Rolling Stone Cries About Dave Chappelle's Latest 'Transphobic' Special

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 31, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Dave Chappell has a new special that dropped on Netflix today.

Called 'The Dreamer', Chappell's latest offering is his 13th special. And his past history has been a source of ire for the Left because of his alleged 'transphobia.'

'The Dreamer,' apparently, continues to pull no punches when it comes to the Left's latest sacred cow.

And some of them have their panties in a bunch over it.

'Barrage of trans jokes.' 

Oh no.

Anyway.

They write:

Dave ChappelleThe Dreamer, the comic’s seventh stand-up special for Netflix, opens with a quote about the nature of success by Henry David Thoreau before capturing the comic in stark black-and-white, moving through the crowd in slow-mo (cigarette in hand, naturally) to Radiohead’s “Daydreaming,” like a championship boxer before a fight. We’re at the Lincoln Theatre in Chappelle’s hometown of Washington, D.C., the very place where he filmed his first stand-up special, Killin’ Them Softly, 24 years ago. Quite a lot’s changed since then, as the 50-year-old is quick to point out. He had to hand out tickets on the street to fill it in those early days; now, fans clamor for them. Now, he’s the biggest stand-up comedian in the world, whose specials are less joke-y and more of the storyteller variety.  

His nostalgia for the venue soon gives way to a personal story about his father passing away before he could witness that initial special, and a nod to late comedian Norm Macdonald for helping him feel excitement and enthusiasm again by inviting him to the set of Man on the Moon to meet one of his comedy idols, Jim Carrey. Unfortunately, since Carrey was in character as Andy Kaufman the entire time, Chappelle was left frustrated and disappointed. It’s a funny little trip down memory lane — that is, until the punchline: “I wanted to meet Jim Carrey, but I had to pretend this n**** was Andy Kaufman. All afternoon. And he was clearly Jim Carrey. I could look at him and I could see that he was Jim Carrey. Anyway, I say all that to say: That’s how trans people make me feel.”

What, exactly, is 'transphobic' about that?

Seriously. Explain it to us.

Thankfully, Twitter/X users had no problem taking Rolling Stone to task over this.

That's pretty much what they sound like.

They never learn from this: the more you whine and complain and try to cancel something, the more people are going to watch it.

The Streisand effect is real.

See? Exactly our point.

And it does sound like a good time. Chappelle is hilarious.

And why is this particular topic off-limits?

Chappelle could make fun of white people, Christians, men -- pretty much any other demographic -- and Rolling Stone wouldn't bat an eye.

Sounds like a good time, we're not going to lie.

Indeed. In fact, this writer didn't know he had a new special coming out until this article came across her timeline. 

Thanks for the heads up!

Listen to the video (language warning): that's the problem. The media jumps on one joke, including after someone tried to harm Chappelle, and get all the pearl clutching because Chappelle said something 'transphobic.'

But we can't do that. We can't allow adults to make adult decisions about what content the do and don't consume.

We must police what people say, think, watch, and feel in the name of 'equity' and 'tolerance.'

It's ridiculous.

People are completely over the nonsense, and fed up with the moral preaching and preening the media goes through every time someone says something they don't like.

We wouldn't be here if the media wasn't playing speech cop for comedians like Chappelle.

The issue is, likely, because the media keeps giving Chappelle a hard time about it he's going to keep doing it.

Because it gets him press. And there's no such thing as bad press.

Maybe -- and we're just spitballing here -- if the media didn't faint every time Chappelle made a joke, this wouldn't be fun for him and he'd move on.

But right now? He's making bank. Why stop?

Comedy is supposed to push boundaries and smash taboos and make you laugh and think.

Chappelle does that.

The Left loses their minds.

That's not Chappelle's problem.

That's the key word here: jokes.

Humor.

Comedy.

The hysteria over what Chappelle says about the trans community forgets that these are just jokes.

The Left's constant goalpost shifting (which is purposeful), creates a cultural desert. When your standard is no one can be offended by something, then there's nothing that can be discussed or shared or talked about because someone, somewhere is going to be offended by it.

Spend time on Twitter/X and you'll see this principle play out in real time.

We shouldn't set our standards by the thinnest skinned person. That's not how this should work.

***

