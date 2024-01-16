Ugh: Mask Mandates Return at New Jersey National Park

Are we really going to do this again?

Even the CDC has said surgical masks aren't really effective in stopping the virus. But we guess, thanks to the Biden administration's executive order concerning hospitalization levels, the mask mandates are back.

Advertisement

"Visitors will be required to wear a mask inside buildings at the New Jersey national park. Masks are mandatory in the Sandy Hook visitors center as well as any other building where events or tours are held." https://t.co/iLIws8awGx pic.twitter.com/hESEf4lTBI — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) January 16, 2024

From Newsweek:

A mask mandate has been reinstated at Sandy Hook National Park following an uptick in COVID hospitalizations in the area. Visitors will be required to wear a mask inside buildings at the New Jersey national park. Masks are mandatory in the Sandy Hook visitors center as well as any other building where events or tours are held. The decision to reinstate the mask mandate was made after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that COVID hospital admissions were considered high in Monmouth County, where the park is located, and neighboring Ocean County. According to CDC data from the week ending January 6, Monmouth County and Ocean County have each seen 250 new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID cases.

Ugh, ugh, ugh.

As ALWAYS known- major predictor for any viral transmission is length of exposure and proximity to source. This mandate is not only useless, but once again sows major distrust in our public health systems. @davidzweig @houmanhemmati https://t.co/yTDmVgla8s — Megan Martin MD, MPH (@Megmd514) January 16, 2024

Oh, look, actual science.

Executive Order 13991, part of the “100 days of masking.” I am astonished that this EO is still in effect in 2024. — Mildly Annoyed Red Guy (@LifeDtf) January 16, 2024

Some of us (like this writer) predicted in 2020 the COVID precautions were never going to fully go away. And guess who's right?

They are never going to admit it, are they? Masks are useless when the microscopic holes in the masks are much, much larger than the microscopic virus.

“But we have to DO something!” So this is what we will do. 🤦‍♀️ — Mary K (@MadeMeJoin2Read) January 16, 2024

No, they won't admit it. But all government does is 'do something', even if it's ineffective and useless.

Those masks will save MILLIONS of lives!



Oh.



Wait.



Nevermind . . . . pic.twitter.com/wT3ewVWSRm — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) January 16, 2024

Oops.

This is thanks to a Biden EO requiring masks in federal buildings when the CDC's Covid hospitalization level is high for the county's hospital service area. Many people don't realize this order is still in effect. https://t.co/G76RkvCK5F — Kelley K (@KelleyKga) January 16, 2024

Thanks, Biden!

Sorry chaps I burned all my masks when Biden was elected and he said he would “shut down the virus” 🤷‍♀️ — Captain Cook's Wife🇺🇸 (@cptcookswife) January 16, 2024

Advertisement

Didn't he say COVID was over? Yes, yes he did.

Hardly anyone carries around a mask anymore. So now tourists will be told to grab a surgical mask at the door to drape loosely over their face for like what — 15 minutes?



And how many of those masks will end up littering the parking lot and beach after? It’s all so stupid. https://t.co/Bc7B3J6fF8 — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) January 16, 2024

We can't have plastic straws because they're bad for the environment, but surgical masks strewn about the ground are just fine.

Make it make sense.

Can someone do me a favour. Please post a photo of the first person you see driving a car alone wearing a mask. We really need to get back to that again. https://t.co/7nqQ4sH2YG — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) January 16, 2024

If you mean we need to get back to mocking people who do that, yes.

If you mean we need to get back to wearing masks in our cars, no.

The Biden admin has reinstated mask mandates.



I bring this up because I hate Trump for what he did regarding COVID. But we are all going to have to choose between him and Biden...and I'm pretty confident Trump would not have slapped masks back on yesterday. https://t.co/yXskjEeCxB — OnePlainGuy2 (@Guy2Plain) January 16, 2024

Advertisement

Eh, we're not so sure about this one.

"Can't you just stop with the ancient history? It's not 2021 anymore!"



"What are you freedom-to-breath people complaining about? You won!"



"Why can't you just move on and forgive our 2021 irrational exuberance that maybe got a little out of hand?" https://t.co/Tz69olTnbw — David, Part of the control group (@davidtheirl84) January 16, 2024

Never forget what they put us through, and what they'd still be putting us through if they could.

Ignore this idiocy. https://t.co/uUpqf5GaNX — “Experts” = The Approved Narrative (@TsicsafPelosi) January 16, 2024

Solid advice.