The Left Hates Anything That Brings Joy: Board Games Now 'Uphold Colonial Narratives'

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 30, 2024
Twitchy

The Left has their narratives and talking points, and you can almost map them out as they cross social and print media. Everything is racist, sexist, homophobic, etc. and once those pejoratives lose their bite, the Left moves on to the next cause du jour. In this case, the latest sin is 'colonialism' and it's everywhere, apparently.

Even board games.

Yes, board games.

Those fun things you're supposed to play with.

The only thing that's 'unsettling' is that people look at board games and find them problematic.

From The Conversation Canada:

Ultimately, through a set of game mechanics that motivates resource extraction in the name of settling a supposed empty land, the connection between the in-game narrative and the political histories of North America and other parts of the world is clear. As historian Lorenzo Veracini says, “the Settlers of Catan is really about settler colonialism.”

The success of Catan also codified a certain kind of game play that has similarly proliferated worldwide, one that’s invested in the specific historical, economic and political factors of settler colonialism.

This gaming rhetoric quickly began to shape the game mechanics and narrative strategies of not only European games but also global tabletop gaming culture.

Pardon us while we roll our eyes. Hard.

The history of the world is settling and conquest. This notion that 'colonialism' is purely a Western thing, and therefore inherently evil, is ridiculous.

But we expect no better from the Left.

Thankfully, they are getting ratioed into orbit on Twitter/X for it.

Yes, solid advice.

Delete your account ASAP.

They're gonna ban chess, aren't they?

Asking the important questions.

Look at you, you evil colonizer.

It's not that they're weak; it's that they have to suck the joy out of every possible facet of life.

Everything has to be politicized, filtered through lenses, and the things they find offensive must be banned.

It's ridiculous.

No, they want everyone else to be pod people.

They'll do whatever they want.

Don't give them any ideas.

'CandyLand' promotes fat shaming. 'Chutes and Ladders' is is classist.

See? Great minds think alike.

The possibilities are endless.

Thank you for mocking them.

It's all they deserve.

Exactly this. Just as we said.

'Experts' are useless, as we've learned in recent years.

Unfortunately, yes.

Yes, it is.

It's the same tired talking points with a new label slapped on them. It gets exhausting.

We're guessing they don't get invited to a whole lot of parties.

Darned Clue.

That's exactly it.

We've become so coddled that the 'problems' we're concerned about include board games that are 'colonialist' and other things that are the epitome of privilege. And the Left uses these things as a cudgel to shame the rest of us into not enjoying board games, movies, music, the list could go on and on.

***

