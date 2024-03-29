Gavin Newsom's Brag About How Many Jobs Clinton, Obama and Biden 'Created' Gets...
Breaking: 'Roots' Start Louis Gossett Jr. Dead at 87

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on March 29, 2024
Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP

Actor Louis Gossett, Jr., best known for his roles in 'Roots' and 'An Officer and a Gentleman' has died. He was 87 years old.

Gossett was the first black actor to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar and an Emmy for his role in 'Roots', the 1970s TV miniseries.

Advertisement

More from The New York Post:

Gossett’s nephew told The Associated Press that the actor died Thursday night in Santa Monica, California. No cause of death was revealed.

Gossett always thought of his early career as a reverse Cinderella story, with success finding him from an early age and propelling him forward, toward his Academy Award for “An Officer and a Gentleman.”

He earned his first acting credit in his Brooklyn high school’s production of “You Can’t Take It with You” while he was sidelined from the basketball team with an injury.

According to IMDB, Gossett had over 200 acting credits to his name. In addition to the aforementioned 'Roots' and 'An Officer and a Gentleman', Gossett starred in 'Jaws 3-D', 'Enemy Mine', 'The Watchmen' and 'Hawaii 5-0.' He was also a producer, director, and activist.

He was certainly underrated, we think.

Very memorable.

Yes, thank you.

That's a great film.

Rest in peace.

Gossett was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010, but beat the disease. He was hospitalized with COVID19 in late 2020. No cause of death was released.

Gossett is survived by two sons, Satie and Sharron.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

