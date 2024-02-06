Government Ruins Everything: Seattle's Mandated 'Living Wage' Fee Hurting App Delivery Drivers

Government makes everything worse. It's like the reverse Midas effect: instead of turning things to gold, they turn things to rusted heaps of garbage.

Seattle recently mandated an ordinance that added a $5 fee to delivery apps, meant to 'help' delivery drivers get a 'living wage.'

And guess how that's going?

Seattle introduced a mandatory $5 fee on delivery apps to cover their driver’s living wage and sales were almost cut in half. Now the drivers can’t make rent. pic.twitter.com/gOZmX1vvwX — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 5, 2024

Whoops.

More from King5.com:

A new Seattle City ordinance designed to give food delivery app drivers a more livable wage is "backfiring," according to several drivers. You may have noticed that new $5 fee on Doordash and Uber Eats orders, but it is not just causing frustrated customers to delete their apps, as we reported. We are now learning the people the ordinance was designed to help are hurting. What used to be considered "hotspots" for workers on those apps, feel a little colder since Jan. 13, according to several drivers we heard from. That includes Gary Lardizabal, a longtime, app-based, food delivery driver in Seattle. "Sundays before the ordinance," Lardizabal. "You know, we'd be thinking breakfast. Today, I didn't even touch it. They're not going to order. It is definitely backfiring.” Since the ordinance went into effect last month, Mia Shagen said her delivery opportunities have been slashed. "I've got nothin," Shagen said. "I'm not gonna sit here for hours for one frickin' order." Even on typically busy delivery days, groups of drivers can be seen waiting around together in groups in high-density restaurant areas. "Instead of it stopping at 2:30 or 3:00, it's stopping at like one o'clock, sometimes even a little bit before," Shagen said. "So literally at like one o'clock, suddenly, there are no orders anymore."

Well done, Seattle.

I've been following this in the Seattle subreddit. Someone ordered an $18 bowl of clam chowder and with taxes and fees (before gratuity) the total was $41. — SeizureSalad 🧠 (@SeizureSalad314) February 5, 2024

In this economy, people aren't going to pay that for long.

"level playing field" and "living wage" coming out of a bureaucrats mouth generally translates to "make the public suffer". — Scott Medlock (@scottdmedlock) February 5, 2024

And 'harm the people we say we're helping.'

This is what happens when socialists are in charge. They have zero idea of economics. None. All they do is yell "Capitalism is evil!" while making EVERONE poorer. — Pam D (@soirchick) February 5, 2024

They either thought the restaurants or delivery app companies would eat this fee.

No. It's always passed along to the consumer.

And the delivery drivers suffer.

If only there was some kind of economic principle to explain this. 🤔 — Richard - Thought Criminal (@nowiknowmyabcs) February 6, 2024

If only.

"If the public appears to need help, appear to help them." - Politician's Golden Rule — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) February 5, 2024

Consequences be damned.

The law of unintended consequences remains undefeated. https://t.co/u0yGjH56di — Boo (@IzaBooboo) February 5, 2024

It will always be undefeated.

90% of modern economic policy is attempting in vain to repeal the law of supply and demand. https://t.co/NzrBiYiEf7 — Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) February 6, 2024

What's the definition of insanity again?

Always 'unexpectedly.'

Let's pass a law that at least 70% of what a person purchases must be delivered.



-Seattle galaxy brains, tomorrow, probably https://t.co/MsEZJQgDha — Dave Gordon (@D_Gordzo) February 5, 2024

Don't give them ideas.

Somehow, in an economy that was suffering from high inflation, adding to costs was deemed a good idea by government. The results were predictable. https://t.co/KdBYB0AJAL — Joe Cunningham 𓅄 (@JoePCunningham) February 6, 2024

Predictable by everyone except our supposed moral and intellectual superiors in government.

The government "helps" when there was not a problem, and now it is critical. https://t.co/nXKwcstxO3 — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) February 6, 2024

And the solution will be more government.

What was it Reagan said?

'The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help.'

He was right.

And the people of Seattle are learning that lesson the hard way.

