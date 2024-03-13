Vim and Vigor Update! Biden's 'Sturdy' Footwear in This Video Catches More Attention
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Posts Definition on ‘Exonerate’ for Some Reason
Bidenomics: Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to Close 1,000 Stores Due to 'Persistent Inflation'
Elon Musk Sours on Partnership With Don Lemon
Chris Cuomo Confronts Tucker Carlson: Why Did You Go After Me So Much?
Based Fetterman Alert: Our Favorite Democratic Senator Calls on Schumer to Put TikTok...
Fani's Case Flops, Ben Shapiro Under Fire
Make No Mistake: Biden-Harris Plan for 'Affordable' Day Care Would Be a DISASTER
Nancy Pelosi Looks Forward to Making TikTok 'Better' Like 'Tic-Tac-Toe' (WTF?)
Judge McAfee Spanks the Fani: Prof. Turley Explains the Impact of Today's Partial...
'Lunatics Running the Asylum': Check Out the INSANE DEI Nonsense California Makes Pharmaci...
D'OH! Looks Like There WAS a State of the Union Polling Bounce (Just...
MORE PLEASE: GOP Bill Would Force Biden Admin to Use or Sell Off...
Chris Hayes' Mocks Response About 'Lincoln Riley' and Accidentally Dunks on Biden

'Might've Been a Fever Dream': J.K. Rowling MOCKS Troll Who Claims Nazis Burned Trans Healthcare Books

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 13, 2024
AngieArtist

We love J.K. Rowling. A tireless defender of women and girls in a sea of trans insanity, she's also hysterical in her takedown of trolls.

If you're going to go after the world-renowned wordsmith, maybe make sure you know what you're talking about first.

Advertisement

We laughed out loud.

The 'if you disagree with me, you're a Nazi' mentality is very, very exhausting.

Oh, probably.

And the irony is lost on them.

Yep.

Recommended

Judge McAfee Spanks the Fani: Prof. Turley Explains the Impact of Today's Partial Dismissal
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Heh.

They always do. And then they project on others.

Has a good ring to it.

It's incredible to watch.

The best part is all the loons accusing Rowling of 'holocaust denial':

No, she's not, you absolute turnip.

Says the people who think men can magically become women.

Sure, Jan.

Back to sanity, please:

Advertisement

A safe bet.

And prepare to lose in a war of words with Rowling.

Nazis burned a lot of books; conversely -- no one is burning trans books today. We're only advocating for privacy rights for women and girls, and objecting to the wholesale mutilation of young people in the name of trans ideology.

And whenever your opponents start screaming 'NAZI!' at you, you're probably doing something right.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: J.K. ROWLING NAZI NAZIS TRANS TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge McAfee Spanks the Fani: Prof. Turley Explains the Impact of Today's Partial Dismissal
Aaron Walker
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Posts Definition on ‘Exonerate’ for Some Reason
Brett T.
Elon Musk Sours on Partnership With Don Lemon
Amy
Make No Mistake: Biden-Harris Plan for 'Affordable' Day Care Would Be a DISASTER
Amy Curtis
Bidenomics: Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to Close 1,000 Stores Due to 'Persistent Inflation'
Amy Curtis
Fani's Case Flops, Ben Shapiro Under Fire
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge McAfee Spanks the Fani: Prof. Turley Explains the Impact of Today's Partial Dismissal Aaron Walker
Advertisement