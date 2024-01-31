'Can We Not Do This?': Ski Mag Whines About Diversifying the Sport, Gets Schooled Instead

So the article is a year old, but it's making the rounds on Twitter/X, because everything is racist, apparently.

There is not one facet of life the Left won't attempt to destroy in their quest for 'diversity' and power.

Sigh can we not do this pic.twitter.com/sYl22C7fTS — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) January 29, 2024

Oh, but we're going to do this.

From Skimag.com:

I, too, grieve for the future of our snowpack, am angered about rising costs of housing, and sympathize with any earnest individual who builds their life around skiing or riding and also contributes to their greater community as a thoughtful citizen. However, I feel little compassion for the plight of the ski bum in its archetypal form. In fact, I’d rather we stop celebrating it all together. The narrative around the ski bum romanticizes a life characterized by forgoing economic ladder-climbing to achieve the joy of skiing 100-plus days a year. It celebrates opting into basic, substandard, or crowded housing and collaborating with peers to share access and benefits. (She works at the mountain and may sneak you onto a chairlift, you pass her some free food while bartending that night.) To further stick a finger to the man, you poach a hot tub at the resort or flirt with tourists in exchange for free drinks. The ski bum cares only about skiing and they institutionalize a culture of rule-breaking, or at least bending, to do so, all because they can. Therein lies the problem. This garish flaunting of social capital and privilege in the face of the barriers that most people, with comparatively less socioeconomic mobility, face, is offensive. There is only one subset of the population who can safely, comfortably, and consistently pull off this lifestyle: white, cis-gendered skiers, usually middle class or wealthier, usually men.

Sigh.

Just because 'white, cis-gendered men' like something doesn't make it inherently bad or dangerous.

We're so tired of this.

Ah so your family is from the tropics and hated the cold and were just not acculturated to take to skiing.



It’s always the Bourgeoisie trying to horde woke capital pic.twitter.com/3v21GuI26O — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) January 29, 2024

Always, invariably.

Wait till they find out that the snow is white — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) January 30, 2024

We must diversify snow. NOW.

Sometimes it’s yellow, like me — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) January 30, 2024

We chuckled.

Serious question, how is it physically dangerous for black people? — Ed (@eduleal) January 29, 2024

Excellent question.

Let's ask Sonny Bono. Oh, wait.

Any more than it’s physically dangerous for this petite Asian girl who also grew up on a tropical island on the equator with no mountains to speak of?! pic.twitter.com/NfHl3r3qPl — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) January 29, 2024

An excellent answer.

Why does skiing—or any activity—need to be "more diverse?" — WordFits 🇺🇸 (@WordFits) January 29, 2024

Because reasons. Now shut up, bigot.

The ski bum in question pic.twitter.com/whxr2xRXmb — Lachlan Phillips e/👾 (@bitcloud) January 30, 2024

A 'Simpsons' reference is always appropriate.

Agree, Melissa, but it's the wrong way to approach it. We will never stop this Hatecraft because The Equity Programme fails if our people don't believe our nation is a cesspool of oppression.



It's not about stopping them from doing it. It's about the rest of us ignoring them. — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) January 29, 2024

All of this. The more we ignore (and mock) them, the better off we'll be.

Can the Left not fill every aspect of life with their own racism? https://t.co/ideHWSCC0x — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) January 31, 2024

They're physically and mentally incapable of doing so. They see everything through a racist lens.

Progressives are the most racist people… change my mind. https://t.co/JSRT4Dx3os — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) January 30, 2024

Can't. You're not wrong.

I would love it if we stopped pretending that every outdoor hobby is “unsafe” for black people. People ask me all the time if I feel safe fishing alone in Maine at night. You know what might help diversity in the outdoors? Not stoking weird race panics about doing outdoors stuff! https://t.co/rwdTJ9VD6k — Tyler Austin Harper (@Tyler_A_Harper) January 30, 2024

Solid advice.

Ironically enough, the top HS female ski racer in Southeast Michigan when I was in school was a black girl from Detroit Country Day. She later did the full blown ski bum thing at Vail for about four years after graduating from Cornell. https://t.co/iuKR5d0x3S — Short Eared Owl. (@mid_sized_bird) January 30, 2024

Oh. Weird, we're told this is dangerous. Or something.

Remember, there are no physical differences between the races, unless they can be made to serve The Narrative https://t.co/0pZNvRGaBI — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) January 30, 2024

Kind of like how the Left can't/won't define 'woman' unless there's an abortion narrative to push.

Go skiing. Or don't.

But ignore the people who complain XYZ is racist. Because they're the actual racists.

***

