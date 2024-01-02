Beef Wins: Vegan Gets Schooled for Failing Basic Math

We get it.

Math is hard. It wasn't our favorite subject in school, but having a grasp of basic mathematical principles is vital to getting through your life.

It's also not smart to blatantly fudge the numbers to 'prove' your point.

The Herbivore Club either 1) doesn't get math or 2) lied about numbers to try to make their vegan point.

Their Twitter/X bio is also interesting: 'Leave them alone, and we'll leave you alone - All things #AnimalRights since 2016.' Sounds like a threat to us, no?

Anyway, they posted an image back in June that seems to be making the rounds on Twitter/X. Take a look and see if you can spot the problem here:

It's astonishing how many find this a difficult concept. pic.twitter.com/2RAJgogY3M — Herbiⓥore (@herbivore_club) June 24, 2023

Did you catch it?

If you didn't, others did.

16 kg grain feeds 20 people

16 kg cow feeds 32 people. — Joel (@joelgaines) January 2, 2024

Look at that! Math!

... soooo, 16kg of beef feeds 32 people compared to grain's 20. — Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) January 2, 2024

Beef also provides protein, iron, and other nutrients we need.

Aside from the fact grain doesn't contain as many essential nutrients (you absolutely cannot live off of even whole grain alone, but you could off of beef [though it wouldn't be healthy]), not every farmer feeds grain to their cattle. Some feed corn, some feed grass. — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) January 2, 2024

Exactly all of this.

Fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/xBxWqfeEUd — Kasey Freeman (@digitalspaz) January 2, 2024

We approve of these tweaks.

They do know that 16kg of beef feeds 32 people by their own math, yes? https://t.co/4UbjxUd67L — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) January 2, 2024

They do not.

Clearly.

So my mafs may not be good but 16kg of beef should feed 32 people then? https://t.co/JxWfl6CgtZ — Cody Melby 🇺🇸🇲🇨🏴‍☠️ (@cm_19d) January 2, 2024

Your mafs is good, actually.

So 16KG of beef feeds 32 people, compared to the 20 for grain?



Beef wins. https://t.co/GvNkMmgVib — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 2, 2024

Beef wins.

And it's delicious. Especially grilled, medium rare.

Yum.

That one cow feeds many, many, many people.



And (if a milk cow) can produce hundreds upon hundreds of gallons of milk during its life.



And after its time is done, the carcass turns into many things like adhesives, clothing, medicines, etc.



Advantage cow. https://t.co/nvH8AqgjV8 — Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) January 2, 2024

We love when people point out this very obvious fact: we can use cows for many things, not just beef. Nothing is more environmentally friendly than that.

Math adds up, yes 35.2 lbs of grain will feed more people than 2.2 lbs. https://t.co/XrdNQxZXdx — 5_Coogs (@5_Coogs) January 2, 2024

We even converted it to pounds to make it even easier to understand.

By your own math the same amount of beef as grain feeds 32 people. 12 more than grain. Beef wins.



The lesson here is grow extra grain for beef and more people get to eat healthy protein. You’re welcome. https://t.co/FSiD0Gslz4 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 2, 2024

We realize here their issue is that 16 kg of grain goes to feed one cow and not 20 people, but 16 kg of that cow can feed many more people than 16 kg of the grain they're mad about the cow eating.

Also, if they want to leave animals alone, why would you be mad about feeding a cow grain? It'll starve, otherwise.

Imagine thinking a single cow weighs 1kg and only feeds two people. https://t.co/HLAXVrw008 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2024

They don't think a cow weights 1 kg, but they are fudging the numbers by trying to equate 1 kg of beef to 16 kg of grain.

It's dishonest. And intentionally so.

One cow produces an average of 200 kg of beef.



If 16 kg of grain feeds 20 people, then 200 kg of beef feeds 250 people.



What’s your question again? https://t.co/s5tYj0uWlS — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) January 2, 2024

They don't have a question, or a point. Just an agenda.

And they even failed at that.

Except that I can't eat any wheat https://t.co/Bnth9NByTq — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) January 2, 2024

There are many people who can't. Guess they didn't think about that.

The Eurasian continent was conquered not once but thrice by people who followed the exact opposite of what you believe. https://t.co/A6VRJvakY7 pic.twitter.com/nI9SdkVtRU — Manlet King ☩ (@TheManlet_King) January 2, 2024

Well, the Left argues colonialism is bad, so they're making sure their diet renders them physically incapable of conquest.

Points for consistency, we suppose.

North American cattle spend most of their time grazing scrub brush in non-arable land and are only fed grain when snow is too deep or when they're being prepped for slaughter. Most of what you think you know about the evils of beef cattle is a lie made up by urban lobbyists. https://t.co/8ByPuGLCf4 — Batgator (@PyreauxB) January 2, 2024

They don't know much about cattle farming?

Color us shocked.

Not.

Dingleberry didn’t even use the same numbers.



Of course 16kg of something is going to feed more people than 1kg of something. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/09ne8AfFrf — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) January 2, 2024

Of course they didn't, because same numbers would disprove their theory. Can't have that happening.

Because it's pig ignorant nonsense https://t.co/GB5E6rhD7n — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) January 2, 2024

They'll object to the use of 'pig ignorant' because it's mean to pigs, or something.

Cows are delicious. Wheat is only good for beer. https://t.co/Z4Fb7M0i6z — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 2, 2024

And you know what goes good with beer? Beef. Problem solved!

One of these will feed my family of 5 for several months. It grazes on natural food, I harvest it with a quick clean death, clean it, butcher it, and put it in my freezer. No chemicals, no cruel treatment at a "farm", just the way God intended it to be. https://t.co/MTtiXag4Yg pic.twitter.com/5ECwYRolr6 — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) January 2, 2024

Doesn't get much greener and eco-friendly than that.

Grain and beef do not have even remotely the same nutritional value you walnut. https://t.co/hUjgImNjeW — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) January 2, 2024

We laughed out loud at 'walnut.'

Those are vegan, right?

86% of cattle feed is inedible to humans.https://t.co/d87D44gsyQ



Cattle also produce up to 120 pounds per day of manure, which is used as fertilizer for grain.



Ruminant livestock farming turns land we can't use and crop residue we can't eat into valuable produce. https://t.co/LNZGpUVhUy — CapnPipsqueak (@Capn_Pipsqueak) January 2, 2024

Oh look, more inconvenient facts.

And people who eat BOTH are far healthier than anyone else. It’s astonishing how you dont get this very easy fact.



Humans are OMNIVORES, not Herbivores. https://t.co/j5ioUT2LYD — HaroldWren12 (@HaroldWren22) January 2, 2024

Science and human biology are also not their strong suits, apparently.

We're not surprised.

Half a side of beef usually produces enough meat to sufficiently feed a family of four, three times a week for twelve months. This allows you to cook a variety of meals, meaning you won't get bored of eating red meat all the time. https://t.co/Zfrl4lf3sl — Leslie Mack (@lesliemack) January 2, 2024

And you'll eat for a year. We fail to see the problem here.

Point: lack of protein makes you stupid. — Jon Gault (@swatter911) January 2, 2024

You won't get an argument from us on this.

***

