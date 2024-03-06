Insult to Injury: DC Carjack Victims Charged INSANE Impound Fee

This is just a slap in the face. Not only does DC crime run rampant, if you are a victim of crime, not only do the criminals do damage, the government gets its cut, too.

Advertisement

'I can't catch a break': DC charged victims of allegedly violent carjacking $2,000 to get car out of impound https://t.co/1yMrpcCbO1 pic.twitter.com/i4Rhi7QGAb — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 5, 2024

Wow.

More from The Blaze:

Terrell then went to the impound lot to retrieve her family's stolen SUV. Even though she could see her car from the sidewalk, she still couldn't drive it home after she learned that the city charged her more than $2,000 to cover the cost of towing and storage. To make matters worse, the thieves had also accrued at least one ticket on the city's traffic cameras — a ticket that was ultimately assessed against Terrell's family. "I can't catch a break, but this time around I'm just determined to not give up," she said. Terrell reached out to the city, which eventually agreed to reduce some of the charges.

This is awful. But it's how government operates.

Some might say DC and the carjacker are partners. pic.twitter.com/Am2oDPPbOz — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) March 5, 2024

Sure seems that way, doesn't it?

Assaulted Twice. — Liberty Newspost (@LibertyNews) March 5, 2024

Yes.

By the government who was supposed to 'protect' you.

Imagine getting robbed by a bunch of criminals on top of having your car stolen. — Jewrnalist (@chochmalog) March 5, 2024

Ouch.

But accurate.

I wouldn’t pay it. — Doc Holliday (@SkinnyLunger) March 5, 2024

Then you don't get your car back, and a lot of people need that to get to work and live.

I had a motorcycle stolen several years ago in Sacramento. It was recovered and was in impound for a month before anyone notified me. They tried charging me per day. — Jeremy Aguilar (@LeggsRed) March 6, 2024

If there's a clear chain of custody and a police report for the stolen vehicle, the victims should not be charged.

It's an easy fix, which is why government won't do it.

City impound lot or private company that does police rotations? To rack up a $2000 bill, you’d have to leave it at the lot for a couple weeks… and we had probably near the highest fees in all of CA. — Brandon 🛸 (@br4nd032) March 6, 2024

Sounds like they never got notice the car was impounded.

A city's gotta make a living, yo — Think Harder (@iThinkHarder) March 5, 2024

Won't someone think of the local government budgets?!

The car thief isnt pretending to help me unlike the government — S Price (@S_Price2) March 6, 2024

A very true point. At least the thief is honest about his intentions.

Gotta love democrats.



After their voters rob you, the city robs you. — WoodChipper for the Groomer TonyNYstly (@ystly) March 6, 2024

Pretty much sums it up.

Some might say that is taxation without transportation. https://t.co/zGxSvz4GDw — yourdudeness (@YourDuden3ss) March 6, 2024

*rimshot*

What else can you say?

This is just wrong! But it's Muriel Bowser's DC.



'I can't catch a break': DC charged victims of allegedly violent carjacking $2,000 to get car out of impoundhttps://t.co/wIqMVzM7V2 — P. J. Lofland (@pamjlofland) March 6, 2024

Advertisement

So wrong.

Are you kidding?

DC IS A TOILET!

'I can't catch a break': DC charged victims of allegedly violent carjacking $2,000 to get car out of impound https://t.co/l9MVCAiUGi — AureliusMaximus (@MTMaximus75) March 5, 2024

It was built on a swamp.

A Washington, D.C., family who already endured an allegedly violent carjacking was victimized again after the city charged them thousands of dollars to get their stolen vehicle out of impound. DC victims of carjacking $2,000 to get car out of impound https://t.co/G91wqMNwop — JB (@LurkingEye) March 5, 2024

At least the government didn't hold a gun to their heads. This time.

As we said -- fixing this is a simple solution. But when there's revenue on the line, the government won't. They'd rather punish law-abiding citizens twice for being victims of a crime.

Your government, ladies and gentlemen.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!