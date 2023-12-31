Rolling Stone Cries About Dave Chappelle's Latest 'Transphobic' Special

Dave Chappell has a new special that dropped on Netflix today.

Called 'The Dreamer', Chappell's latest offering is his 13th special. And his past history has been a source of ire for the Left because of his alleged 'transphobia.'

'The Dreamer,' apparently, continues to pull no punches when it comes to the Left's latest sacred cow.

And some of them have their panties in a bunch over it.

Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special "The Dreamer" is another barrage of trans jokes https://t.co/6IybWUznpp — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 31, 2023

'Barrage of trans jokes.'

Oh no.

Anyway.

They write:

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, the comic’s seventh stand-up special for Netflix, opens with a quote about the nature of success by Henry David Thoreau before capturing the comic in stark black-and-white, moving through the crowd in slow-mo (cigarette in hand, naturally) to Radiohead’s “Daydreaming,” like a championship boxer before a fight. We’re at the Lincoln Theatre in Chappelle’s hometown of Washington, D.C., the very place where he filmed his first stand-up special, Killin’ Them Softly, 24 years ago. Quite a lot’s changed since then, as the 50-year-old is quick to point out. He had to hand out tickets on the street to fill it in those early days; now, fans clamor for them. Now, he’s the biggest stand-up comedian in the world, whose specials are less joke-y and more of the storyteller variety. His nostalgia for the venue soon gives way to a personal story about his father passing away before he could witness that initial special, and a nod to late comedian Norm Macdonald for helping him feel excitement and enthusiasm again by inviting him to the set of Man on the Moon to meet one of his comedy idols, Jim Carrey. Unfortunately, since Carrey was in character as Andy Kaufman the entire time, Chappelle was left frustrated and disappointed. It’s a funny little trip down memory lane — that is, until the punchline: “I wanted to meet Jim Carrey, but I had to pretend this n**** was Andy Kaufman. All afternoon. And he was clearly Jim Carrey. I could look at him and I could see that he was Jim Carrey. Anyway, I say all that to say: That’s how trans people make me feel.”

What, exactly, is 'transphobic' about that?

Seriously. Explain it to us.

Thankfully, Twitter/X users had no problem taking Rolling Stone to task over this.

That's pretty much what they sound like.

I'm already looking forward to watching it, you don't have to sell it to me. — Dave (@davespace_) December 31, 2023

They never learn from this: the more you whine and complain and try to cancel something, the more people are going to watch it.

The Streisand effect is real.

Wasn’t going to watch it until I saw this — Flawdzilla (@FlawdTV) December 31, 2023

See? Exactly our point.

Don't threaten me with a good time. — Xavasadar (@xavasadar) December 31, 2023

And it does sound like a good time. Chappelle is hilarious.

And why is this particular topic off-limits?

Chappelle could make fun of white people, Christians, men -- pretty much any other demographic -- and Rolling Stone wouldn't bat an eye.

A barrage like cannons. Sounds dangerous. I'd recommend rage watching it eleven times while wearing your grandmother's petticoat. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) December 31, 2023

Sounds like a good time, we're not going to lie.

wow really? have to watch it now, thanks for bringing it to light! — PsyKomanteum (@PsyKomanteum1) December 31, 2023

Indeed. In fact, this writer didn't know he had a new special coming out until this article came across her timeline.

Thanks for the heads up!

Funny how he touched on the media isolating certain jokes and taking them out of context to spin a particular narrative and then this fun little headline comes along. One would almost think it's an agenda against him being pushed if one were to look too closely at this. https://t.co/0KFjXSiC0J pic.twitter.com/lwJMHICrgi — The Aloof Buddha (@penzi_sa) December 31, 2023

Listen to the video (language warning): that's the problem. The media jumps on one joke, including after someone tried to harm Chappelle, and get all the pearl clutching because Chappelle said something 'transphobic.'

If you don’t like Dave then don’t watch him. https://t.co/9ML9mEc0Sl — relaxnbeasy.eth 🇹🇹🇺🇸 (@Relax_nbeeasy) December 31, 2023

But we can't do that. We can't allow adults to make adult decisions about what content the do and don't consume.

We must police what people say, think, watch, and feel in the name of 'equity' and 'tolerance.'

It's ridiculous.

If it were endless attacks on "old white men" you'd tell us how courageous and brave it was.



Memo to Rolling Stone, we don't care what you or anyone in establishment media nor elites thing. We've had enough, go pound sand, seriously you're over... https://t.co/YjJBozDGH5 — Carey (@SeriusBall) December 31, 2023

People are completely over the nonsense, and fed up with the moral preaching and preening the media goes through every time someone says something they don't like.

We wouldn't be here if the media wasn't playing speech cop for comedians like Chappelle.

What is it about people who become obsessed with gender identity that it takes over the personality of that person? Used to be a Dave fan, but his millionth special where he makes “fun” of vulnerable people just isn’t interesting, innovative or funny to me. https://t.co/VIvHQhhYbf — BERTA (@_breitBERT) December 31, 2023

The issue is, likely, because the media keeps giving Chappelle a hard time about it he's going to keep doing it.

Because it gets him press. And there's no such thing as bad press.

Maybe -- and we're just spitballing here -- if the media didn't faint every time Chappelle made a joke, this wouldn't be fun for him and he'd move on.

But right now? He's making bank. Why stop?

Real comedy https://t.co/eSo9UrEncl — Netflix and Will (@teflon_will) December 31, 2023

Comedy is supposed to push boundaries and smash taboos and make you laugh and think.

Chappelle does that.

The Left loses their minds.

That's not Chappelle's problem.

That's the key word here: jokes.

Humor.

Comedy.

The hysteria over what Chappelle says about the trans community forgets that these are just jokes.

So it's going to be true AND funny can't wait 😆 https://t.co/2a6yK8Els0 — H.H. Tommy Rocka™ (@HisHolinessTom) December 31, 2023

The Left's constant goalpost shifting (which is purposeful), creates a cultural desert. When your standard is no one can be offended by something, then there's nothing that can be discussed or shared or talked about because someone, somewhere is going to be offended by it.

Spend time on Twitter/X and you'll see this principle play out in real time.

We shouldn't set our standards by the thinnest skinned person. That's not how this should work.

***

