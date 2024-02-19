GHOULS: ACLU Equates Mutilating Confused Children With Breast Cancer Treatment
'Great Work, Chief'! Dem Senator Gets Clues Why So Many Younger People Have...
OH, COME ON: Britain's National Health Service Says 'Trans Women's' Milk As Good...
'Edgy' Cartoonist's Lame Cartoon Claiming School Choice Will Lead to Resegregation BOMBS (...
Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked...
Common Sense in the Lefty Lion’s Lair
POTUS' Attempt to Shame GOP for the Border Mess (and Vacationing) Is Another...
It's Official! Super SCIENTIFIC Poll Shows Biden Is the Crappiest President EVER and...
Adam Kinzinger Reminded That No, He's Just Really HATED That Much After Complaining...
This Question for Biden About Navalny's Death Drives Another Nail in the 'Journalism'...
MTG Has Some Choice Words for the UK Foreign Secretary
*POPCORN* Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Quiet Part About WHO Is Actually Running...
Lefties RAILING on 'Pod Bro Doofus' Jon Favreau for His Thread Throwing Biden...
Shocker! Oh, So Biden CAN Do Something About the Border Mess?

Questions Remain After St. Patrick's Cathedral Used for Trans Atheist Funeral Mass

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 19, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Drew

On Friday, video surfaced of the funeral 'mass' of transgender atheist Cecilia Gentili from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.

Given the fact Gentili was a transgender atheist, and the behavior of many of the attendees, there are questions.

Advertisement

Here's the report from TIME Magazine (emphasis added):

The pews of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City are a sea of black and ruby red that glimmers when the light hits just right. The shine stems from the various gems adorning attendees—on their slicked back, curly shags and mullets, delicate lacy veils, button down shirts, crocheted crop tops, and even decorated in the shape of a heart on the side of their cheeks—who arrive with red carnations and roses to commemorate transgender activist Cecilia Gentili.

The pearls and tulle worn at Gentili’s funeral are what Oscar Diaz, who identifies Gentili as their mother (a part of their chosen family), says best honors her “fabulous” legacy. “It felt appropriate to send her off in this way, to give her her ‘sainthood,’” they say. Gentili is believed to be the first trans woman to have a funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral, according to her funeral organizers.

This never should have happened. The behavior of the organizers and attendees was nothing short of sacreligious.

Recommended

Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

Here's more video:

Just incredible.

This was an unforced error: if they wanted a funeral Mass, St. Patrick's should have referred the organizers to Gentili's parish. 

As an atheist, if Gentili didn't have one, that's their problem. 

The Pope is doing a bang up job of this.

They're harsher on traditionalist Catholics than people who commit actual sacrilege in a church.

When politics started to trump doctrine.

It really was a mockery, and it was allowed.

Advertisement

Exactly this. You could not get married, baptize your child, or hold a funeral Mass as a layperson if you didn't have a parish.

But a transgender atheist? You get a Mass at the most widely known Cathedral in the country, your mourners can desecrate the space, and it's fine.

'The shepherds are feeding the sheep to the wolves' is a great way to put this.

Just maddening, and insulting.

Well, after the considerable blowback, the New York diocese is responding:

Advertisement

This statement: wow. 

So they didn't meet with the family? We've planned funerals, this writer in January, and meeting with the presiding priest was part of the deal. Once again: why didn't they refer the family to the deceased's home parish? Why didn't they ask basic questions prior to okaying this? 

And, most important, when things started going off the rails and the behavior was sacreligious, why didn't the presiding priest stop it immediately.

More from National Review:

The Archdiocese of New York denounced the “scandalous” and “sacrilegious” behavior that over 1,000 funeral-goers took part in as they mourned the death of transgender activist and actress, Cecilia Gentili, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral late last week.

A funeral was held for Gentili on Thursday, the day after Ash Wednesday. Due to the holy significance of the Lent season, the Catholic community was outraged following the service, as the pastor of St. Patrick’s Cathedral put it in a statement on Saturday.

“Thanks to so many who have let us know they share our outrage over the scandalous behavior at a funeral here at St. Patrick’s Cathedral earlier this week,” Very Reverend Enrique Salvo wrote. “The Cathedral only knew that family and friends were requesting a funeral Mass for a Catholic, and had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way.”

Advertisement

As we mentioned above, this was an unforced error. Because not only are Catholics outraged at the sacreligious behavior, now the trans community is angry the diocese is apologizing.

Not allowing this funeral in the first place would have avoided a whole heap of trouble.

Yet here we are.

And -- despite the apology and mass of reparation -- questions remain: Why was this allowed in the first place? Will the priest involved be disciplined? How can this be prevented in the future?

Inquiring minds want to know.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM NEW YORK TRANS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate
Sam J.
OH, COME ON: Britain's National Health Service Says 'Trans Women's' Milk As Good As Breast Milk
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Great Work, Chief'! Dem Senator Gets Clues Why So Many Younger People Have 'Climate Anxiety'
Doug P.
GHOULS: ACLU Equates Mutilating Confused Children With Breast Cancer Treatment
Amy Curtis
*POPCORN* Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Quiet Part About WHO Is Actually Running the Country Out LOUD
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate Sam J.
Advertisement