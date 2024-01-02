Remember When WY Told You to GFY? Liz Cheney Tries Trolling Trump About...
'God Is Not the Author of Confusion but Peace': Pope Francis Sews Chaos,...
Disturbing Dash Cam Footage of Explosive-Filled SUV That Hit Crowd Leaving Rochester Conce...
Annnd It Just Keeps Getting WORSE for Harvard: Claudine Gay Hit With Even...
REPORT: Explosive-Filled Car Crashes INTO Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Roosevelt Islan...
Trans Lt. Colonel Says Inclusion Is a National Security Imperative
Nice Dinghy: People Mock Iran's Warship
UNRWA: While the World Celebrates New Year, Gaza Strip Is Crowded With Displacement
The Atlantic: Trump Has Promised the Largest Deportation Effort in American History
Absolutely Sick: Unearthed Study Out of China Reveals the Horrors Involved in 'Transgender...
Actual Terrorism: Anti-Israel Protesters Launch Balloons, Try to Shut Down JFK While Endan...
'Working for Free Sounds Amazing.' NYU Prof Lectures Greedy Authors on the Benefits...
NBC News: Republicans Threaten to Impeach Biden 'Despite the Lack of an Impeachable...
Permissive Parenting: Outsourcing the Role of Parent to Children - This Won't End...

Beef Wins: Vegan Gets Schooled for Failing Basic Math

Amy Curtis  |  10:45 AM on January 02, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

We get it.

Math is hard. It wasn't our favorite subject in school, but having a grasp of basic mathematical principles is vital to getting through your life.

It's also not smart to blatantly fudge the numbers to 'prove' your point.

Advertisement

The Herbivore Club either 1) doesn't get math or 2) lied about numbers to try to make their vegan point. 

Their Twitter/X bio is also interesting: 'Leave them alone, and we'll leave you alone - All things #AnimalRights since 2016.' Sounds like a threat to us, no?

Anyway, they posted an image back in June that seems to be making the rounds on Twitter/X. Take a look and see if you can spot the problem here:

Did you catch it?

If you didn't, others did.

Look at that! Math!

Beef also provides protein, iron, and other nutrients we need.

Exactly all of this.

We approve of these tweaks.

They do not.

Clearly.

Recommended

Disturbing Dash Cam Footage of Explosive-Filled SUV That Hit Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Your mafs is good, actually.

Beef wins.

And it's delicious. Especially grilled, medium rare.

Yum.

We love when people point out this very obvious fact: we can use cows for many things, not just beef. Nothing is more environmentally friendly than that.

We even converted it to pounds to make it even easier to understand.

We realize here their issue is that 16 kg of grain goes to feed one cow and not 20 people, but 16 kg of that cow can feed many more people than 16 kg of the grain they're mad about the cow eating.

Also, if they want to leave animals alone, why would you be mad about feeding a cow grain? It'll starve, otherwise.

Advertisement

They don't think a cow weights 1 kg, but they are fudging the numbers by trying to equate 1 kg of beef to 16 kg of grain.

It's dishonest. And intentionally so.

They don't have a question, or a point. Just an agenda.

And they even failed at that.

There are many people who can't. Guess they didn't think about that.

Well, the Left argues colonialism is bad, so they're making sure their diet renders them physically incapable of conquest.

Points for consistency, we suppose.

They don't know much about cattle farming? 

Color us shocked.

Not.

Advertisement

Of course they didn't, because same numbers would disprove their theory. Can't have that happening.

They'll object to the use of 'pig ignorant' because it's mean to pigs, or something.

And you know what goes good with beer? Beef. Problem solved!

Doesn't get much greener and eco-friendly than that.

We laughed out loud at 'walnut.'

Those are vegan, right?

Oh look, more inconvenient facts.

Advertisement

Science and human biology are also not their strong suits, apparently.

We're not surprised.

And you'll eat for a year. We fail to see the problem here.

You won't get an argument from us on this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM MATH MEAT VEGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Disturbing Dash Cam Footage of Explosive-Filled SUV That Hit Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Watch)
Sam J.
Annnd It Just Keeps Getting WORSE for Harvard: Claudine Gay Hit With Even MORE Allegations of Plagiarism
Sam J.
REPORT: Explosive-Filled Car Crashes INTO Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Roosevelt Island Explosions?)
Sam J.
Nice Dinghy: People Mock Iran's Warship
FuzzyChimp
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'God Is Not the Author of Confusion but Peace': Pope Francis Sews Chaos, Doubt With 'Fiducia Supplicans'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Disturbing Dash Cam Footage of Explosive-Filled SUV That Hit Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement