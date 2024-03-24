Go HOME Fani, You're DRUNK: Fani Willis Pulls Out Her Trusty Shovel and...
DELISH: Pollster Who Is NO Friend to Trump Explains How Letitia James is...
John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and...
Toothbrush Boy David Leavitt Throws Another Tantrum, Says the New Twitter 'Protecting Nazi...
Ronna McDaniel OUT at MSNBC As NBC News Attempts Democrat Damage Control
Stephen Colbert Sent Legal Notice Over Joke About Prince William's 'Affair'
WATCH: Douglas Murray Obliterates Reporter Who Tries To Justify Hamass' Mass Rape
Media Matters Writer Perpetuates Myth of Nex Benedict’s Death
Parkland Father Responds to Vice President Kamala Harris' Visit to Push Gun Control
White House Responds to Footage of Illegal Immigrants Overrunning National Guard
Canadian TV Airs Piece on Woke Teachers Being Harassed and Put in Danger
Reporter Says National Guard Retrieved Knives From That Mob of Illegal Immigrants
CNN Admits That Mar-a-Lago Is Worth More Than $18 Million
Fears of Islamophobia Rise as ISIS Takes Credit for Moscow Terror Attack

Elder Abuse, Government-Style: Oakland City Officials Target 102-Year-Old Man

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on March 24, 2024
Meme screenshot

You've gotta love government.

Live in a city, and pay taxes for eight decades, and watch as they decide not to enforce criminal laws, but then decide to crack down on you because reasons.

Advertisement

That's what Oakland's doing to a 102-year-old, wheelchair bound man.

More from RedState:

Oakland, California is becoming a ghost town of shuttered businesses due to sky-high crime rates. In recent months, several establishments have announced closing their doors in the Bay Area city. In January, In-N-Out, the successful hamburger chain that originated in the Golden State, announced its first-ever store closure. The location near the Oakland airport will close next week, with the company citing frequent car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies. 

Last year, Target closed its downtown Oakland location after police responded to more than 100 smash-and-grab thefts and similar incidents. In February, a Denny's location abruptly closed after 54 years of service. Earlier this month, four Taco Bell locations in Oakland announced they would close their dining rooms and only offer drive-thru service while no longer accepting cash transactions. 

Now, authorities in Oakland have snapped into action by taking aim at a 102-year-old wheelchair-bound taxpayer.

Victor Silva Sr., an Oakland resident who has lived and paid taxes in his home for the last 80 years, received a citation from the city earlier this month, threatening him with a fine of $1,100 if he didn't remove graffiti from his property by Tuesday, March 19. The citation also includes a $1,277 penalty for each time the property is inspected and fails. Silva indicated that he frequently has the fence on his property vandalized with graffiti paint.

Recommended

John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's always easier for the government to go after the little guy, versus the actual criminals.

They really do.

WTF indeed.

So very, very progressive.

Yes it is.

Insane.

They really, really don't like you.

Advertisement

The law-abiding always get targeted while criminals get away with a lot.

The social contract is so broken, it's on life support.

Yep.

The government doesn't care about citizens like Mr. Silva. 

They don't care about how they spend your tax dollars.

Advertisement

Deep, deep rot.

It's what government does best.

No law and order. Just lawfare.

And that ends badly for everyone.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CALIFORNIA CRIME GAVIN NEWSOM LAW OAKLAND NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH: Douglas Murray Obliterates Reporter Who Tries To Justify Hamass' Mass Rape
Aaron Walker
Go HOME Fani, You're DRUNK: Fani Willis Pulls Out Her Trusty Shovel and Keeps On DIGGING Her Own Hole
Sam J.
Ronna McDaniel OUT at MSNBC As NBC News Attempts Democrat Damage Control
FuzzyChimp
DELISH: Pollster Who Is NO Friend to Trump Explains How Letitia James is Actually HELPING Him Win (Watch)
Sam J.
Toothbrush Boy David Leavitt Throws Another Tantrum, Says the New Twitter 'Protecting Nazis'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement