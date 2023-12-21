'Disgusting and Disturbing': Study Finds AI Being Trained With Explicit Images of Children

George Takei: Anti-Trans Swimmer Causes Trans Teen to Lose Volleyball Scholarship
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on December 21, 2023
Andy Tullis/The Bulletin, via AP, File

We're not even quite sure what to say about this, because it's horrible and horrifying.

AI is being 'trained' using explicit images of children and, well, words fail us:

From the AP:

Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.

Those same images have made it easier for AI systems to produce realistic and explicit imagery of fake children as well as transform social media photos of fully clothed real teens into nudes, much to the alarm of schools and law enforcement around the world.

Until recently, anti-abuse researchers thought the only way that some unchecked AI tools produced abusive imagery of children was by essentially combining what they’ve learned from two separate buckets of online images — adult pornography and benign photos of kids.

This is why SkyNet will turn on us.

And, frankly, we're Team Robot.

Yes. As serious as a heart attack.

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

Hard to argue with this sometimes, frankly.

Now and to the fullest extent of the law.

Very much so.

It's just terrible, isn't it?

We don't want to know how they got there. Too nightmarish to think about,

What you say when you don't know what else to say.

AI doesn't exist independently. It is created and trained by humans. So those images got there via human hands.

3,200 images. That's a lot.

We're going to go with repugnant, regardless.

It is abuse.

And it needs to be stopped.

An excellent point.

This is just awful.

The fact some people don't seem shocked by this is also telling. They're horrified and disgusted, just not surprised.

WTH about sums it up.

Technology can be great, but it's dark side is so dark, so vile, and so pervasive. And as tech advances, keeping up with safety and protecting children has to be a priority.

***

