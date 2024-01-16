Ugh: Mask Mandates Return at New Jersey National Park

'You Mean Their LEGAL Names?': Ohio Candidates Face Ballot Trouble for Omitting 'Deadnames...
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Are we really going to do this again? 

Even the CDC has said surgical masks aren't really effective in stopping the virus. But we guess, thanks to the Biden administration's executive order concerning hospitalization levels, the mask mandates are back.

From Newsweek:

A mask mandate has been reinstated at Sandy Hook National Park following an uptick in COVID hospitalizations in the area.

Visitors will be required to wear a mask inside buildings at the New Jersey national park. Masks are mandatory in the Sandy Hook visitors center as well as any other building where events or tours are held.

The decision to reinstate the mask mandate was made after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that COVID hospital admissions were considered high in Monmouth County, where the park is located, and neighboring Ocean County. According to CDC data from the week ending January 6, Monmouth County and Ocean County have each seen 250 new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID cases.

Ugh, ugh, ugh.

Oh, look, actual science.

Some of us (like this writer) predicted in 2020 the COVID precautions were never going to fully go away. And guess who's right?

No, they won't admit it. But all government does is 'do something', even if it's ineffective and useless.

Oops.

Thanks, Biden!

Didn't he say COVID was over? Yes, yes he did.

We can't have plastic straws because they're bad for the environment, but surgical masks strewn about the ground are just fine.

Make it make sense.

If you mean we need to get back to mocking people who do that, yes.

If you mean we need to get back to wearing masks in our cars, no.

Eh, we're not so sure about this one.

Never forget what they put us through, and what they'd still be putting us through if they could.

Solid advice.

