Maddening: Drew Holden Shows How Desperately the Media Defend Biden's Failed Border Policies

We can always count on Drew Holden to shine a light on how awful and biased the media are, especially when it comes to defending the Biden administration.

In this case, he's got a great thread of the media's defense of Biden and the border crisis. Specifically, how they're hiding the fact Jose Ibarra, the illegal immigrant accused of killing UGA student Laken Riley, is an illegal immigrant and his presence in Georgia was the result of failed immigration policies (and the legal system across multiple states and every level of government):

The media hid the fact that the suspect in the killing of a GA college student was an illegal immigrant released by Biden into the country.



It’s another example of the media playing defense for Biden’s failed border policies. @FreeBeacon.



Quick 🧵⤵️

https://t.co/oktTwolYbp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 27, 2024

Holden writes:

An illegal alien who was free in the United States due to liberal Democratic immigration policies was charged on Friday for the brutal murder of a University of Georgia student. But you might not know that from the mainstream media coverage. It's the latest example of the media playing defense for President Joe Biden's failed immigration policies. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Athens, Georgia, police revealed that Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, a Venezuelan national who was not a U.S. resident, had been charged for the murder of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student, while she was jogging on campus.

The thread continues:

A lot of the unsavory details were reported by @AliBradleyTV in a thread Friday night. It’s worth your time to read it: the alleged killer was paroled under Biden’s open border policies in September 2022.



The tragedy would be entirely preventable if we had a secure border. https://t.co/2Qi0hmUTeO — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 27, 2024

It was 100% preventable, and that prevention started at the border and with Biden's policies.

But the media didn’t want to talk about those details.



Probably the worst of it (and maybe the worst media take I’ve seen) came from @AP who described the suspect only as an Athens resident and then blamed the killing on…the dangers of running as a woman. pic.twitter.com/fDuuGBVgid — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 27, 2024

Some outlets omitted the fact that the suspect was in the country illegally from their coverage, including @ABC and @CBSNews (h/t @redsteeze) pic.twitter.com/0bQYIvIKkt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 27, 2024

And plenty of other outlets hid the fact deep in their reporting, after describing the accused as merely a resident of Athens, Georgia.



Here’s @CNN pic.twitter.com/JJDbdX2eVt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 27, 2024

They weren’t alone. @AP had another piece that referred to the accused merely as an Athens resident. And other reporting from @TODAYshow and @NBCNews did the same. pic.twitter.com/c6nc8uIoST — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 27, 2024

It’s just the latest example of the media spinning for Biden on the border. https://t.co/xztmrio415 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 27, 2024

And it won't be the last. They'll keep spinning and carrying water for Biden.

The self inflicted wounds journalists are bringing on the profession will have a long lasting impact. And when the pendulum swings the other way, as it always does, people will stand around and ask what happened and how did it get this way. Sad. — NewbieDM (@newbiedm) February 27, 2024

But, they'll never take a moment of introspection and realize they're part of the problem.

Media has perfected the art of misinformation. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) February 27, 2024

Which is why they scream so loudly about it when anyone else says something they don't like.

No matter how much you hate the media, it’s not nearly enough.



🧵 https://t.co/Y1dcvr7dz3 — Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) February 27, 2024

You do not.

Imagine if we had a class of journalists who asked hard questions, told the truth, and reported the facts to let people make decisions. They have zero interest in doing that, because they are mouthpieces for the Democrat party. Which is why people 1) don't trust them and 2) mock them when they get laid off. They sneer at us, lie to us, and then demand we believe everything they say while using a bully pulpit to get us to fall in line.

And they'll never connect those dots, because they won't take five seconds to reflect on how they got where they are.

But they'll keep defending Biden, and the Democrats, because they think that is their job, not straightforward reporting.

