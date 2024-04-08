Party of Science: LGBTQ Activist Gets Community Note Treatment for Post on 'Biologically...
What Happened That Day? AP Glosses Over Hamas's Responsibility, Laments Babies Born 10/7 Know Only War

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 08, 2024
Journalism meme

We certainly hope the media don't hurt their backs carrying all this water for Hamas.

There is not an angle they won't take if they think it means shaming Israel into caving before the terrorist organization.

This time -- it's babies born on or after October 7.

They write:

Rockets streaked through the morning sky in Gaza on Oct. 7 as Amal Al-Taweel hurried to the hospital in the nearby Nuseirat refugee camp, already in labor. After a difficult birth, she and her husband, Mustafa, finally got to hold Ali, the child they spent three years trying to have.

Rola Saqer’s water broke that day as she sheltered from Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahia, a Gaza town near where Hamas militants streamed across the border hours earlier in the attack that kicked off the war. She and her husband, Mohammed Zaqout, had been trying to have a child for five years, and not even the terrifying explosions all around would stop them from going to the hospital to have their baby that night. Saqer gave birth to Masa, a name that means diamond in Arabic.

While we sympathize with how scary it is to raise a child in a war zone, let's remember how this all started.

Twitter/X users were quick to remind the AP about it:

Anything significant, AP?

Anything at all?

Hamas.

Hamas did.

Really is that simple.

Don't start nothing, won't be nothing.

Hypocrite is putting it mildly.

Very unfortunate.

The AP frames it in such a way that it seems Israel randomly started bombing Gaza.

It's despicable.

We'll never get a human interest piece on the Israeli children, including those who are still being held hostage six months later.

They'll continue to blame Israel until Israel stops fighting. Then the cycle will repeat itself.

***

