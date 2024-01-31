'Can We Not Do This?': Ski Mag Whines About Diversifying the Sport, Gets Schooled Instead

Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

So the article is a year old, but it's making the rounds on Twitter/X, because everything is racist, apparently.

There is not one facet of life the Left won't attempt to destroy in their quest for 'diversity' and power.

Oh, but we're going to do this.

From Skimag.com:

I, too, grieve for the future of our snowpack, am angered about rising costs of housing, and sympathize with any earnest individual who builds their life around skiing or riding and also contributes to their greater community as a thoughtful citizen. However, I feel little compassion for the plight of the ski bum in its archetypal form. In fact, I’d rather we stop celebrating it all together.

The narrative around the ski bum romanticizes a life characterized by forgoing economic ladder-climbing to achieve the joy of skiing 100-plus days a year. It celebrates opting into basic, substandard, or crowded housing and collaborating with peers to share access and benefits. (She works at the mountain and may sneak you onto a chairlift, you pass her some free food while bartending that night.) To further stick a finger to the man, you poach a hot tub at the resort or flirt with tourists in exchange for free drinks. The ski bum cares only about skiing and they institutionalize a culture of rule-breaking, or at least bending, to do so, all because they can. Therein lies the problem. This garish flaunting of social capital and privilege in the face of the barriers that most people, with comparatively less socioeconomic mobility, face, is offensive. There is only one subset of the population who can safely, comfortably, and consistently pull off this lifestyle: white, cis-gendered skiers, usually middle class or wealthier, usually men.

Sigh.

Just because 'white, cis-gendered men' like something doesn't make it inherently bad or dangerous.

We're so tired of this.

Always, invariably.

We must diversify snow. NOW.

We chuckled.

Excellent question.

Let's ask Sonny Bono. Oh, wait.

An excellent answer.

Because reasons. Now shut up, bigot.

A 'Simpsons' reference is always appropriate.

All of this. The more we ignore (and mock) them, the better off we'll be.

They're physically and mentally incapable of doing so. They see everything through a racist lens.

Can't. You're not wrong.

Solid advice.

Oh. Weird, we're told this is dangerous. Or something.

Kind of like how the Left can't/won't define 'woman' unless there's an abortion narrative to push.

Go skiing. Or don't.

But ignore the people who complain XYZ is racist. Because they're the actual racists.

***

