Insult to Injury: DC Carjack Victims Charged INSANE Impound Fee

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 06, 2024
AngieArtist

This is just a slap in the face. Not only does DC crime run rampant, if you are a victim of crime, not only do the criminals do damage, the government gets its cut, too.

Wow.

More from The Blaze:

Terrell then went to the impound lot to retrieve her family's stolen SUV. Even though she could see her car from the sidewalk, she still couldn't drive it home after she learned that the city charged her more than $2,000 to cover the cost of towing and storage. To make matters worse, the thieves had also accrued at least one ticket on the city's traffic cameras — a ticket that was ultimately assessed against Terrell's family.

"I can't catch a break, but this time around I'm just determined to not give up," she said. Terrell reached out to the city, which eventually agreed to reduce some of the charges.

This is awful. But it's how government operates.

Sure seems that way, doesn't it?

Yes.

By the government who was supposed to 'protect' you.

Ouch.

But accurate.

Then you don't get your car back, and a lot of people need that to get to work and live.

If there's a clear chain of custody and a police report for the stolen vehicle, the victims should not be charged.

It's an easy fix, which is why government won't do it.

Sounds like they never got notice the car was impounded.

Won't someone think of the local government budgets?!

A very true point. At least the thief is honest about his intentions.

Pretty much sums it up.

*rimshot*

What else can you say?

So wrong.

It was built on a swamp.

At least the government didn't hold a gun to their heads. This time.

As we said -- fixing this is a simple solution. But when there's revenue on the line, the government won't. They'd rather punish law-abiding citizens twice for being victims of a crime.

Your government, ladies and gentlemen.

***

