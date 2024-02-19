Questions Remain After St. Patrick's Cathedral Used for Trans Atheist Funeral Mass

On Friday, video surfaced of the funeral 'mass' of transgender atheist Cecilia Gentili from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.

Given the fact Gentili was a transgender atheist, and the behavior of many of the attendees, there are questions.

Your Eminence,

Are you aware that a transgender atheist was granted a celebrity-staged funeral at your Cathedral?



Are you going to issues a statement on this, and why the officiating priest did not stop the outrageous sacrilege that took place?https://t.co/FTk3LCUI0L — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) February 16, 2024

Here's the report from TIME Magazine (emphasis added):

The pews of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City are a sea of black and ruby red that glimmers when the light hits just right. The shine stems from the various gems adorning attendees—on their slicked back, curly shags and mullets, delicate lacy veils, button down shirts, crocheted crop tops, and even decorated in the shape of a heart on the side of their cheeks—who arrive with red carnations and roses to commemorate transgender activist Cecilia Gentili. The pearls and tulle worn at Gentili’s funeral are what Oscar Diaz, who identifies Gentili as their mother (a part of their chosen family), says best honors her “fabulous” legacy. “It felt appropriate to send her off in this way, to give her her ‘sainthood,’” they say. Gentili is believed to be the first trans woman to have a funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral, according to her funeral organizers.

This never should have happened. The behavior of the organizers and attendees was nothing short of sacreligious.

Where is @CardinalDolan, after “mourners” at this funeral—which was for a man who lived as a transgender woman and an avowed atheist—showed up in thongs, made outrageously offensive statements and appears to have desecrated St Patrick’s Cathedral? https://t.co/DFyl0aIl0i pic.twitter.com/MpYSi4dN6J — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) February 16, 2024

Here's more video:

Here's Fr. Edward Dougherty (according to TIME) officiating the funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral for trans activist and prostitute Cecilia Gentili, joking, "Except on Easter Sunday, we don't really have a crowd that is this well turned out," to which the crowd of trans… pic.twitter.com/3gYehwdxcq — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 16, 2024

Just incredible.

This was an unforced error: if they wanted a funeral Mass, St. Patrick's should have referred the organizers to Gentili's parish.

As an atheist, if Gentili didn't have one, that's their problem.

I am distraught over this. It is very difficult to remain Catholic in today's world when our own Church destroys the faith. — Buckeye List (@tpw0222) February 17, 2024

The Pope is doing a bang up job of this.

They're harsher on traditionalist Catholics than people who commit actual sacrilege in a church.

If you want to be a professed atheist that's your business. But when did the Church decide to give their approval to said beliefs by offering a funeral Mass? https://t.co/TeDVYZCZFC — Paula 🔯 (@PBJPJB10) February 17, 2024

When politics started to trump doctrine.

This is a mockery of Christianity. Shame on @CardinalDolan for allowing this to happen. Disgusting. https://t.co/HCGppuFMAP — SoonToBeFormerNYer (@KristinR412) February 17, 2024

It really was a mockery, and it was allowed.

Oh cool, the same Catholic Church that wouldn’t do my grandpa’s funeral because only my grandma regularly attended mass is doing (this) now. — The Realest Realist (@ProGunMemes) February 17, 2024

Exactly this. You could not get married, baptize your child, or hold a funeral Mass as a layperson if you didn't have a parish.

But a transgender atheist? You get a Mass at the most widely known Cathedral in the country, your mourners can desecrate the space, and it's fine.

This blasphemy and desecration of a sacred place must be denounced by all who know Jesus Christ is Lord. The shepherds are feeding the sheep to the wolves, pray for this poor soul whose death was the occasion of such sacrilege. https://t.co/1EMOP1nG7Y — Bishop J. Strickland (@BishStrickland) February 17, 2024

'The shepherds are feeding the sheep to the wolves' is a great way to put this.

The only reason for this gathering was to mock God. They repeatedly mock the Holy Mother and call her a prostitute during the service, and changed the Ave Maria to the name of the transgender prostitute during the funeral. Utter blaspheme. — Anna Lisa McClelland (@annalisamcc) February 17, 2024

Just maddening, and insulting.

Still unclear whether Dolan will discipline this priest, who repeatedly referred to the deceased as a “she” and appeared to officiate the funeral without a murmur. https://t.co/UXBUkCR3Rn — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 18, 2024

Well, after the considerable blowback, the New York diocese is responding:

NEW YORK—Fr Enrique Salvo has issued a statement condemning the “sacrilegious” and “scandalous behaviour” during the funeral of a man whose identity, he claims, was deceptively presented.



While @CardinalDolan ordered a “Mass of Reparation” to be said, questions remain.

Will His… https://t.co/yz40WDj0hs pic.twitter.com/TdiBjBAEXH — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) February 17, 2024

This statement: wow.

So they didn't meet with the family? We've planned funerals, this writer in January, and meeting with the presiding priest was part of the deal. Once again: why didn't they refer the family to the deceased's home parish? Why didn't they ask basic questions prior to okaying this?

And, most important, when things started going off the rails and the behavior was sacreligious, why didn't the presiding priest stop it immediately.

The Archdiocese of New York denounced the "scandalous" and "sacrilegious" behavior that over 1,000 funeral-goers took part in as they mourned the death of transgender activist and actress, Cecilia Gentili, at St. Patrick's Cathedral. | @dezward01 https://t.co/3mQllcEKrc — National Review (@NRO) February 19, 2024

More from National Review:

The Archdiocese of New York denounced the “scandalous” and “sacrilegious” behavior that over 1,000 funeral-goers took part in as they mourned the death of transgender activist and actress, Cecilia Gentili, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral late last week. A funeral was held for Gentili on Thursday, the day after Ash Wednesday. Due to the holy significance of the Lent season, the Catholic community was outraged following the service, as the pastor of St. Patrick’s Cathedral put it in a statement on Saturday. “Thanks to so many who have let us know they share our outrage over the scandalous behavior at a funeral here at St. Patrick’s Cathedral earlier this week,” Very Reverend Enrique Salvo wrote. “The Cathedral only knew that family and friends were requesting a funeral Mass for a Catholic, and had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way.”

As we mentioned above, this was an unforced error. Because not only are Catholics outraged at the sacreligious behavior, now the trans community is angry the diocese is apologizing.

Not allowing this funeral in the first place would have avoided a whole heap of trouble.

Yet here we are.

And -- despite the apology and mass of reparation -- questions remain: Why was this allowed in the first place? Will the priest involved be disciplined? How can this be prevented in the future?

Inquiring minds want to know.

