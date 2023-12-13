Yikes: Bill Clinton's Take on Hillary's 2016 Campaign Is Funny and BRUTAL

KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 13, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

We've always wondered how things went in the Clinton household after Hillary's 2016 presidential bid was thwarted by Donald Trump. Hillary was so gobsmacked by her loss, she sent John Podesta to speak to her supporters.

But now we've found someone else who thinks the 2016 campaign was a disaster, and it's Bill Clinton himself.

Yikes.

We're guessing the last seven years have been stressful for ol' Bill.

The New York Post elaborates:

Former President Bill Clinton privately criticized his wife Hillary’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, complaining to a friend that it couldn’t “sell p—y on a troop train,” according to a new book. 

The 42nd president’s complaint was specifically aimed at the Hillary Clinton campaign’s heavy use of identity politics –  attempting to paint Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) policies as sexist and racist in op-eds ghost-written by advocacy groups – as the former secretary of state battled the socialist lawmaker for the Democratic presidential nomination. 

“To the extent that the campaign tactic moved the needle at all, it likely pushed moderate voters paying only marginal attention to the campaign towards Sanders, who spoke like a normal person while Clinton began ascending into what her ally James Carville would later call, ‘faculty lounge speak,’” journalist Ryan Grim writes in “The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution,” which was released last week. 

“Former President Bill Clinton, surveying the landscape and the ham-handed efforts at identity politics was bereft, lamenting to a longtime friend in the fall of 2016 that Hillary’s campaign ‘could not sell p—y on a troop train,’” Grim writes.

The publication of this book isn't going to smooth things over between the former President and First Lady.

Heavens, yes, it is.

Say what you will about Bill (and we have), he was a masterful politician who knows how to play the game. And he was likable. Hillary is decidedly not.

That's definitely a part of it, too.

Twitter/X had tremendous fun with Clinton's colorful description.

It really is.

Made us do a double take at first.

Then we realized what he was saying, and wowza.

It's in the Top Ten, that's for sure.

He made it very clear what he was saying.

The Clintons, for better or worse, are pillars of the Democrat party. Whether or not hitching Biden's wagon to Hillary is a wise idea is only something time will tell.

We found this very amusing, and revealing.

Says a lot about the dynamics of their marriage, Hillary's political career, and the state of politics in this country.

C'mon. We were all thinking it.

We laugh, but it really is a harsh criticism of Hillary's campaign. She didn't listen to Bill, and she lost.

To Donald Trump.

Which will never not be amusing.

And, let's be honest: if she had listened, it's likely the outcome would have been the same. Hillary is that unlikable.

***

