_N_N_ (@_01_01_01_01_) April 7, 2024

They'll continue to blame Israel until Israel stops fighting. Then the cycle will repeat itself.

***

