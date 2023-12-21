'Horrified': Hoax Bomb Threats Made to Hundreds of Jewish Organizations Came From Outside the US

Over the weekend, there were 200+ false bomb threats called into Jewish institutions and organizations.

More than 200 false bomb threats and "swatting" calls were made against Jewish facilities across the US this past weekend, non-profit says https://t.co/r4uBwusz0I

CNN has more:

More than 400 Jewish facilities across the US have received false bomb threats over email since Saturday, according to the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish non-profit organization.

Oren Segal, Vice President of the Center on Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League, told CNN they believe one person or a small number of individuals were behind the series of threats.

The email messages contained several similarities, Segal – who had seen the messages – told CNN, including the nature of the alleged threats, and variations in the name of a group claiming to be responsible for them.





While the threats were all deemed to be hoaxes, Segal added, “the Jewish community doesn’t take any threat lightly. We don’t have the luxury to ignore them.”

The Secure Community Network, a non-profit tracking threats against Jewish communities, earlier reported more than 200 bomb threats and “swatting calls” were made against Jewish institutions.

According to the network, the false threats and swatting incidents – prank calls made to authorities to lure them to a location under the false pretense a crime has been committed or is in progress – targeted facilities in California, Arizona, Connecticut, Colorado, Washington, and other states.