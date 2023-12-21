NBC News' Ben Collins Triggered by Newspapers Covering Harvard Plagiarism Scandal
WaPo Staffers Who Accepted Buyouts Encouraged to Take Final Advantage of Merch Store...
'You Have to Pick': Kamala Harris Says She's 'in Favor' of the Second...
Just Point and LAUGH: David Frum SOUNDING the Alarm on a Second Trump...
Guy Who Should Know Better Drops THE WORST Take on 'Courts Deciding Elections'...
Former Assistant US Attorney Says SCOTUS Will Rule 9-0 to Overturn Colorado's Trump...
Just Shut Up and Act: Robert De Niro Makes Bizarre Claim About Trump...
WHAT? Karine Jean-Pierre's New 'Jobs Created' Math Called Into Question
New York Times Makes Up Phrase to Avoid Saying 'Plagiarism' in Headline About...
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Just Got Even Better
Politifact Announces 2023 'Lie of the Year,' but Remember Their 2020 'Lie of...
So. VERY. Busted: Princeton TRIES Hiding Their DEI Website But Christopher Rufo Has...
He's ALWAYS Sucked: RedSteeze Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Biden's SKEERY TRUMP...
Maine Vote to Ban Gas-Powered Cars in Favor of EVs Postponed the Most...

'Horrified': Hoax Bomb Threats Made to Hundreds of Jewish Organizations Came From Outside the US

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 21, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Over the weekend, there were 200+ false bomb threats called into Jewish institutions and organizations.

Advertisement

CNN has more:

More than 400 Jewish facilities across the US have received false bomb threats over email since Saturday, according to the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish non-profit organization.

Oren Segal, Vice President of the Center on Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League, told CNN they believe one person or a small number of individuals were behind the series of threats.

The email messages contained several similarities, Segal – who had seen the messages – told CNN, including the nature of the alleged threats, and variations in the name of a group claiming to be responsible for them.


While the threats were all deemed to be hoaxes, Segal added, “the Jewish community doesn’t take any threat lightly. We don’t have the luxury to ignore them.”

The Secure Community Network, a non-profit tracking threats against Jewish communities, earlier reported more than 200 bomb threats and “swatting calls” were made against Jewish institutions.

According to the network, the false threats and swatting incidents – prank calls made to authorities to lure them to a location under the false pretense a crime has been committed or is in progress – targeted facilities in California, Arizona, Connecticut, Colorado, Washington, and other states.

Absolutely appalling.

Recommended

NBC News' Ben Collins Triggered by Newspapers Covering Harvard Plagiarism Scandal
Brett T.
Advertisement

Always was.

Widespread hatred of any other demographic group would get more attention.

They probably aren't troubled by it at all, that's for sure.

Yes it does.

It's unacceptable.

And, it appears, driven by foreign entities:

From ABC News:

A nationwide swatting spree targeting nearly 200 Jewish institutions over the weekend appears to have been a coordinated effort by an entity based outside the United States, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's top spokesperson said in a confidential memo to partner law enforcement agencies.

The communication, written by Assistant FBI Director Cathy Milhoan, and obtained by ABC News, says, "At this time, based on similar language and specific email tradecraft used, it appears the perpetrators of these threats are connected. Additionally, these threats appear to be originating from outside of the United States."

Advertisement

While we're thankful these were false alarms and hoaxes, they are still threats. In any climate, but especially post-October 7, Jewish institutions and organizations who get threats have to take them very seriously.

We don't know what the FBI could do when the threats come from outside the country, but Schumer's right here.

Start with Harvard, et. al.

The UK media picked up on the story, too:

Advertisement

The Daily Mail does some good reporting.

There really isn't much else to say.

This is another form of terrorism, and should not be tolerated.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTISEMITISM BOMB THREAT FBI GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News' Ben Collins Triggered by Newspapers Covering Harvard Plagiarism Scandal
Brett T.
Guy Who Should Know Better Drops THE WORST Take on 'Courts Deciding Elections' That You Can Imagine
Coucy
'You Have to Pick': Kamala Harris Says She's 'in Favor' of the Second Amendment, BUT With a Catch
Amy Curtis
Just Point and LAUGH: David Frum SOUNDING the Alarm on a Second Trump Presidency Goes Oh SO Very Wrong
Sam J.
Former Assistant US Attorney Says SCOTUS Will Rule 9-0 to Overturn Colorado's Trump Ballot Ruling
Amy Curtis
New York Times Makes Up Phrase to Avoid Saying 'Plagiarism' in Headline About Claudine Gay
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC News' Ben Collins Triggered by Newspapers Covering Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Brett T.
Advertisement