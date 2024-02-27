LIVE! Michigan Presidential Republican and Democrat Primary Results
Hamas Issues Its Condolences and Full Solidarity to Family of Airman Who Burned...
Cornel West Praises the 'Extraordinary Courage and Commitment' of Man Who Died by...
'Let Them Eat Flakes': Kellogg CEO Says Eat Cereal for Dinner to Save...
'Bye Felicia.' Senior Comms Director for LGBTQ Group GLAAD Tries Shaming Journalist Report...
Send More: Sanctuary City Denver May Reduce Hourly Employee Hours to ZERO Due...
Pinko Commies March in New York City Demanding a 'Communist Revolution'
Should We Be Arming Teachers and School Staff?
Ben Shapiro's ALARMING Thread Shows How DEI in Health Care Puts Lives, Safety...
The New Yorker is Trying to Make Polyamory a Thing, Claiming 'Polycules' are...
WATCH: Joy Reid Asks Why We Need More Kids, Twitter Happily Answers
Let's Get Ready to RUMBLLLLLLLLLE! Vote Now (Yes, Right NOW) in the Townhall...
You Will Never Be Woke Enough for the Left
Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over...

Maddening: Drew Holden Shows How Desperately the Media Defend Biden's Failed Border Policies

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 27, 2024

We can always count on Drew Holden to shine a light on how awful and biased the media are, especially when it comes to defending the Biden administration.

In this case, he's got a great thread of the media's defense of Biden and the border crisis. Specifically, how they're hiding the fact Jose Ibarra, the illegal immigrant accused of killing UGA student Laken Riley, is an illegal immigrant and his presence in Georgia was the result of failed immigration policies (and the legal system across multiple states and every level of government):

Advertisement

Holden writes:

An illegal alien who was free in the United States due to liberal Democratic immigration policies was charged on Friday for the brutal murder of a University of Georgia student. But you might not know that from the mainstream media coverage.

It's the latest example of the media playing defense for President Joe Biden's failed immigration policies.

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Athens, Georgia, police revealed that Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, a Venezuelan national who was not a U.S. resident, had been charged for the murder of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student, while she was jogging on campus.

The thread continues:

Recommended

Send More: Sanctuary City Denver May Reduce Hourly Employee Hours to ZERO Due to Migrant Crisis
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It was 100% preventable, and that prevention started at the border and with Biden's policies.

Advertisement

And it won't be the last. They'll keep spinning and carrying water for Biden.

But, they'll never take a moment of introspection and realize they're part of the problem.

Which is why they scream so loudly about it when anyone else says something they don't like.

You do not.

Imagine if we had a class of journalists who asked hard questions, told the truth, and reported the facts to let people make decisions. They have zero interest in doing that, because they are mouthpieces for the Democrat party. Which is why people 1) don't trust them and 2) mock them when they get laid off. They sneer at us, lie to us, and then demand we believe everything they say while using a bully pulpit to get us to fall in line.

Advertisement

And they'll never connect those dots, because they won't take five seconds to reflect on how they got where they are.

But they'll keep defending Biden, and the Democrats, because they think that is their job, not straightforward reporting.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN BORDER BORDER CRISIS FREE BEACON IMMIGRATION MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Send More: Sanctuary City Denver May Reduce Hourly Employee Hours to ZERO Due to Migrant Crisis
Amy Curtis
LIVE! Michigan Presidential Republican and Democrat Primary Results
Twitchy Staff
Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Illegal Immigrants Voting and OUCH
Sam J.
'Let Them Eat Flakes': Kellogg CEO Says Eat Cereal for Dinner to Save Money
Amy Curtis
Ben Shapiro's ALARMING Thread Shows How DEI in Health Care Puts Lives, Safety at Risk
Amy Curtis
Cornel West Praises the 'Extraordinary Courage and Commitment' of Man Who Died by Self-immolation
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Send More: Sanctuary City Denver May Reduce Hourly Employee Hours to ZERO Due to Migrant Crisis Amy Curtis
Advertisement