Yikes: Bill Clinton's Take on Hillary's 2016 Campaign Is Funny and BRUTAL

We've always wondered how things went in the Clinton household after Hillary's 2016 presidential bid was thwarted by Donald Trump. Hillary was so gobsmacked by her loss, she sent John Podesta to speak to her supporters.

Advertisement

But now we've found someone else who thinks the 2016 campaign was a disaster, and it's Bill Clinton himself.

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign ‘could not sell p—y on a troop train,’ husband Bill lamented according to new book https://t.co/3K6Qpa7y1x pic.twitter.com/bcQQEqvkyS — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2023

Yikes.

We're guessing the last seven years have been stressful for ol' Bill.

The New York Post elaborates:

Former President Bill Clinton privately criticized his wife Hillary’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, complaining to a friend that it couldn’t “sell p—y on a troop train,” according to a new book. The 42nd president’s complaint was specifically aimed at the Hillary Clinton campaign’s heavy use of identity politics – attempting to paint Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) policies as sexist and racist in op-eds ghost-written by advocacy groups – as the former secretary of state battled the socialist lawmaker for the Democratic presidential nomination. “To the extent that the campaign tactic moved the needle at all, it likely pushed moderate voters paying only marginal attention to the campaign towards Sanders, who spoke like a normal person while Clinton began ascending into what her ally James Carville would later call, ‘faculty lounge speak,’” journalist Ryan Grim writes in “The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution,” which was released last week. “Former President Bill Clinton, surveying the landscape and the ham-handed efforts at identity politics was bereft, lamenting to a longtime friend in the fall of 2016 that Hillary’s campaign ‘could not sell p—y on a troop train,’” Grim writes.

The publication of this book isn't going to smooth things over between the former President and First Lady.

That there is vintage Bill Clinton. — P.Ridley (@MissusRidley) December 13, 2023

Heavens, yes, it is.

bill warned her she would lose and she brushed him off — Maleka Sadê Davis (@MalekaSade) December 13, 2023

Say what you will about Bill (and we have), he was a masterful politician who knows how to play the game. And he was likable. Hillary is decidedly not.

It just couldn't be because of Hilliary who is so unlikeable. — Katy Bell (@KatyBel12330231) December 13, 2023

That's definitely a part of it, too.

Twitter/X had tremendous fun with Clinton's colorful description.

My that is a turn of phrase https://t.co/s3tP7fmKi0 — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱🕎, BringThemHome (@Pimpernell13) December 13, 2023

It really is.

Made us do a double take at first.

Then we realized what he was saying, and wowza.

I made a promise that I would at least follow NYP because they deserve some credit for the hunter biden laptop. That being said… this is the greatest headline of 2023. https://t.co/vPCMbcoqBU — Mason Walker (@DippedBerries68) December 13, 2023

Advertisement

It's in the Top Ten, that's for sure.

I understand what President Clinton is saying here…. https://t.co/NadTFFstwA — POTUS will pardon Hunter! (@signpost365) December 13, 2023

He made it very clear what he was saying.

What a superb expression 🤣🤣 https://t.co/QYlAl95XcW — Captain Apthorpe (@CaptainApthorpe) December 13, 2023

The Clintons, for better or worse, are pillars of the Democrat party. Whether or not hitching Biden's wagon to Hillary is a wise idea is only something time will tell.

In case you needed a good laugh tonight. 🤭 https://t.co/q51mAmjfnv — STOP GENOCIDE IN GAZA 🍉 🇦🇲 🇵🇸 (@NatyInTheJungle) December 13, 2023

We found this very amusing, and revealing.

Says a lot about the dynamics of their marriage, Hillary's political career, and the state of politics in this country.

He would know https://t.co/ePK5POXIp2 — Blame Moloch (@BlameMoloch) December 13, 2023

C'mon. We were all thinking it.

We laugh, but it really is a harsh criticism of Hillary's campaign. She didn't listen to Bill, and she lost.

Advertisement

To Donald Trump.

Which will never not be amusing.

And, let's be honest: if she had listened, it's likely the outcome would have been the same. Hillary is that unlikable.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!