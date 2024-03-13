'Might've Been a Fever Dream': J.K. Rowling MOCKS Troll Who Claims Nazis Burned Trans Healthcare Books

We love J.K. Rowling. A tireless defender of women and girls in a sea of trans insanity, she's also hysterical in her takedown of trolls.

If you're going to go after the world-renowned wordsmith, maybe make sure you know what you're talking about first.

I just… how? How did you type this out and press send without thinking ‘I should maybe check my source for this, because it might’ve been a fever dream’? pic.twitter.com/fl9QLuFytc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 13, 2024

We laughed out loud.

"You know who believed only women had XX chromosomes? Nazis, that's who!"



These people would be funnier if they weren't so mentally ill & a danger to others.😬 — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) March 13, 2024

The 'if you disagree with me, you're a Nazi' mentality is very, very exhausting.

The person who wrote that probably joins the hordes in London calling for an “intifada” against Jews every weekend. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) March 13, 2024

Oh, probably.

And the irony is lost on them.

NeoMarxist woke progressive leftist revolutionaries love trans ideology because it fits with their view of overturning Western Civilization.



It is cultic in its view and there is no logic or reason, just the revolution and moving that forward by any means necessary. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) March 13, 2024

Yep.

“Trans healthcare” was all the rage at the heart of late 1930’s Berlin, didn’t you know? There was a beautifully fully staffed gender clinic offering free 15 minute sex changes on every street corner opposite the Cabaret… — Robbie Travers (@RobbieTravers) March 13, 2024

Heh.

This is nothing new. If it goes against their fantasy ideology, it is branded as being Nazi or fascist.



The fun part is how they completely ignore the fact that they are acting just like the old Black Shirts in Italy. — TexanDogDad (@texandogdad) March 13, 2024

They always do. And then they project on others.

We need a new term to describe this kind of nonsense, how does "transperbole" sound? — IanG 🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@IanGee2023) March 13, 2024

Has a good ring to it.

"The Nazis burnt books about trans healthcare."



Somebody took Woke Era Doctor Who's period hitpiece fanfics way too seriously. And what else?? Are they about to call gravity "Mavity" too? https://t.co/bVq4QhNK4r pic.twitter.com/Ogip9LDZT3 — Simba Tokonga (@SimbaTokonga) March 13, 2024

It's incredible to watch.

The best part is all the loons accusing Rowling of 'holocaust denial':

Wait is proud Nazi JK Rowling now openly dipping her toe in holocaust denial?? https://t.co/EzprwxxslJ — The Kodiak Jew (@TheKodiakJew) March 13, 2024

No, she's not, you absolute turnip.

This is why you don't elevate a person known only for their imagination. https://t.co/Q5pQpQtSKT — Audio (@TheAudio) March 13, 2024

Says the people who think men can magically become women.

Sure, Jan.

Back to sanity, please:

Probably information from the same mid-witted activists that try to tell us if we don't let children mutilate their bodies over a social media craze, they'll all perish. https://t.co/euvnuxwsTR — ☀️🐬Macie⛵ 🐊 (@Macie2603) March 13, 2024

A safe bet.

These woke bums have been trying to get down in a war with words with JK Rowling. Simps against a giant. Keep your dictionary handy. 😂😂 https://t.co/k4QYjndakz — RinkRat 🥅🏒 (@kilkenney1) March 13, 2024

And prepare to lose in a war of words with Rowling.

Nazis burned a lot of books; conversely -- no one is burning trans books today. We're only advocating for privacy rights for women and girls, and objecting to the wholesale mutilation of young people in the name of trans ideology.

And whenever your opponents start screaming 'NAZI!' at you, you're probably doing something right.

***

