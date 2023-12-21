'Horrified': Hoax Bomb Threats Made to Hundreds of Jewish Organizations Came From Outside the US

Over the weekend, there were 200+ false bomb threats called into Jewish institutions and organizations.
More than 200 false bomb threats and "swatting" calls were made against Jewish facilities across the US this past weekend, non-profit says https://t.co/r4uBwusz0I— CNN (@CNN) December 18, 2023
More than 400 Jewish facilities across the US have received false bomb threats over email since Saturday, according to the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish non-profit organization.
Oren Segal, Vice President of the Center on Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League, told CNN they believe one person or a small number of individuals were behind the series of threats.
The email messages contained several similarities, Segal – who had seen the messages – told CNN, including the nature of the alleged threats, and variations in the name of a group claiming to be responsible for them.
While the threats were all deemed to be hoaxes, Segal added, “the Jewish community doesn’t take any threat lightly. We don’t have the luxury to ignore them.”
The Secure Community Network, a non-profit tracking threats against Jewish communities, earlier reported more than 200 bomb threats and “swatting calls” were made against Jewish institutions.
According to the network, the false threats and swatting incidents – prank calls made to authorities to lure them to a location under the false pretense a crime has been committed or is in progress – targeted facilities in California, Arizona, Connecticut, Colorado, Washington, and other states.
Absolutely appalling.
It’s not about Israel. It’s about Jews. Always was.— Kabbalistic Village/Menachem Engel (@KabbVillage) December 18, 2023
Always was.
The pro-Hamas mob has to be removed from the US. https://t.co/uUzSNdJKSV— Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 19, 2023
Widespread hatred of any other demographic group would get more attention.
How happy are United States university employees hearing this news— Sean Murphy (@SeanMurphy29) December 18, 2023
They probably aren't troubled by it at all, that's for sure.
This has to stop. https://t.co/7nv0iVABq9— Melissa Barnett (@Bar2717Melissa) December 18, 2023
Yes it does.
It's unacceptable.
And, it appears, driven by foreign entities:
A nationwide swatting spree targeting nearly 200 Jewish institutions appears to have been a coordinated effort by an entity based outside the U.S., the FBI's top spokesperson said in a memo to partner law enforcement agencies. https://t.co/kKEgHqrGEt— ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2023
A nationwide swatting spree targeting nearly 200 Jewish institutions over the weekend appears to have been a coordinated effort by an entity based outside the United States, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's top spokesperson said in a confidential memo to partner law enforcement agencies.
The communication, written by Assistant FBI Director Cathy Milhoan, and obtained by ABC News, says, "At this time, based on similar language and specific email tradecraft used, it appears the perpetrators of these threats are connected. Additionally, these threats appear to be originating from outside of the United States."
While we're thankful these were false alarms and hoaxes, they are still threats. In any climate, but especially post-October 7, Jewish institutions and organizations who get threats have to take them very seriously.
I'm horrified by these false bomb threats.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 19, 2023
Everyone must condemn antisemitism—including this targeting synagogues and Jewish institutions.
I'll keep pushing the FBI in their investigation and keep working to increase nonprofit security grant funding.https://t.co/RKdSf6b822
We don't know what the FBI could do when the threats come from outside the country, but Schumer's right here.
Outraged and horrified by the wave of bomb threats targeting Jewish institutions over the weekend. We must stop the spread of toxic antisemitism and protect Jewish communities against violence and harassment. https://t.co/cHJwPGIywy— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) December 18, 2023
Start with Harvard, et. al.
More than 200 Jewish institutions across the country received hoax bomb threats over the weekend, including seven Western Washington synagogues from Bellingham to Tacoma, according to the Anti-Defamation League.https://t.co/93kUzb8ZWx— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) December 20, 2023
The UK media picked up on the story, too:
Nationwide swatting spree targeting nearly 200 Jewish institutions in a single weekend was a coordinated effort from group based outside of the US, FBI says https://t.co/kiX49hE9tX pic.twitter.com/FrBa3Asrx8— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 20, 2023
The Daily Mail does some good reporting.
Wow 😕 https://t.co/JVdYDAwMWZ— DeeBird (@DwbirdDee) December 20, 2023
There really isn't much else to say.
This is another form of terrorism, and should not be tolerated.
***
