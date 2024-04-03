Thumbs Up: Wisconsin Voters Ban 'Zuck Bucks'

Yesterday, Wisconsin voters went to the polls for the spring primary. While there were no major races of consequence (yes, the Republican primary was held, but Trump won that by a healthy margin), there was an interesting referendum that passed.

Advertisement

Voters Prohibit ‘Zuckbucks’-Style Private Funding And Staff From Wisconsin Elections https://t.co/DDeQmkB5oq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 3, 2024

More from The Federalist:

Wisconsin voters approved two constitutional amendment proposals Tuesday that prohibit private money from being used to conduct elections and mandate only legally designated government officials may administer elections. This makes Wisconsin the 28th state to ban “Zuckbucks”-style electioneering and the second to do so by constitutional amendment. According to preliminary results, Question 1 is projected to pass. That amendment stipulates that “private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum.” Question 2 requires that “only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums. It was also approved by voters, according to The New York Times.

A good night for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin joins 27 states that have prohibited private funding in election administration. This measure upholds fairness and election integrity, benefitting individuals across the entire political spectrum. https://t.co/XCVsCGmomr — Cory Brewer (@CoryJBrewer) April 3, 2024

More than half the states prohibit this now. Good.

💥BIG WIN IN WISCONSIN💥



Voters Prohibit ‘Zuckerbucks’-Style Private Funding And Staff From Wisconsin Elections



The latest from @ShawnFleetwood for @FDRLST ⤵️ https://t.co/KJRhNQbAdT — Adam Gibbs 🇺🇸 (@AdamGibbsWI) April 3, 2024

Huge win.

In 2020, Zuckerberg funneled $400m to fund election officials in swing states.



Tonight, Wisconsin voted to ban it from ever happening again in their state. pic.twitter.com/XkhXVdr0PA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 3, 2024

This is something 25 other states already did.

I can't believe this is even up for debate or vote.

It's just so wrong. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 3, 2024

It is so wrong.

Wisconsin you’ve made us all proud. Other states should now follow suit. — BrownEyedGirl🇺🇸 (@BrownEyeGirl_45) April 3, 2024

We got something right this time.

Who are the 224k that think zuckerbucks are a good idea? 😳 — Big Booty Breakfast Taco 🍊 🐊 🌮 (@katbritton08) April 3, 2024

People who also think we need to get 'dark money' out of politics, probably.

it upsets me that 47.7% of people think private funding of election officials is okay — Jordan (@jncboy12) April 3, 2024

Upsets us, too.

Ultimately this needs to end in Zuckerberg being held accountable for bribery in many states. The entire scheme, which involves private payments to Boards of Election in exchange for specific benefits, is unambiguously illegal. https://t.co/d3DbCeivCe — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) April 3, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, it is.

Finally some good news in WI. Way to go people https://t.co/WEHwXuzLzZ — Pete Maina (@PeteMaina) April 3, 2024

Yes.

Woohoo… great news https://t.co/equ30xhRo7 — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) April 3, 2024

It is great news.

Good, this was devastating. And just plain wrong. https://t.co/MQRv52cIu9 — chi_whitesox_fan_grl🇺🇲⚾️☘ (@felicite34) April 3, 2024





***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!