BUH-BYE: DEI Disappearing From College Campuses and That's a GOOD Thing
Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US...
Michael Shellenberger Shares the Brazilian Twitter Files—Including Attempts to Censor the...
Newsmax Got Hammered Over This Now Deleted Post About 'What Donald Trump Called...
Adopt a Twitchy Editor Today, Nothing Annoys a Biden Supporter MORE
Yikes! Jill Biden Did NOT Want to Hear This Swing State Polling Reality...
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers RATIOED Into Orbit for Veto of Bill Protecting Girls'...
Tom Nichols (Yes, THAT Tom Nichols) Says Democracy Is in Decline Because Americans...
'Another Biden Success Story!' Here's Why the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve Won't Be...
Just Shut Up: New York Judge Says the FDNY Firefighters Who Booed Letitia...
Guy Benson Provides Context for Biden's Response to World Central Kitchen and Afghan...
Joe Biden Says Trump Doesn't Trust Women But He Does (Watch)
Chicago Resident Takes a Blowtorch to Biden's Illegal Immigration Crisis
Taxpayer-Subsidized Rail Service Mocks and Judges Us (If We're Driving Cars)

Thumbs Up: Wisconsin Voters Ban 'Zuck Bucks'

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on April 03, 2024
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Yesterday, Wisconsin voters went to the polls for the spring primary. While there were no major races of consequence (yes, the Republican primary was held, but Trump won that by a healthy margin), there was an interesting referendum that passed.

Advertisement

More from The Federalist:

Wisconsin voters approved two constitutional amendment proposals Tuesday that prohibit private money from being used to conduct elections and mandate only legally designated government officials may administer elections. This makes Wisconsin the 28th state to ban “Zuckbucks”-style electioneering and the second to do so by constitutional amendment.

According to preliminary results, Question 1 is projected to pass. That amendment stipulates that “private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum.” Question 2 requires that “only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums. It was also approved by voters, according to The New York Times.

A good night for Wisconsin.

Recommended

Michael Shellenberger Shares the Brazilian Twitter Files—Including Attempts to Censor the World
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

More than half the states prohibit this now. Good.

Huge win.

This is something 25 other states already did.

It is so wrong.

We got something right this time.

People who also think we need to get 'dark money' out of politics, probably.

Upsets us, too.

Advertisement

Yes, it is.

Yes.

It is great news.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: 2020 2024 CAMPAIGN FINANCE ELECTION ELECTIONS FACEBOOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Michael Shellenberger Shares the Brazilian Twitter Files—Including Attempts to Censor the World
Aaron Walker
Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US Oil Reserve
Doug P.
Newsmax Got Hammered Over This Now Deleted Post About 'What Donald Trump Called Immigrants'
Doug P.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers RATIOED Into Orbit for Veto of Bill Protecting Girls' School Sports
Amy Curtis
Yikes! Jill Biden Did NOT Want to Hear This Swing State Polling Reality Check
Doug P.
Just Shut Up: New York Judge Says the FDNY Firefighters Who Booed Letitia James Are 'Racists'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Michael Shellenberger Shares the Brazilian Twitter Files—Including Attempts to Censor the World Aaron Walker
Advertisement