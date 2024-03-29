Breaking: 'Roots' Start Louis Gossett Jr. Dead at 87

Actor Louis Gossett, Jr., best known for his roles in 'Roots' and 'An Officer and a Gentleman' has died. He was 87 years old.

Gossett was the first black actor to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar and an Emmy for his role in 'Roots', the 1970s TV miniseries.

Advertisement

‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ and ‘Roots’ star Louis Gossett Jr. dead at 87 https://t.co/4thmvnYBbz pic.twitter.com/3L8GJdwmUF — New York Post (@nypost) March 29, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Gossett’s nephew told The Associated Press that the actor died Thursday night in Santa Monica, California. No cause of death was revealed. Gossett always thought of his early career as a reverse Cinderella story, with success finding him from an early age and propelling him forward, toward his Academy Award for “An Officer and a Gentleman.” He earned his first acting credit in his Brooklyn high school’s production of “You Can’t Take It with You” while he was sidelined from the basketball team with an injury.

According to IMDB, Gossett had over 200 acting credits to his name. In addition to the aforementioned 'Roots' and 'An Officer and a Gentleman', Gossett starred in 'Jaws 3-D', 'Enemy Mine', 'The Watchmen' and 'Hawaii 5-0.' He was also a producer, director, and activist.

He was a great actor who never got the respect he deserved — GrandeIsle (@GrandeIsle) March 29, 2024

He was certainly underrated, we think.

"Mayo-nnaise"!

Memorable actor. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 29, 2024

Very memorable.

RIP Mr. Gossett, thank you for your years of enjoyment on the big screen! — RDBB (@A352427) March 29, 2024

Yes, thank you.

I fell down a YouTube rabbit hole last week watching some of his scenes from An Officer and a Gentleman. What a role, what a performance. RIP. https://t.co/R2fUXK4pSh — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 29, 2024

That's a great film.

Rest in peace, Louis Gossett, Jr. pic.twitter.com/YBeKPzFu37 — 🐰 Duchess of Bunnies 🐰 (@AnnaDsays) March 29, 2024

Rest in peace.

Louis Gossett Jr has sadly passed away at the age of 87.



He was the first Black man to win Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/TG7yH80COS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win the best supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87. pic.twitter.com/ODFC33wCER — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 29, 2024

Room Rater In Memoriam. Louis Gossett Jr has died. He was 87 years old. pic.twitter.com/crImC7vTaI — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) March 29, 2024

RIP Louis Gossett Jr, 87.

The first Black man to win Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, for his brilliant performance as Gunnery Sgt. Foley in Officer and a Gentleman. pic.twitter.com/GAGY4P6GxZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 29, 2024

Advertisement

Louis Gossett Jr. has passed away at age 87. He will forever stand as a titan in the realm of acting, his illustrious career spanning over six decades including major roles in "An Officer and a Gentleman," "Roots," and "A Raisin in the Sun," and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/q2jfC6Rd0s — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 29, 2024

Gossett was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010, but beat the disease. He was hospitalized with COVID19 in late 2020. No cause of death was released.

Gossett is survived by two sons, Satie and Sharron.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!